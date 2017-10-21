Batten Down The Hatches: FTG Getting Defensive For The Next Big Crash, Part 1

We'll examine some of these measures and how the FTG Portfolio is positioning for this.

It is also a guarantee, that more and more, investors seek a way to get defensive and protect what they’ve earned during this very long bull market.

It is natural for investors to wonder after 8 ½ years, “Can this go on forever?”.

Increasingly, I’ve been hearing from readers as well as some subscribers about their concerns surrounding a market that never seems to go down. After all, the last pullback of even 5% has not occurred in many, many months. This smooth sailing makes some market participants complacent, if not outright exuberant. At the same time, it makes other investors downright nervous.

When a stock market has risen for 8 ½ years with very few interruptions and has more than tripled in the process, some folks come to see this pattern as the “new normal” state of the stock market. “This time it’s different.” Yeah, where have we heard that before?

S&P 500 Performance From March 9, 2009 To The Present

Batten Down The Hatches

Others, with a bit more experience and memory of stock market cycles, understand that nothing goes in a straight line forever. These investors understand that when signs of recession begin to rear their ugly head, it may be too late to start positioning their portfolios more defensively.

By the time a recession is authoritatively recognized by government economists who make the official pronouncement, some portfolios, based on their particular holdings and risk factors contained therein, could already be down 30% or more in capital value.

Thus, it might behoove us to consider the boy scout mantra, “be prepared,” now, rather than later.

When Volatility Strikes

When volatility returns to the markets (the VIX has been running at historically low levels below a reading of 10 for months) investors go into panic mode. As a die-hard value investor focused on income generation, I view this type of event opportunistically.

I go shopping with the proceeds of over 100 dividend events that hit the Fill-The-Gap portfolio every year. I buy more shares of those companies that will give me the biggest income bang for the buck, either currently in the portfolio or those on my watch list.

Those investors who focus on daily price changes get rattled easily and so their method lends itself more easily to the panic response.

Strategy Session: Recommendations For Skittish Investors

A. Cash or Cash-Like Investments

For investors who know they'll be needing a large portion of their investable assets in the near future, say five years, to fund a house down payment, to buy a new car, to fund tuition payments for the kids or themselves, investments in cash, or cash-like vehicles make sense. Ten-year treasuries currently yield in the neighborhood of 2.36%. These, and short-term CDs yielding in the range of 1% to 1.5% can be used and set up as a ladder, to mature when you need the funds to pay those large expenditures.

B. Stocks Whose Dividend Yields Are Greater Than Long-Term Treasury Yields

Stocks with dividend yields greater than long treasuries make for a good safety net for investors wishing to go defensive.

A good defensive tactic is to buy a stock that has healthy earnings and a relatively low dividend payout ratio and good dividend yield. Dividend payout ratios are characteristically higher for certain categories of stock and lower for others.

An example of stocks that normally have higher payout ratios are a class of stock known as REITs (real estate investment trusts) and BDCs (business development companies). They are structured to pay out up to 90% of their earnings to shareholders.

Other companies have variable payout ratios. When we refer to a relatively good payout ratio, we are saying it is important to find companies that, relative to their industry, have lower payout ratios. This affords the company a lot of room going forward, to raise the dividend without putting too much of a strain on cash flow. Normally, the higher the payout ratio, the more constrained the company is to raise the dividend year after year. This will put a strain on your portfolio's dividend growth in the future.

Investors constantly compare a company's dividend yield to the risk-free U.S. Treasury bond. Why is this? The U.S. Treasury has never defaulted on its obligation to pay interest on the government's debt. This makes it the safest sovereign paper on the planet, normally deserving of the lowest yield. You know the U.S. government is not only going to pay you the prescribed interest year in and year out, but that you'll also get paid back in full at the maturity for the face value of that bond.

If there is ever any question that the government will have need for funds to pay their obligations, the government can simply raise taxes to make up the shortfall.

For this reason, many dividend payers pay a yield that is higher than that, to compensate for the relative risk that the investor takes when buying stock.

C. Dividend Stocks Or Bonds For Defense?

When a stock's dividend yield is the same as the interest rate paid by a treasury bond, some investors who have some appetite for risk go with the stock.

Tax treatment on these varying instruments is one reason that determines this preference. Most investors find themselves in tax brackets low enough to pay just 10% or 15% tax on dividends derived from stock investments. Some are in low enough brackets to pay 0% tax on these dividends.

With treasuries, investors do not pay state or local taxes on interest payments, but can pay as high as 39.6% in Federal tax if they find themselves in the higher tax brackets. Interest income from treasuries is taxed as ordinary income like bank interest, and is subject to tax at the taxpayer's income tax bracket.

Aside from the tax argument, the shareholder can benefit from the capital gains if the share price rises. This affords the investor two advantages: better tax treatment, keeping more of what you earn, and the possibility of earning a capital gain.

Correction Protection

In a falling market (I can hear all the younger investors out there saying "What's a falling market?") when a stock price is falling, and the dividend payment stays the same, the dividend yield rises. Let me demonstrate by an example:

Buy AT&T(NYSE:T) today for $40 per share paying a $1.96 dividend.

$1.96/ $40.00 = 4.9% yield

In a crash similar to what we lived through just 8 1/2 years ago, T falls to $20 per share, losing half of its market value.

$1.96/ $20.00 = 9.8% yield

This is what happened, in fact, to AT&T's stock price and yield in the financial crisis.

AT&T Stock Price and Yield, 2007-March 9, 2009

Notice how a halving of the stock price results in a doubling of the dividend yield. In reality, the yield more than doubled, from 3.25% to 7.41% because AT&T kept increasing the dividend throughout the crisis. This is precisely what occurred in many other instances during the financial crisis. These are the times I'm like a kid in the candy store. I just can't buy enough of my favorite stocks. This is an easy way to double your income for the rest of your life. Those readers who haven't begun preparing for their retirement, or find themselves way behind in planning, pay attention. The next crash will be your opportunity to catch up, bigly.

In the middle of a market crash, at some point in time, that dividend yield becomes so high that value investors like me who have excess liquidity often sweep into the market, buying up the shares and driving up the price.

Remember, earlier I mentioned that the FTG Portfolio has over 100 dividend pay dates per year. That's where the excess liquidity comes from to scoop up those fallen angels. As long as the investor is not spending every dollar of his dividends to fund his retirement, excess funds will be available.

For the investor years away from retirement, this becomes a once (twice or thrice) in a lifetime opportunity to catch up to his income goals for the future.

That’s why we typically see less damage to high dividend-paying stocks during those down markets. This is an important reason investors may want to consider these cash generators for their personal portfolio.

It really boils down to a simple proposition. All things equal, if you're thinking of buying a high quality stock like AT&T that has a very long history of paying and increasing their dividend every year, which would you choose to be your yield, 4.9% or 9.8%? Or, as in our example of what transpired in the last crash, 3.25% or 7.41?

Besides falling less during bear markets, dividend stocks also tend to outperform non-dividend paying stocks over the long term. Dividend payers have a certain amount of return built into them from the get-go. That is, the dividend itself. Non-dividend payers do not.

D. Consumer Staple Companies

Value investors like myself are interested in buying companies with predictable earnings growth at the most advantageous price.

When the economy is weak, stable profits take on out-sized importance. That, combined with having a durable competitive advantage becomes the awesome sauce necessary to survive a crash.

Companies that manufacture consumer staples like toothpaste, hand soap, dishwasher and clothes washer soap products, toilet paper or breakfast cereals fit this category. Even in the Great Recession and the Great Depression before that, people did not stop brushing their teeth or washing their hands.

How The Fill-The-Gap Portfolio Gets Defensive

The Fill-The-Gap Portfolio holds many positions in companies that have grown their dividends for long periods of times. Even in recessions, even through long spans of market panic, they not only pay dividends but increase them as well. As discussed earlier, they have a tendency to resist price contractions, more so than other types of stocks.

Consumers and businesses will always demand telecommunication services, internet connections and TV and cable entertainment from the likes of AT&T, Verizon (NYSE:VZ) and CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL). We own all three.

Both consumers and business will always require electricity from Con Edison (NYSE:ED), Duke Power (NYSE:DUK), Southern Company (NYSE:SO) and WEC Energy (NYSE:WEC). We own all four of these stalwart electric utilities because of their regulated cash flows that always give them the ability to pay and grow their dividends to shareholders. Some years those dividends may grow slower than other years, but grow they do. In most cases, their growth has always been sufficient to preserve buying power as the increases surpass inflation measures.

Many of the other portfolio constituents sell products or services that businesses and consumers need, no matter the economic environment. This constant demand puts somewhat of a floor under their prices. And when their price falls too far, their yields can literally double or more.

The Red Cape And The Bull

This yield explosion serves as the matador’s red cape that attracts the newly brazen bulls, the value investors focused on income generation to start scooping up the bargains. This is when that cash hoard comes in handy.

Opportunistic investors such as myself, will always use those moments to buy panic-cheapened inventory at fire-sale prices. Because our main interest is to generate income for retirement, there is no more opportune time to do so.

Even if a large cash hoard is not available, a 21-stock portfolio such as the FTG has more than 100 separate dividend collection dates spread throughout the year. This means that new money is constantly being created and accumulated organically within the portfolio, even without the addition of new funds. It is this pool of dividends that can then be drawn upon at the best times to buy beaten down stock with elevated yield. Once- in-a-lifetime opportunities such as these, if acted upon, go a long way toward building and growing income for a future, comfortable retirement.

The Fill-The-Gap Portfolio

The FTG Portfolio contains a good helping of dividend growth stocks. It was built with the express purpose of benefiting from this and other strategies.

Two and a half years ago, I began writing a series of articles on December 24, 2014, to demonstrate the real-life construction and management of a portfolio dedicated to growing income to close a yawning gap that so many millions of seniors and near-retirees face today between their Social Security benefit and retirement expenses.

The beginning article was entitled, "This Is Not Your Father's Retirement Plan." This project began with $411,600 in capital that was deployed in such a way that each of the portfolio constituents yielded approximately equal amounts of yearly income.

The FTG Portfolio Constituents

Constructed beginning on 12/24/14, this portfolio now consists of 21 companies, including AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO), Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED), Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ), CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL), Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN), Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC), British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI), Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR), EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR), Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O), Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI), Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI), W.P. Carey, Inc. (NYSE:WPC), Government Properties Income Trust (NYSE:GOV), The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO), The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR), Southern Company (NYSE:SO), Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT), DineEquity (NYSE:DIN), and Iron Mountain, Inc. (NYSE:IRM).

Because we bought all of these equities at cheaper prices since the inception of the portfolio, the yield on cost that we have achieved is 7.48% since launch on December 24, 2014. Current portfolio income now totals $30,768.58 annually, which is $588.00 more annual income than just last month. This represents a 1.95% annual income increase for the portfolio.

When added to the average couple’s Social Security benefit of $32,848.08, this $30,768.58 of additional supplemental income brings this couple annual income of $63,616.66. This far surpasses the original goal set to achieve a total of $50,000.00, which is accepted as a fairly comfortable retirement income in many parts of the country. That being said, this average couple now has the means to splurge now and then on vacation travel, dinners out, travel to see the kids and grandkids and whatever else they deem interesting.

Taken all together, this is how the FTG Portfolio generates its annual income.

FTG Annual Dividend Income

Your Takeaway

With the stock market seemingly making records almost daily, some investors are becoming exuberant. Others, with more historical memory under their belt are growing nervous. Nothing grows to the sky.

With this in mind, for those investors hungering for solutions, there are defensive measures we can take now to shore up the fort before any eventual collapse in prices.

Taking care to add high-quality names with long histories of steadily growing their dividends will help mitigate the possibility that a few equities hold theirs steady.

