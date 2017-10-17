3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: October 17, 2017

Welcome to another edition of "3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today," a daily digest dedicated to helping you keep pace with the fast-moving world of pharmaceutical and biotechnology research.

Bristol-Myers puts small cell lung in check

Company: Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

Therapy: Nivolumab, an inhibitor of PD-1 (maybe you've heard of it?) and ipilimumab

Disease: Small cell lung cancer

News: BMY announced findings from the CheckMate-032 study in patients with small cell lung cancer, specifically in terms of efficacy for the combination of nivolumab and ipilimumab, depending on patient tumor mutation burden status. Patients with "high" tumor mutation burden had an overall response rate of 46%, compared with a range of 16% to 22% for patients with less tumor mutation burden. 12-month overall survival rates were also improved in patients with higher tumor mutation load.

Looking forward: These findings provide some pretty nice support for the applicability of tumor mutation burden as a predictive biomarker in various tumors. The 46% seen in these patients appears substantially better than the 22% seen in the entire population. However, I wonder what we're to make of these findings, since it is becoming increasingly clear that nivo + ipi helps patients, and small cell lung cancer has very few options once patients relapse on chemotherapy. So it would seem likely to me that the drug will be approved in the relapsed setting, no test required. However, this is an important finding to support the potential utility of testing here, at least as far as it enhances our clinical knowledge further.

Exelixis gets their day in the sun... coming this winter!

Company: Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL)

Therapy: Cabozantinib

Disease: Advanced renal cell carcinoma

News: EXEL announced that the FDA has deemed their supplemental new drug application is substantive enough to warrant a full review. So on February 15, 2018, we will know for sure whether cabozantinib can be a new first-line treatment option for advanced kidney cancer. This application was based on the results of CABOSUN, which demonstrated significant improvement over sunitinib in the first-line setting.

Looking forward: The omens rise, and EXEL would seem to be as sure a fit for first-line therapy as one can imagine at this stage. They may face some competition from AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO) (read more on that here) as they attempt to move tivozanib into the first line, but I still maintain that CABOSUN presents perhaps the strongest evidence we've seen that a new TKI should be the standard first-line treatment option. For sure, it bodes well for EXEL's long-term outlook in kidney cancer.

Pfizer wants to slide back into the ALK-NSCLC driver's seat

Company: Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Therapy: Lorlatinib, an inhibitor of ALK

Disease: Non-small cell lung cancer

News: PFE presented findings from their phase 2 study evaluating the third-generation ALK inhibitor lorlatinib in patients with previously treated ALK-positive NSCLC. Six cohorts of patients with previous treatment exposure were enrolled, and response rates were quite high, especially in patients with no prior treatment exposure (90%), and even patients who had 2 or 3 prior ALK inhibitors and chemotherapy had encouraging response rates. Lorlatinib also demonstrated favorable response rates in the brain, ranging from 39% to 75%.

From abstract OA.05.06 presented at the IASLC 18th World Congress on Lung Cancer

Looking forward: At this time, competitors are threatening PFE's pole position in ALK-positive NSCLC, as the previous standard agent crizotinib has been supplanted by alternatives like alectinib and ceritinib. But PFE's edge in this scenario is that they have the only true third-generation ALK TKI, one that can address different resistance-driving mutations, and now we can see lorlatinib is highly active in a broad range of treatment settings. So this is a rather interesting development, all things considered!

Author's note: Thank you for taking some time out of your day to consider some commentary on recent biotech happenings. If you learned something and would like to receive email updates when new editions go live, please consider becoming a follower of mine on Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.