Airbus Deals Blow To Boeing

In a previous article, I had a look at the preliminary ruling from the Department of Commerce which recommended a 300% tariff on Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRAF) C Series deliveries to the US aircraft market after a complaint from The Boeing Company (BA).

One of my conclusions was that Boeing could only benefit from applying pressure on the C Series aircraft program. Now, during the day I received some very thoughtful questions regarding bankruptcy and sales of aircraft programs and to me it became clear that there was one scenario in which Boeing might not be benefiting from pressure where its benefit might not be apparent at first. In that scenario, Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) would be supporting the C Series program. That scenario has more or less unfolded, which is somewhat unfortunate since the news has developed faster than my thesis. I am expecting that Bombardier shares and Airbus shares will positively react to the news, so ultimately the late writing has taken away a possibility to invest.

After the market closed, Airbus and Bombardier announced that the European jet maker would acquiring a stake in the C Series program. In this article, I want to have a look at some of the details of the partnership and how this does or does not affect the trade dispute and Boeing.

Airbus-Bombardier C Series Partnership

Earlier today there were rumors that Bombardier would be looking to sell the Q400 or the CRJ program. Some saw this as a sign of a potential bankruptcy. My view, however, was that this would not be a sign of imminent collapse but a sign of dedication to the C Series aircraft where proceeds could be used to buy back the stake acquired by Investissement Québec COMAC and Airbus were named as potential candidates to take over one or both of the programs. The appeal of the CRJ seems limited to me, but the Q400 value is significantly higher with strong interest from Indian carriers.

The mention of Airbus rang a bell, but I did not see it as a suitable candidate for the Q400 program since it already is in partnership with Leonardo to build ATR aircraft and that aircraft is doing pretty well. To me, the only thing of interest to Airbus would be the C Series and it would also explain why it has not complained about the C Series during the trade dispute whereas Embraer (ERJ) has been more vocal.

After the market closed, Airbus announced that it would be partnering with Bombardier on the C Series program.

Airbus said the following about the agreement:

The agreement brings together Airbus’s global reach and scale with Bombardier’s newest, state-of-the-art jet aircraft family, positioning both partners to fully unlock the value of the C Series platform and create significant new value for customers, suppliers, employees and shareholders.

Airbus will acquire a minimal majority stake in the C Series Aircraft Limited Partnership, but it will not bring in any cash or take over any debt load. Instead, Airbus will do the sales and marketing, negotiate with suppliers and provide customer support.

It is worthy to note that whereas Boeing complained that the C Series would have an eroding impact on its 100-150 seat aircraft line, Airbus pointed out that Bombardier’s product is active on the lower side of the single aisle bracket while Airbus, which has a line up similar to Boeing’s, is active on the higher side of the bracket and therefore the aircraft families are complementary. This also supports my view that the Boeing 737 and Boeing 737 MAX are not in direct competition with the Bombardier C Series aircraft family.

One could ask what is in it for Airbus and that is the following:

Airbus will benefit from call rights in respect of all of Bombardier’s interest in CSALP at fair market value, with the amount for non-voting participating shares used by Bombardier capped at the invested amount plus accrued but unpaid dividends, including a call right exercisable no earlier than 7.5 years following the closing, except in the event of certain changes in the control of Bombardier, in which case the right is accelerated.

To me it seems that after 7.5 years Airbus will have the possibility to acquire Bombardier’s stake in the program. With Airbus’s backing, the C Series potential has become bigger and the value of the C Series aircraft program has increased.

Trade Dispute

One big question is how this affects the trade dispute. Bombardier has been looking to partner up with other companies for years. With the C Series starting to roll out to customers, I would not think that they have been very willing to potentially see their stake in the C Series program declining, but with pressure from Boeing it has been the only possibility to keep the aircraft accessible to US customers.

The illegal aid remains unchanged after Airbus acquiring a majority stake in the C Series program, but the dumping allegation does change. One can say a product is being dumped when a foreign product is being sold on the domestic market far below production prices which subsequently harms the domestic market. Boeing’s complaint about the C Series subsidies and aircraft sales to Delta Air lines (DAL) has been that it harms the pricing of its Boeing 737 MAX 7. I don’t believe this is indeed the case, since the jet maker did not offer anything to Delta to counter the C Series and decided to offer the Boeing 737-700 to United Airlines (UAL) at unprecedented discounts, leading to much of the pricing pressure to be self-inflicted.

So, to remove the dumping claim, what Bombardier needed was a production site in the US. Airbus, which has a production site in Mobile, has now said it will be setting up a second Final Assembly Line in Mobile where it already produces Airbus A320 jets for the production of the C Series for US customers. This would likely completely null Boeing’s claim that subsidies and dumping have harmed the domestic market. Since the production will be taking place in the US there is no dumping and also no harm is done to the domestic market, on the contrary. At most, Boeing could be harmed but with little to no overlap with the C Series and the Boeing 737 MAX, I doubt Boeing is really being harmed here. One could say that the partnerships creates a strong product stretching from 100 seats to 240 that could harm Boeing, but I don’t think an airline that is looking for a 100-seat aircraft will directly be considering the A320 aircraft next to the C Series instead of the Boeing counterpart.

During the Q3 earnings call, Delta Air Lines CEO already mentioned that they would not be paying tariffs and a they would be prepared to delay deliveries:

Jamie, this is Ed. I’ll take that. The C Series debate or the decision from commerce is not just disappointing, it doesn't make a whole lot of sense. We think it's early in the discussions and we also know that is triggering a lot of discussions at political levels, not just within the aerospace field. We will not pay those tariffs and that is very clear. We intend to take the aircraft. I can’t tell you how it’s going to eventually work out.

There may be a delay, us taking the aircraft as we work through the issues with Bombardier who is being a great partner in this. We think that the aircraft needs to come to market. We believe it will come to market and we believe Delta will get it at the agreed contractual price. We're not going to be forced to pay tariffs or do any anything of the ilk. So there should not be any concerns on our investors' minds in that regard.

It is not a strong pointer that Delta Air Lines did know about the Airbus plans, but surely they must have thought about it.

Harm to Boeing

Now that Airbus and Bombardier have announced a partnership, the general consensus is that Boeing shot itself in the foot and that is also what my first thought was. How did they not see this coming? Well, maybe they did…

Boeing has applied pressure likely because it didn’t want to see ‘the next Airbus’ rising. With the partnership it is assured that the next Airbus will not rise, since the C Series in the future close to becoming part of Airbus. Also, a possible stretch, which already seemed unlikely after Boeing’s aggressive approach to the matter, is now completely off the table since also Airbus does not want the C Series to be eating away it sales for the A320neo.

Looking even higher in the aircraft categories, Bombardier likely would not have had the possibility to develop a wide body aircraft but China and Russia are said to be working on a wide body aircraft and Bombardier despite its problems has been established as a manufacturer for years and could bring that know-how to the Chinese-Russian wide body design table.

So, this partnership means that the C Series is unlikely to penetrate the single aisle market where it could really threaten Boeing and despite Chinese assembly sites from Airbus it is unlikely that any Bombardier technology will be harvested and used for a Chinese-Russian wide body. Who is paying for all this? Not Boeing. It is Airbus that will have to put effort in the coming 7.5 years and put effort and maybe even money in production sites, marketing and support for the C Series.

Meanwhile, Boeing is working on the development of a new aircraft… the Boeing 797X.

Conclusion

Drawing a single conclusion right now is difficult, because there are many:

Boeing is likely to pull the like-attracts-like card to describe this partnership as it already is in a dispute with Airbus about illegal launch aid.

Any aspirations Bombardier had for the C Series are now stopped by the Airbus A320neo family.

Boeing is not losing sales here or a valuable chance to harvest technology and neither is Airbus. Boeing and Airbus both have the know-how to create an efficient aircraft from scratch. They do not need Bombardier for that.

Chances of Bombardier support to Chinese-Russian widebody program are now closer to zero than to one.

Airbus has to put effort to market the C Series aircraft and produce the aircraft.

Airbus lines up to strengthen.

Bombardier likely to completely remove itself from Commercial Airplanes business keeping the duopoly alive.

Maybe this is not the way Boeing has thought things out for itself, but it certainly is not the worst-case scenario and it has cost Boeing nothing more than a few legal teams.

If you would like to receive updates for my upcoming articles, please click the "Follow" text at the top of this page next to my profile.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, DAL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.