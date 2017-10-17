Allergan: How Bad Is It?

Allergan plc's (AGN) Restasis patents were found to be invalid by the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas. The company will appeal but the stock dropped 5% on the news and is still down 3% as of writing. That’s not a large drop given the importance of Restasis to the company’s bottom line but ultimately I view this as a buying opportunity.



How important is Restasis to Allergan?









The most recent 10-K shows Allergan making $1.4 billion in sales on Restasis. To make matters worse Restasis is in the high margin category of specialized medicine. Segment margins are a whopping 72% with gross margins of 95%. This compares favorably versus 62% and 85% for the general segment. Only Botox is more important to Allergan’s bottom line.

The potential loss of high margin revenue is extra painful for shareholders. If the profits were to disappear entirely - admittedly a worst case scenario - I think Allergan’s equity would deserve to lose up to 15% of its value while the patent only represents about 10% of revenue.



However, quite a bit of that has already been priced in and it won’t be before 2019 the competition from generics will start due to the possibility of appeal. Cowen’s and Deutsche Bank (DB) analysts believe the loss of revenue is almost completely priced in(from Seeking Alpha via Bloomberg):

Cowen's Ken Cacciatore adds that RESTASIS is now completely removed from the company's valuation (OUTPERFORM/$400).

Deutsche Bank has cut its price target to $251 from $262 after accounting for 90% sales erosion in 2019 and 5% per year thereafter.

These claims make sense given the recent price action of Allergan relative to the iShares Nasdaq Biotech ETF (IBB). Even though the patent news is important and potentially a severe blow it has 1) possibly been priced in completely 2) multiple ways the ultimate loss will not equal 100% of revenue.



Sidenotes

Allergan can still appeal this decision. A competing drug, Lifitegrast, was already approved by the FDA in 2016. Generic competitors will need to go through small clinical trials giving Allergan time to try and update Restasis. I understand a treatment like Restasis is actually fairly complex to produce which may allow Allergan to maintain margins for a while as competitors figure out how to do it beyond 2019.



Conclusion

The loss of the Restasis patent is a blow. However, it is a blow that appears to have been priced in by the market. The company can still appeal. Top line declines may also be stemmed because of production difficulties. Finally, Allergan could come up with R&D driven solutions to update the product. With a full loss priced in, events can only surprise to the upside.