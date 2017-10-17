Nobody Does It Better Than Kimco, Baby You're The Best

You don’t need to be a Russian spy to understand that Kimco is a BLUE-CHIP REIT on SALE.

"Kimco is well positioned to deliver growth into the future." CEO of Kimco Realty.

"Physical retail has a large role to play in this effort to bring the best shopping experience for the customer." CEO of Kimco Realty.

Around 75 days ago, I decided to upgrade shares in the shopping center REIT, Kimco Realty (KIM), from a BUY to a STRONG BUY. Since that time, here’s what happened:

Were you expecting to see shares bounce back overnight?

Of course not. But remember that I have been riding the Kimco train for quite some time. My first article appeared on Seeking Alpha over five years ago, and in that article I quipped,

“…in investing there is a unique feeling when you discover a REIT that makes me wonder, "How'd you learn to do the things you do?"

Here’s how KIM shares have performed since that very first article:

A picture is worth a thousand words and that chart tells it all – shares in Kimco have been devastated by the “retail apocalypse” that has unleashed a wave of fear among retail REIT Investors. Just take a look at some of the grossly exaggerated media headlines…

It’s truly astonishing to see the continued media pressure in the shopping center sector and while I do recognize the fact that many retailers are experiencing pressure, the death of the shopping center sector is far from extinct. Here’s the reality…

The truth is that many retailers are growing their store count…

While some shopping center landlords may be experiencing trouble, KIM’s 2017 store closures have had a limited impact, as evidenced below:

On the recent earnings call (Q2-17), Kimco’s CEO, Conor Flynn, explains:

“Omni-channel is a win-win for the retail sector. For the consumer, it provides convenience, lower prices and optionality. For the retailer, it provides opportunity to reach more customers, generate add-on sales upon pick up, reduce shipping costs and limit the number of returns. Physical retail has a large role to play in this effort to bring the best shopping experience for the customer, especially as retailers continue to explore different ways to overcome the last-mile challenge. And let's not forget that notwithstanding the changes and challenges that confront retail, off-price, grocery, home improvement, fitness, beauty and other service retailers continue to thrive in this environment… …while we are excited and confident about our future, we are not naïve about the changes in the retail landscape. We believe that physical store is critical to retailing success. But we also know that formats will change and that will require a significant effort to innovate and redevelop assets to meet demands of the future shopper. Kimco is up to the task. Having the right real estate, the right team and a strong balance sheet is why we believe Kimco is well positioned to deliver growth into the future.”

In that very first Kimco article (referenced above) I explained:

"The Spy Who Loved Me" was perhaps one of Roger Moore's best James Bond films. In this tenth film of the series, directed by Lewis Gilbert, secret agents James Bond and Anya Amasova foil an attempt by the reclusive Stromberg to destroy the world. What began as a rivalry between Bond and Amasova later grew into a love affair, and that affection was best illustrated in the theme song performed by Carly Simon, "Nobody Does It Better."

Five years have gone by, and I still stand behind my conviction that Kimco Realty is the highest-quality shopping center REIT and there is simply “nobody that does it better, baby you’re the best!”

Photo Source

The Case For Kimco

Kimco Realty is the owner and operator of the largest publicly traded portfolio of neighborhood and community shopping centers in North America. The company was founded in 1958 and listed shares in 1991. In 2006, Kimco was added to the S&P 500 Index.

As of Q2-17, KIM's well-balanced portfolio consists of 511 U.S. shopping centers comprising 84 million square feet of leasable space across 35 states and Puerto Rico. KIM focuses on major U.S. metropolitan markets:

KIM has a very diverse revenue model with over 8,800 leases with 4,100 tenants. The company has well-staggered lease maturities with limited rollover in any given year; averages ~8% of GLA over next 10 years. 4 of KIM's top 5 tenants are Moody's investment grade and only 14 tenants have ABR exposure greater than 1.09%.

Community centers are the most recession resistant shopping centers and KIM's "open-air" focus makes the case that the company will continue to benefit from growth. As illustrated below, only 5% of KIM’s portfolio is internet vulnerable:

Low new supply also benefits KIM; there has been a 38-year low in new shopping center supply, while KIM continues to grow ABR (average base rent) by ~4% annually. As of Q2-17, KIM’s ABR was $15.25 per SF. Record low supply has created pricing power for retail landlords.

The Fortress Balance Sheet

In Q2-17, KIM repaid $405 million of mortgage debt and unencumbered an additional 19 assets, bringing the total number of unencumbered assets to 382. As illustrated below, KIM has a fortress balance sheet:

At the end of Q2-17, KIM’s net debt-to-EBITDA adjusted was 6.2x (and including the earnings from the Albertson’s investment, net debt to EBITDA is only 5.4x). KIM finished the quarter with over $1.8 billion of availability in immediate liquidity.

KIM’s fixed charge coverage is in the mid 3x range with a weighted average debt maturity profile of 8.7 years, one of the longest in the REIT industry.

As I explained in a recent article, "it appears that Kimco could become an 'A' rated REIT during the next year or two. KIM has similar ratings with Moody's and Fitch."

Recently, KIM completed a new $2.25 billion revolving credit facility with borrowings priced at LIBOR plus 87.5 basis points. This new 5-year facility with a final maturity date in 2022 replaces the $1.75 billion revolving credit facility, which was priced at LIBOR plus 92.5 basis points.

I only mention the likely credit upgrade because I want to compare KIM with the peers when I examine the valuation metrics at the end of this article. It’s important to recognize the quality of KIM’s dividend power, and the potential for multiple expansion.

The Latest Earnings Results

As I alluded to above, KIM has sold off substantially and while some shopping center REITs may suffer as a result of retail bankruptcies, KIM is well prepared to manage the risk, as evidenced by the latest earnings results. As Glenn Cohen, KIM’s CFO explained:

“Our second quarter results present solid evidence than our company comprised of open-air shopping centers continues to perform well. The strength of our real estate portfolio continues to shine as we had another strong quarter led by our leasing activity, which produced positive double-digit leasing spreads and an increased occupancy level.”

In Q2-17, KIM’s NAREIT-defined FFO was $0.41 per share, which includes $23.7 million of $0.05 per share from the equity-invested distribution received from the company’s Albertsons investment.

KIM also recorded a $9.5 million impairment charge of $0.02 per share related to an accepted offer on undeveloped land parcel in Canada, which the company expects to close by the end of the year.

KIM’s NAREIT FFO per share for Q2-16 was $0.38 and included $0.01 per share from a preferred equity profit participation.

FFO as adjusted (recurring FFO, which excludes transactional income and expense in non-operating impairments) was $160.7 million or $0.38 per share for Q2-17, compared to $155.5 million or $0.37 per share for Q2-16.

KIM’s operating team has been successfully executing on replacing the lost NOI from the Sports Authority bankruptcy, which totaled $4.8 million for Q2-17. KIM has signed leases for 15 of the vacated TSA boxes, has 8 under LOI negotiations, sold one and has one remaining (nice work KIM).

To-date, KIM has invested over $420 million in its development pipeline, which is non-income-producing today and therefore causes a short-term drag on FFO growth.

Beginning in Q2-17, KIM will start generating NOI and FFO from the recently opened Grand Parkway project with other development projects expected to come online in the latter half of 2018 and during 2019. The operating portfolio continues to deliver positive results: Anchor occupancy was up 20 basis points from last quarter to 97.5% and small-shop occupancy increased another 10 basis points to 89.7% for total occupancy of 95.5%.

Year-to-date, KIM’s gross value of dispositions totaled $269 million with Kimco’s share at $194 million. Demand remains solid for quality assets, particularly those with the grocery components, even in the secondary markets, buyers range from private institutions, 1031 exchange buyers, pension funds and REITs, both public and private. Given the robust demand and pricing, KIM has increased its dispositions guidance to match-fund acquisition estimates of $300 million to $400 million for the year.

In terms of acquisitions, KIM had a great quarter, and I’m specifically referring to the Jantzen Beach purchase. KIM utilized $75 million in 1031 exchange proceeds to fund this $131 million acquisition.

This acquisition enhanced KIM’s ownership position in one of the premier coastal markets of Portland with a 67-acre asset that has several below-market leases and substantial redevelopment opportunities, including out-parcel expansion and mixed-use potential.

Together with the flagship Jantzen Beach property, KIM now has eight centers and a local office providing a strong presence in the Portland market that creates significant operating efficiencies and economies of scale.

Baby You’re The Best

Who knows when (and if) KIM shares will “normalize,” maybe we must expect a “new normal”... but ignoring the price being offered, let’s take a look at the dividend yield:

As noted above, KIM is yielding 5.5%, while peers FRT (rated A- by S&P) and REG (rated BBB+ by S&P) are yielding ~3.2%. Why is that?

Before we answer that, let’s take a look at KIM’s forecasted FFO/share growth compared to the peer group. Remember, FFO growth is directly correlated to dividend growth…

As you can see, I provided this FFO/share chart and the column on the far right ranks the top growers from 1 to 16 (UE is #16 forecasted to grow an average of 7.3% annually). When you consider credit quality (BBB+ or higher), there are only three REITs that make the cut. Of course, as you can see below, KIM is the cheapest (of the 3):

While KIM’s FFO/share growth is not as robust in 2017 (thanks to the dispositions and development), the future for KIM looks bright, and so is the potential for future dividend growth, as evidenced by the payout ratio chart below:

The Bottom Line: I have been covering KIM for over five years and I have witnessed the transformation of the company from a diversified operation into a “pure play” U.S. shopping center REIT. It is inconceivable that this REIT is now trading at such a wide discount, if there is ever such a thing as a “margin of safety”... bingo its Kimco!

Kimco’s recently declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per common share payable on October 16, 2017 to shareholders of record on October 4, 2017 representing an ex-dividend date of October 3, 2017. I suspect the company will continue to boost its dividend by around 8% annually.

All of the ingredients are there, and Kimco is without a doubt the highest quality shopping center REIT. I am maintaining a STRONG BUY.

When you watch The Spy Who Loves Me, you can definitely see the twinkle in the eye as James Bond meets Agent Triple X of the KGB. That’s the same feeling I have when I consider shares in Kimco Realty – if the company moves into a valuation range (of 18x), the forecasted annualized returns could be in excess of 25%.

You don’t need to be a Russian spy to understand that Kimco is a BLUE-CHIP REIT on SALE. In spy world, we call it SWAN investing, that’s secret code for “sleeping well at night”… nobody does it better, Kimco you’re the best!

Kimco will announce Q3-17 earnings on October 25th after the bell.

