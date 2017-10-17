Philip Morris: A Good Company, But With One Key Risk

In my last article on Philip Morris (PM), I argued that due to the company's success in introducing healthier, non-tobacco-based products into the market, the company would ultimately be in a position to capitalize on increasing revenues both for this product range and that of traditional tobacco products.

However, no company is without inherent risk, and Philip Morris is a company that is in the midst of changing its business model significantly.

I continue to take a bullish view on this company overall. However, there is one inherent risk to Philip Morris’s new reduced-risk product strategy: temporary demand.

What do I mean by this? Well, one of the main reasons smokers continue to smoke in the first place is due to the addictive properties of nicotine. If the dynamic behind the appeal of tobacco products starts to change, then overall demand stands to also change.

Reduced-Risk Model

Japan has been the guinea pig for iQOS products, with sales showing tremendous success in this market. For instance, earlier this year Marlboro HeatSticks represented 40% of the country’s total shipments in the Japanese market along with a national market share of 10%:

Source: Philip Morris Q2 Earnings Release

However, the product is still in its infancy in many ways and in spite of its success, it is not without risk. Let us suppose for a moment that the company is successful in seeing substantial demand for iQOS products.

Sustaining this demand is based on two key assumptions:

a. That users of these products do not eventually choose to stop smoking altogether - iQOS could be perceived as a similar product to nicotine patches - a way of weaning off the user from smoking entirely. I am willing to bet dollars to doughnuts that a substantial reason for the uptake of e-cigarettes and the like in the first place is as a way of reducing dependence on tobacco consumption, with the end goal of quitting outright. If this happens, then success for iQOS would be temporary and revenue could drop significantly under this circumstance.

b. Even if users continue to consume iQOS products indefinitely, many of these users will likely be switching from regular tobacco products – it is significantly less likely that non-smokers will necessarily take up iQOS products. Therefore, consideration must be given as to whether these products can be scaled out fast enough without seeing a drop in demand for traditional tobacco products, in the meantime. Moreover, demand for traditional tobacco products is likely to drop under this scenario, adding further to the risk I pointed out above.

Regulatory Considerations

Coinciding with the shift of Philip Morris to reduced-risk products, the FDA also plans to introduce regulations to lower the level of nicotine found in cigarettes to non-addictive levels. Granted, the power of the FDA to do so is questionable, and some suspect that the market could remain unregulated until 2022.

If e-cigarette sales continue to grow, then this will put Philip Morris in a good position in a changing industry environment. However, the extent to which these products can actually be considered “reduced-risk” is questionable. For example, the Non-Smokers' Rights Association of Canada claims that there is no credible evidence to suggest that iQOS products are significantly less harmful than conventional tobacco products.

Moreover, the heat-not-burn properties of iQOS products were found to contain 84 percent of nicotine found in traditional cigarettes, and many of the cancer-causing compounds found in the same. Therefore, it is inconclusive to say that the growing demand we are seeing for these products will continue. After all, if it is only marginally safer, why would consumers bother to switch in the first place?

Coming back to the issue of regulation, while Philip Morris has welcomed the FDA’s proposal of reducing nicotine properties in cigarettes to non-addictive levels, it is hard to say whether the company would actually meet such regulatory criteria that may be enforced in the future. If these products still contain substantial nicotine levels, then iQOS products could face some regulatory hurdles should they be forced to adapt to more stringent requirements.

Conclusion

All in all, Philip Morris is a strong dividend stock and has been performing well financially. I am bullish on the company at this point in time. However, the industry has the potential to change significantly in the next few years, and one must always bear in mind the risk that placing all chips on reduced-risk products could in itself be a risk.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.