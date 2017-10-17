The Kiwi Dollar Is Significantly Overvalued

I take a bearish view on NZD at this point in time.

Interest rates are likely to remain low for the foreseeable future.

The Kiwi dollar is likely to be significantly overvalued right now.

In a recent article, I made the argument that the currency of New Zealand's neighbour, Australia, is significantly undervalued on a long-term basis and is set to go higher.

Let's take a look at a 1-month chart of the NZD/AUD:

From looking at the overall trajectory, we see that the Kiwi dollar is trading near ten-year highs relative to the Aussie dollar.

Moreover, even with the USD having seen significant depreciation in 2017 against major currencies such as the euro, the Kiwi has only made marginal gains against the greenback:

Moreover, we see that compared to the low of 0.50 seen in 2009, the Kiwi dollar could also have significant room to depreciate from current levels.

From a fundamental standpoint, even with a record low interest rate of 1.75 percent, inflation levels showed a dip back down to 1.7 percent in the most recent quarter:

(Source: Trading Economics)

In this regard, a cash rate increase does not look to be on the cards for the foreseeable future, and this could lead to a gradual weakening for the NZD.

Moreover, it looks as though dairy prices could be seeing their peak as we reach the end of 2017. For instance, both Australia and New Zealand saw notable rises in output, and this has led to the possibility that the market could become oversaturated despite significant domestic demand from China.

From a domestic standpoint, when we look at retail sales in New Zealand year on year, we also fail to see significant growth since 2015:

(Source: Trading Economics)

Taking into account both fundamental and technical factors, I envisage that further weakness lies ahead for the NZD, and I would not be bullish on the currency at this point in time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.