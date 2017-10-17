Oil's Technical Path To $80 Per Barrel

Earlier this week, I discussed the fundamentals that are keying a new secular bull market in oil. A bull market that I believe will be the last secular bull market in oil before electric and hybrid vehicles as well as new ways to make plastics without petroleum take hold by the end of the 2020s.

While I am no star market technician or quant, I have been using non-fundamental strategies to help me verify fundamental thesis for over a decade now. As a former broker who was tasked with slinging product in days gone by, you should know that using technicals and quantitative data was not encouraged by the brokerage establishment - too much truth, because ultimately for investors, the only thing that matters in the end is price.

The reason I started to use these tools and have incorporated them as the 4th leg in my "Core 4" investing method is because the broad market gives us clues about what is true and untrue. We cannot know all the information even though it is out there somewhere. Asset prices, which are the aggregated information within the markets, can often signal us as what to do and when to do it with regards to buying and selling.

With that in mind, I am going to share with you some signals that tell me oil is indeed headed back to $80 per barrel within two or three years. I am also going to share three option trades that can create strong income for risk-averse investors. Finally, I will share two option trades with very large upside for those with risk capital to allocate.

Opening Thoughts on Oil

If you have been reading me, then you know that I have recently become very bullish on oil. While I have traded oil stocks the past couple years, I have essentially broken even after correctly calling the oil rout. Here is what I said about oil back in June 2014:

This (oil price) range will be from around $80 per barrel to around $120 per barrel — we were recently at about $103 on the July West Texas Crude (WTI) contract — as companies and countries alike need to maintain a balanced pricing structure. That's not to say there can't be out of the ordinary price plunges or spikes, however, should those occur, that opens the door for unique leverage opportunities by enterprising investors... we could approach the lower end of the range by year end."

That passage contains two important thoughts. The first is that the natural price range for oil is $80 to $120 per barrel. Although we are well below that range right now, that does not mean it is not the normal price range. As I have discussed in the "Iran War Is Coming" article, there is irrationally no risk premium in the price of oil right now. With oil supply and demand once again in balance, and all of the fundamental factors I discussed in the bull market article, a rise to $80 per barrel seems very likely to me.

The second is that there can be "out of the ordinary price plunges or spikes." We have seen the "price plunge" scenario now. Recently oil prices have been firming and consolidating around $50 per barrel. What I believe we will see soon is the price of oil rise. If there is war, we will get the spike. Even without war, a path to $80 seems to have developed purely on fundamentals.

It is now that enterprising investors ought to be looking at strategies to profit from a rise to $80 per barrel on oil or higher. There are several ways to do that. The first is to buy oil stocks. Next is to buy oil. And finally, something we won't discuss today but will in future articles is buy stocks in alternative energy and electric vehicle plays.

The Developing Oil Breakout

As I previously mentioned, since the Iran war article I have been talking to quite a few new professionals, including some futures traders. Ralph Preston from Heritage West and I have been discussing not only oil, but Middle Eastern affairs and the likely dual move up of oil and the dollar. To repeat some of his credentials, he has appeared in the Wall Street Journal and Thomson Reuters as well as on Bloomberg News.

Ralph believes that, "after crude oil made an 8-year low of $26 a barrel in February of 2016, but closed at the upper end of last year’s trading range - $54, that hints at a multi-year bounce." He went on to tell me that, "when crude oil prices stalled and then turned lower in the spring of 2017, trading as low $42 a barrel, before finding monthly support, but turned back up throughout the summer," that implies strength. In other words, while oil retraced, it was firming throughout the process and indeed did set a much higher low that is supportive of more appreciation.

Mr. Preston went on to say that oil is "now poised to rally into the 4th quarter. Major resistance stands at $55 but a close above $63 on a quarterly basis will be key in opening the door and paving the way for a move to $78 in the coming year or two."

Here are some charts with annotations and my thoughts below:

In other words, while there is occasional profit-taking, pushing oil down further has proved very difficult.

This is extremely constructive in that the general trend in oil price is up. This sort of formation often presages a breakout to the upside.

If we see a breakout above $55 per barrel, then the next significant resistance is at $63 per barrel. This is a target of not only Mr. Preston but also of Dale Pinkert of Forex Analytix (@ForexStopHunter on Twitter) who is targeting $62 per barrel on oil. I talked oil markets with Dale on his daily webcast in August when we got ahead of the recent oil move. Here is the clip.

Below is a hypothetical look at oil prices that Preston and I put together. It would not be unusual to see a major leg up if $63 per barrel is breached. We need to remember that the fundamentals support such a move.

Anytime a major resistance level is broken through, it is not unusual to see a retracement, hence the zig-zag I have in the chart. Some traders will try to play the short-term trades, I don't, Preston probably will.

So, both Preston and Pinkert are starting to see signals that oil is becoming very constructive in technical terms. Once again, this completely jives with the fundamentals I have been describing.

Investors who are stuck on the idea that oil is doomed should take the market's clues and find ways to get over their recency bias of the now-ended bear market in oil. Investors should also ignore analysts and economists who are predicting the imminent doom of oil prices to $25 per barrel or $10 per barrel. Oil will never trade below the cost of production for a sustained time, maybe here and there for a little while like we just experienced, but the cost of production is an important number.

Three Income Generating Option Trades on Oil Stocks

All three of these trades are to sell cash-secured puts. If you are not familiar with that strategy, please see the CBOE website's education center. The reason I sell puts instead of covered calls is because ultimately I am happy to have stocks I like assigned to me once in a while vs. having stocks I like taken away from me. Of note, I trade the standard 3rd week of the month options, not weeklies.

The first company to sell cash-secured puts on is Encana (ECA). I covered all the reasons I like Encana in this article:

When I wrote that article, Encana was trading at $8.23 per TipRanks which does a pretty good job tracking most of the picks we make here on SA (they miss one here and there, but can be reminded).

Right now Encana is trading over $11 per share, so I am looking to sell $11 cash-secured puts about a month or two out. I use the shorter time frames to control risks that can pop up in the future and because rewriting more frequently generally nets more income over time than say writing a put a year out.

I am looking to write both the November and January $11 puts. I always ask for the "ASK" price which is higher using a Good 'Til Canceled (GTC) limit order and rely on volatility to give me a good price when I'm doing something else.

I am also selling cash-secured puts on Occidental Petroleum (OXY). I talked about Occidental in the Iran War column and in this piece which covers better approaches to dividend investing:

Occidental is trading about $64 per share. I don't like the premiums on Occidental as much as Encana, so am prioritising Encana. Also, because the stock is more expensive, one contract will result in a larger assignment potentially. In my opinion, this is a play for people with more established (larger) positions who want another dividend payer in the energy sector possibly.

I am looking at the January 19th, 2018, $62.50 puts.

The third company is Helmerich & Payne (HP). This stock is trading for about $52, so I am looking at $50 puts in both December and January 2018.

This company is a battle-ground stock. It is beaten down, but as I noted in the Iran War article, has explosive potential upside. If the stock is assigned to you, then you will get a nice fat dividend and a company that will come around whenever oil prices do. I find it hard to lose on this, or any of the three stocks. The main risk is that I am wrong and oil prices do indeed head below support into the lower $40s or worse. I'm willing to take that risk and that is a question you need to consider for yourself.

Two High Risk, High Reward Option Trades in Oil

The first trade here is simply buying LEAPS on Encana. I originally wrote an entire article on this topic, so will not go through the entire trade. I believe that if oil prices and natural gas prices rise as I expect over the next few years, Encana, is well positioned. They have a cleaner-than-most balance sheet and very good assets now that the company has spent years focusing. I believe Encana could be over $20 per share by 2020. You will want to buy LEAPS at or near the money. Here is the article in which I talk about buying LEAPS on Encana:

LEAPing Into Encana For Big Potential Gains

The final trade is the highest risk, but the highest potential reward. In my last article I talked about the price of oil in relation to contango and backwardation. The analysts from PIMCO do a very good job discussing the situation. It is imperative to understand this concept with futures trading to make the trade below. Here is the article again:

The 'Last Great Secular Oil Bull Market' Has Begun

I am looking to buy LEAPS on the U.S. Oil Fund (USO) or the iPath S&P Oil Total Return Index ETN (OIL). Depending on your brokerage, you might not be able to trade the U.S. Oil Fund in an IRA. That is a shame because its options are getting better pricing. On the other hand, this trade is so risky that you are probably well served to trade this in a taxable account in case you need the tax break on a loss. The potential for loss on this trade is very real.

That all said, I like the price of oil to head to around $80 by summer of 2020 and maybe even sooner. If there is broader war in the Middle East, then $100 is possible, maybe higher.

Both USO and OIL have LEAPS that can be bought for 2019 and USO has LEAPS out to 2020 right now. I like buying these long-dated calls just a touch outside the money. I am buying several strikes and for both 2019 and 2020 to spread my risks.

The contango and backwardation issue is important because right now WTI oil is still a touch in contango which is negative for these contracts. This trade largely is a speculation that the contracts go into backwardation. The pricing probably goes higher once that happens, so about now is the time to get in.

As you can see, at the CME Group (CME) you can see the futures prices for oil. Through the end of 2018, the futures contract for oil is essentially flat for the next year. The future price of oil for November 2018 is about $52.60, while oil for next month is $51.99. When the future price is lower, then futures traders can roll into new contracts cheaper each month. That's important for the securities we're looking at getting involved with.

When the future futures price is higher, it costs money each month just to establish a new contract. That drags performance of USO and OIL down. When the future futures price is lower, the roll into a new contract is actually favorable.

Looking further out on the futures curve, we can see that the future futures price is falling. December 2019 is $50.67 and December 2020 is $50. Don't get hung up on the number, focus on the curve. As spot prices go higher due to falling oil inventory, which is happening, the futures prices will rise also, but stay under the current spot price. That backwardation will be very good for USO and OIL. I believe that circumstance is imminent and likely no later than summer 2018, though I do think sooner.

