Redemptions: Almost Caught Up

With this article we should have caught up with the big lot of called issues over the last few weeks.

We will take a look at some interesting and not-so-interesting redeemed issues.

It has been a while since we made a recap of the products which were taken away from our little universe of preferreds and baby bonds.

Introduction

As many of you have probably noticed, we have had a bunch of Initial Public Offerings happening over the last few months. There are very few issues which have been Called without the emergence of a new product to take their place - most IPOs have been with a refinancing purpose.

Naturally most of the fixed income products we trade seem to price in their approaching, or passed, Call Date accordingly, but occasionally we see divergences which may lure someone to purchase at a level where the risk greatly outweighs the reward. That is where our focus remains and just recently we had great examples of preferred stocks trying to defy gravity right before their final days on the exchange.

Since there are many issues whose days are counted, we will keep it short and review them on a company-by-company basis.

Endurance Specialty Holdings

We will kick off with a Liquidation instead of Redemption, as there is a slight difference and we do not see this kind of events occur too often.

Endurance Specialty Holdings (NYSE: ENH) was acquired by SOMPO International Holdings on the 28th of March this year. We often see preferred stocks change their tickers and etc., but in this particular case a liquidation was the path. If any of you had not seen how this kind of development looks like - now you can:

Source: Barchart.com - ENH-C Daily Chart (1 year)

As per the company's 6-K Filing:

In connection with the liquidation of Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd. (in Members’ Voluntary Liquidation) (the “Company”), following the transfer of substantially all of the Company’s assets and liabilities to its affiliate, Sompo International Holdings Ltd., on September 27, 2017, the Company today issued a notice of the distribution of the liquidation preference of $25,000 per share (the “Liquidation Preference”) on all 9,200 shares outstanding of its 6.350% Non-Cumulative Preferred Shares, Series C (the “Series C Preferred Shares”) on October 23, 2017, in full satisfaction of the Company’s obligations under the Series C Preferred Shares. The holders of the depositary receipts, each representing a 1/1000th interest in a Series C Preferred Share (the “Depositary Shares”), will receive a distribution of $25.00 per Depositary Share. In addition, the Board of Directors of the Company has declared a dividend on the Series C Preferred Shares of $167.5694 per Series C Preferred Share ($0.1675694 per Depositary Share), which represents the dividend amount on the Series C Preferred Shares from and including September 15th to but excluding October 23rd (the “Dividend”). The Dividend is payable on October 23, 2017 to holders of the Series C Preferred Shares (and Depositary Shares) on such date.

Source: SEC.gov - 6-K Filing by Endurance Specialty Holdings

Redemption : Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd, 6.35% Dep Shares Non-cumul Preferred Shares C (NYSE: ENH-C)

: Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd, 6.35% Dep Shares Non-cumul Preferred Shares C (NYSE: ENH-C) Call Date: 10/23/2017

This preferred stock actually provided many with a great opportunity for a Short trade as the market did not seem to be fully aware of what is going on.

TCF Financial Corp

The following preferred stock was somewhat a favorite of many people who monitor these products on a daily basis for the great yield it provided. We all wanted to buy it and manage to snatch a few dividends before its inevitable Redemption.

Redemption : TCF Financial Corp., 7.50% Dep Shares Series A Non-Cumul Perp Preferred Stock (NYSE: TCF-B)

: TCF Financial Corp., 7.50% Dep Shares Series A Non-Cumul Perp Preferred Stock (NYSE: TCF-B) Call Date : 10/16/2017

: 10/16/2017 New Issue: TCF Financial Corp., 5.70% Dep Shares Series C Non-Cumul Perp Preferred Stock (NYSE: TCF-D)

Here is a link to our article for a brief introduction of the new issue.

TCF Financial Corp (NYSE: TCF) got a pretty good spread on the refinancing of the redeemed issue.

Source: Barchart.com - TCF-B Daily Chart (1 year)

Currently the outstanding products from the company which we are monitoring include:

- TCF Financial Corp., 6.45% Series B Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (NYSE: TCF-C)

- TCF Financial Corp., 5.70% Dep Shares Series C Non-Cumul Perp Preferred Stock (NYSE: TCF-D)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings

There is one high-yielding baby bond stripped away from us:

Redemption : Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, 7.75% Senior Notes due 12/1/2042 (NYSE: KWN)

: Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, 7.75% Senior Notes due 12/1/2042 (NYSE: KWN) Call Date: 12/1/2017

Source: Press Release by Kennedy-Wilson

There is no new issue by Kenedy-Wilson (NYSE: KW) according to our screening process.

Source: Barchart.com - KWN Daily Chart (1 year)

This is one of the products redeemed 'as soon as possible,' as would be perfectly reasonable given the high interest paid by the company in dividends.

Without delving into KW's financials it would probably be safe to assume that they can refinance at a lower rate with a relative ease if they want to.

Colony NorthStar

Colony NorthStar Inc. (NYSE: CLNS) did a refinancing of two outstanding issues - one of them partial, respectively:

Redemption : Colony NorthStar, 8.875% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NYSE: CLNS-C)

: Colony NorthStar, 8.875% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NYSE: CLNS-C) Call Date : 10/13/2017

Source: SEC.gov - 8-K Filing by Colony NorthStar

: 10/13/2017 Source: SEC.gov - 8-K Filing by Colony NorthStar New Issue: Colony NorthStar, 7.125% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Perp Preferred Stock (NYSE: CLNS-J)

Here is a link to our article for a brief introduction of the new issue.

The issue technically had its last day on the market yesterday, therefore there is no chart available or needed.

As for the Partial Call:

Partial Redemption : Colony NorthStar, 8.25% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NYSE: CLNS-B)

: Colony NorthStar, 8.25% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NYSE: CLNS-B) Partial Call Date: 10/13/2017

Source: SEC.gov - 8-K Filing by Colony NorthStar

The new issue was already mentioned above and here is a chart, courtesy of eSignal:

Source: eSignal - CLNS-B Daily Chart (2017 Year-to-Date)

After this shuffle, the outstanding issues by CLNS are:

- Colony NorthStar, 8.50% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NYSE: CLNS-D)

- Colony NorthStar, 8.75% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NYSE: CLNS-E)

- Colony NorthStar, 7.50% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perp Preferred Stock (NYSE: CLNS-G)

- Colony NorthStar, 7.15% Series I Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NYSE: CLNS-I)

- Colony NorthStar, 7.125% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perp Preferred Stock (NYSE: CLNS-H)

- Colony NorthStar, 7.125% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Perp Preferred Stock (NYSE: CLNS-J)

Let us proceed with the last Called issues in this mashup of Redeemed preferred stocks. There you probably know of, as it is old news that they are being taken away from us.

iStar

iStar, Inc., (NYSE: STAR) announced the redemption of two preferred stocks in September, having a lot of products trading post-Call Date.

Redemption : iStar, Inc., 7.875% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NYSE: STAR-E)

: iStar, Inc., 7.875% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NYSE: STAR-E) Call Date: 10/20/2017

Source: SEC.gov - 8-K Filing by iStar

Source: eSignal - STAR-E Daily Chart (1 year)

And the second one is:

Redemption : iStar, Inc., 7.80% Series F Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NYSE: STAR-F)

: iStar, Inc., 7.80% Series F Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NYSE: STAR-F) Call Date: 10/20/2017

Source: SEC.gov - 8-K Filing by iStar

Source: eSignal - STAR-F Daily Chart (1 year)

The notes issues to finance the Redemption of these issues do not fall directly in our universe of products.

There are several issues of STAR's preferred stocks still outstanding and all of them are still trading after their Call Date has already passed:

- iStar, Inc., 8.00% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NYSE: STAR-D)

- iStar, Inc., 7.65% Series G Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NYSE: STAR-G)

- iStar, Inc., 7.50% Series I Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NYSE: STAR-I)

Given the initiative shown by the company to lower their interest payments and refinance, there might be a possibility to utilize the yield provided by these issues, depending on your risk profile.

Conclusion

The Great Shuffle that has been going on in the preferred stock universe may have deprived us of some great products, but at the same time there are many opportunities presenting themselves here and there in the form of mispricings.

Feel free to let us know if we have missed anything or you feel that we can add another degree of information in this kind of recaps.

