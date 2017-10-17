Investments For A Booming Economy: Hersha Hospitality REIT

Hersha Hospitality Trust is one such hotel REIT, which is particularly well positioned to take advantage of a strong economy





Macro:

There have been a number of recent indications that the United States economy may be entering into a boom phase:

Positive Employment Trends: In spite of a hurricane-caused drop in employment, there is much positive news in the most recent report, especially the continuing rise in employment rates for prime-age workers, a 3%+ increase in wages, and a household survey which points to future unemployment rate lows. Increasing Fed Confidence: The Fed has recently raised the Fed Funds rate, and recently starting to unwind their huge bond portfolio. Since these actions tend to slow down the economy, the Fed would not be considering them if they didn’t think we could handle it. In essence, Fed actions are a strong statement that they see ongoing US economic strength from other sources. We are no longer on Fed life support. S&P 500 Earnings: Two-thirds of major companies beat analyst revenue estimates and had double digit earnings growth in Q2 (this last happened in 2011). 54 of these companies raised Q3 revenue guidance, the highest level since FactSet started compiling the data in 2006. Improving Manufacturing Sentiment: the ISM Purchasing Managers index is breaking to new 10-year highs as shown below. Strong Retail Sales: According to US Census Data, US Retail sales are doing well, including the much-maligned Brick and Mortar Strong Consumer Confidence: consumer confidence is sky-rocketing, with recent surveys showing a 13-year high. This bodes well for retail sales into the Holiday season and further into 2018, which will directly fuel increased imports and global trade.

There has also been a number of recent indications that the developed world economy is improving:

The US improvements already mentioned The IMF is predicting 3.6% growth this year and 3.7% growth next year. The best growth rates in the last 7 years. They are also predicting a 4.2% increase in global trade, the best in 6 years. Increasing container ship lease rates along with global trade growth Europe’s confidence index surging to 113, the highest in a decade Japans confidence index surging to +22, also its highest in a decade

Sector:

There are a number of different economically sensitive sectors which tend to do well when the economy booms. This is a very good thing as it means if the macro analysis above is solid, it can pay us back over and over again. I prefer to select several quality investments which correspond to a clear macro theme (e.g. Cash Flow Kingdom now has four key investments centered around the “natural gas relief valve” theme).

For a booming economy, we know recreation and travel tends to benefit along with restaurants and retail stocks. Global trade will likely also benefit, which strongly supports investments in certain shipping names. Rising interest rates can also be inferred, which suggests further buying opportunities in BDCs, floating rate funds, and insurance companies.

There are many other sectors which are also affected, but for this article I chose Hotel REITs.

Hotels, tend to be cyclical. They do well when the economy does well, and poorly when it doesn’t. During good times there is more business being done, so there are more business people travelling on company accounts. There also tends to be more people working away from home on extended growth projects, and more people traveling on vacation. Overall hotel occupancy and rates both go up, but not all expenses follow suit. This net effect is frequently a large increase in profits especially for business, extended stay, and vacation hotels.

Say a fictitious hotel has 200 rooms. During a bust, they may have 80% occupancy at an average of $80 / night (after discounts and coupons). $12,800 per day in room revenue. During a boom they may have 95% occupancy at an average of $120 / night. $22,800 per day in room revenue. The revenue goes up almost 80%, but most of the expenses don’t go up anywhere near as much. The capex cost of the hotel itself, management costs, maintenance, the majority of utility costs, etc. are reasonably close to fixed. Costs like front desk help or restaurant staff increase, but usually not as much as the revenue does. Thus, in boom periods hotel profits improve.

Were you really confident in this prediction, you would tend to next compile a list of publicly traded hotel owner operators like Hilton (HLT) or Marriot (MAR). These are the companies which most benefit in a boom. The less assets and the more leverage to the business, the better. However, I am only fairly confident in my macro observation above, and Cash Flow Kingdom has many readers interested in dividend paying REITs, so we will continue down that path instead.

Company presentations can be helpful for providing a list of competitors in and industry, sometimes even doing some of the initial homework for you. Looking at Chatham Lodging’s most recent Quarterly Earnings Presentation we see this slide of publicly traded Hotel REITs:

From it, we not only get the list we desired, but also a pretty good idea of which one’s we are most likely going to be interested in. AFFO yield = Dividend yield / % of AFFO, so from this list we can quickly deduce which companies are probably offering the highest AFFO yields.

REITs do not generally need any sustainability cost adjustments, so for all intents and purposes this AFFO yield is usually also the DCF yield (Darren Cash Flow yield), or a close enough approximation to further narrow down the list.

I know from previously reading one of Dane Bowlers articles that Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT) and Ashford Hospitality Prime (AHP) are run mainly for the benefit of their manager Ashford Inc. (AINC). So, I am going to eliminate those two. I can also pretty much eliminate the second half of the list (the half on the right) as being the lower and thus less interesting DCF yields.

This leaves me with Apple Hospitality (APLE), Park Hotels (PK), Chatham (CLDT), LaSalle Hotels (LHO), Chesapeake Lodging (CHSP), & Hersha Hospitality (HT) as being the Hotel REITs I am most interested in. Next, since the chart Chatham provided is more than a month old and price dependent, I need to calculate the actual current DCF and dividend coverage on these names. Updating the list and ordering from highest to lowest DCF yield I get:

PK and HT look the most interesting initially, so for now I will cull the list to those two for further research. If for some reason neither had fit the bill, I would then have come back and picked back up APLE and LHO.

Here I should also mention that for most sectors I consider 12 – 12.5% DCF as decent, but not particularly compelling. REITs however are a bit different. DCF is a measure of the sustainable cash flows you expect an investment to generate regardless of whether it is paid out to you, or used to buy back stock, grow the business, or pay down debt. In the case of most REITs there is a reasonable expectation that the underlying real estate will appreciate 2-3% per year over the long run. Thus, one could say a sustainable capex adjustment ADDS 2 -3% of value per year and a 12.5% DCF becomes a 15%.

My next step is typically to review the last quarterly presentation, then find a positive and negative article on SA and read it.

Park Hotels (PK):

Hersha Hospitality:

Hersha Hospitality (HT) owns 51 upscale, transient hotels in urban gateway and coastal markets: New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, Miami, Los Angeles, and San Diego. As such they benefit from both business travel and the international leisure market, two markets which our macro analysis previously identified as those most likely to benefit from a booming economy. Brands include: Marriott, Ritz-Carlton, Hilton, Hyatt, Sheraton, Westin, and a number of upscale boutique names.

Hersha focuses their efforts in these particular metropolitan area’s and types of hotels because they feel it allows them to know their business well, and because it is some of the highest margin business in the hotel industry. They also seek to recycle capital via the disposition of mature, lower growth properties into higher growth assets (impressive 14.6% unlevered IRR on 18 properties sold to date).

They have been regularly upgrading their portfolio with a goal to generate the highest revenue & EBITDA per room in the urban markets where they operate. Data indicates they have been pretty successful in doing both, as well as what I care more about, growing AFFO / share:

Source: Company Annual Reports

AFFO per share growth of 8.3% per year over 5 years is stellar performance. If we assume stock price growth mirrors AFFO growth, and that they can continue this kind of growth long term, expected return would be the dividend yield, 5.9%, plus the growth rate, 8.3%, plus real estate appreciation of 2-3% annually, or 16.5% annually.

However, I think that is probably unrealistic. We know the 8.3% AFFO growth rate has benefited from an improving economy, and when the economy goes south so too will this stock. Let’s arbitrarily cut that figure in half. Let’s say long term, via their upgrading of the property portfolio, and allocation of capital to its best use, they can average 4% AFFO growth. Add in a well covered 6% yield and 2.5% in real estate appreciation, and we still get an expected long-term return around 12.5% per year. Not bad.

Another way to look at this is Hersha Enterprise Value (EV) is approximately $1.8 billion. For that $1.8 billion you are getting 6,435 wholly owned rooms plus JVs for another 1,369 rooms, or 7,120 room equivalents (I divided the JV rooms in half). That is $252,808 in cost per room.

Adjusting for a $7 million hit to EBITDA from hurricane Irma, Hersha has guided us to $167 million of EBITDA for 2017, or $23,455 per room.

Would you pay $252,808 dollars for a rental property which was expected to return you $23,455 per year after professional maintenance and management? I would (and effectively have), that is a 9.3% return on my investment, plus any appreciation I get on the property.

Management Alignment:

This can at least somewhat be thought of as a family business. Hasu Shah, the father, is now Chairman of $2.2 billion in asset Hersha Hospitality Trust. However, he started as an Indian immigrant who bought an 11-room motel near Harrisburg, PA in 1979. Jay Shah, his son, is now the CEO (BA Hotel Administration – Cornell, MBA/JD Temple University), while Neil Shah, also his son, is the President and COO (BA Wharton, MBA Harvard).

Together they own over 1.2 million shares of HT, a stash they have been adding to recently.

Source: Nasdaq

I like these kinds of high insider holding, family businesses. Management in them tends to have a longer term, even multi-generational focus. It usually means the kids know the business from bottom to top. Frequently having started in some low-level position as a teenager, then gaining more responsibility as the business grew and / or they got older. Each step of the way they make mistakes and learn something. Even when the company gets bigger, managers know who the kid with the last name Shah is, that not only will they likely be reporting to him one day, but also that part of their job is to teach the kid about their end of the business. Eventually, the kid learns.

So, Jay Shah getting his undergraduate degree in Hotel Administration is not a coincidence. He knew where he was going, it was likely instilled in his blood at an early age. These multi-generation family businesses tend to think strategically and long term. This in turn generally aligns well with shareholder interest, and is probably a big reason why you regularly here phrases like “Free Cash Flow”, “Capital Allocation”, and “Capital Recycling” in conference calls. As just one example, in last quarter's conference call we heard:

“I was just going to add that you know the free cash flow profile of this portfolio that we've assembled is quite impressive. This year we are using a lot of our free cash flow for reinvesting in our properties and into these ROI projects. In previous years we’ve used a lot of our free cash flow to buy-back stock. As we look into 2018 and 2019 when our CapEx needs to go back to kind of stabilized levels of $15 million to $20 million that leads $50 million, $60 million of free cash flow that we have to pay down debt or to have dry powder.” – Neil Shah, President and COO

This is music to my ears. The emphasis on free cash flow and its potential uses (including share buybacks) all in one short, probably spontaneous, answer to a question. Thus, I consider management well aligned and decent capital allocators. They are the kind of business I would consider owning long term.

Risks:

RevPar growth did not keep pace with wage and operation expense growth in Q2, Hotel EBITDA margins were down 70 basis points (7/10ths of 1%). In part I think this has to do with Airbnb and South Florida challenges.

South Florida has had, shall we say, some headwinds to deal with. Last year the Zika virus scare significantly retarded travel and vacation business in the area. This year Hurricane Irma came through, caused significant damage, which will also likely retard vacation travel. Overall management has indicated a $7 million hit to EBITDA which I already adjusted in the AFFO figures above.

Airbnb is an ongoing challenge for all hotels including Hersha. However, my impression is the Airbnb user is meaningfully more cost conscious than average. Since Hersha is an upscale chain, catering to business people on company accounts, foreign visitors to the US, and the less price conscious vacationer, they are also significantly less likely than most to be affected by Airbnb. I notice for instance that while Airbnb has been growing like crazy over the last few years, it doesn't seem to have prevented HT from growing RevPar and AFFO. I also note that a number of the cities HT is located in have recently cracked down on commercial Airbnb listings (cities get room tax from hotels but lose out when someone uses Airbnb instead).

I consider debt another challenge for Hersha. Don’t get me wrong, they have no problem refinancing at attractive rates, making payments, paying the dividend, and having some left over. After all, AFFO does cover the dividend by almost 2x.

However, I still consider the absolute level of debt at 5.8x EBITDA (7.9x if you include preferred) a bit high.

70% of that debt is technically fixed at a low 3.6% rate. However, the duration of those fixed rates is only 3-5 years, so increasing interest rates are something that could potentially cause some concern down the road. The preferred has a weighted average coupon of 6.6% and currently trades at a slight premium to par.

Offsetting this debt risk however is a general realization that an environment when interest rates increase is usually also a growth environment where hotel room rates, occupancy levels, and hotel valuations also increase. Additionally, management has indicated (see comment above) they are pretty much done with their capital recycling program (trading up the hotel portfolio). This means once South Florida repairs and renovations are complete, there is going to be more cash available to do things like pay down debt. They have also stated they have a goal to reduce Debt/EBITDA below 5x in the next two years and below 4x long term. So, I consider debt a concern, but not a huge one.

Another potential risk is I do not expect Q3 earnings, reported October 25 th, to be particularly strong. Hurricane Irma is almost certainly going to cause them to reduce their EBITDA guidance, I predicted by 17¢ / share, but we will see. In theory this is already priced into the stock since it is a known event, and was discussed at the R.W. Baird Roadshow. However, it is possible I am overestimating Mr. Market awareness. If so, there may be a future opportunity to buy cheaper. I however decided to purchase an initial position now and maybe to add in the future

Conclusion:

Various indicators are showing the world economy is improving and the US economy may be starting a boom period. If this is correct a number of economically sensitive areas should benefit, upscale business and vacation travel hotels being one of them. Hersha owns a portfolio of hotels right in this sweet spot. They also have experienced, well aligned management, a history of success, and solid AFFO / share generation which almost covers the dividend by 2x. Hersha is a good buy at this price.

