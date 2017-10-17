Sotherly Hotels: This 7.875% Preferred Stock Started Trading On The NYSE

Introduction

This article offers a brief analysis of Sotherly Hotels' (NASDAQ: SOHO) newly issued preferred stock.

Our main goal is to acquaint market participants with the product and see how it holds up against its peer group while maintaining a relatively neutral stance in terms of investment recommendations along the way.

The New Issue

Before we proceed, those who wish to examine the issue closely may follow this link to the 424B5 Filing by Sotherly Hotels.

Source: SEC.gov

For a total of 1.2M shares issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $30M. You can find some relevant information about the new preferred stock in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Sotherly Hotels Inc. 7.875% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (NASDAQ: SOHOO) pays a fixed dividend at a rate of 7.875%. The new preferred stock has no S&P rating and is callable as of 10/15/2022. Currently, SOHOO trades a little above par value at a price of $25.21 and has a Current Yield of 7.81% and Yield-to-Call of 7.67%. The dividends paid by this preferred stock are not eligible for the preferential 15-20% tax rate on dividends. They are also not eligible for the dividend received deduction for corporate holders. This means that the "qualified equivalent" current yield and YTC would be 6.51% and 6.39%, respectively.

Source: Author's spreadsheet

As the stock is perpetual, our focus is on the YTC curve.

The Company

As per the company's website:

SoTHERLY Hotels Inc. is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale and upper upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties and comprise 3,011 rooms. Most of the Company's properties operate under the Hilton Worldwide, InterContinental Hotels Group and Starwood Hotels and Resorts brands. Sotherly Hotels Inc. was organized in 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia.

Source: The company's website - Investor Relations



Source: Barchart.com - SOHO Weekly Chart (5 Years)



For 2016, Sotherly Hotels has paid a dividend of $0.365. As an absolute value, this means around $5.04M for the common stock dividend. This also means that the Current yield of SOHO is 6.16%. For comparison, the distributions for its outstanding preferred stock and baby bonds that SOHO had paid for 2016 are also equal to around $5M.

In addition, SOHO's market capitalization is $82M, which sends it to the penultimate place in the REIT - Hotel/Motel sector by this indicator.

Capital Structure

Source: Morningstar.com - Company's Balance Sheet

As of June 2017, Sotherly Hotels had a total debt of $319M ranking senior to the newly issued preferred stock. The new Series C preferred stock rank is junior to the all outstanding debt and equal to the other preferred stock of the company, which have a liquidation preference of $40M, Sotherly Hotels 8.00% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (NASDAQ: SOHOB).

The Sotherly Hotels Family

Except, SOHOB, SOHO has a one outstanding baby bond - Sotherly Hotels 7.00% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2019 (NASDAQ: SOHOM). The company intends to use the proceeds of the SOHOO offering to redeem in full the outstanding balance of SOHOM. Some information about the issue that the company is redeeming can be found below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

It may seem weird, but that are just the facts provided by the preliminary prospectus supplement.

As for the other preferred stock, SOHOB, it seems like it is in a similar place as the newly issued product - the difference in terms of metrics is marginal.

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Sector Comparison

Source: Author's spreadsheet

This chart contains all preferred stocks in the REIT - Hotel/Motel sector (according to FINVIZ.COM) that pay a fixed dividend by their Current yield. It is important to take note that none of these preferred stocks are eligible for the 15% federal tax rate.

Source: Author's spreadsheet.



In this chart, we can see all REIT preferred stocks with a par value of $25 and a fixed dividend rate. To have a clearer view of the sector, I am excluding the preferred stocks issued by RAS, as this company has a lot of problems.

Special Considerations

Except to the extent that the Issuer has elected to exercise its optional redemption right or its special optional redemption right by providing notice of redemption prior to the Change of Control Conversion Date, upon the occurrence of a Change of Control, the holders of the Series C Preferred Stock will have the right to convert some or all of their Series C Preferred Stock (the “Change of Control Conversion Right”) into a number of the Issuer’s shares of common stock, $0.01 par value per share, per share of their Series C Preferred Stock equal to the lesser of: • the quotient obtained by dividing (NYSE:I) the sum of the $25.00 liquidation preference plus the amount of any accrued and unpaid dividends to, but not including, the Change of Control Conversion Date (unless the Change of Control Conversion Date is after a record date for a Series C Preferred Stock dividend payment and prior to the corresponding Series B Preferred Share dividend payment date, in which case no additional amount for such accrued and unpaid dividend will be included in this sum) by (ii) the Common Stock Price; and • 8.50340 (the “Share Cap”), subject to certain adjustments and provisions for the receipt of alternative consideration as described in the preliminary prospectus supplement.

Source: SEC.gov - Sotherly Hotels Inc

Addition to the S&P preferred stock index

With the current market capitalization of $30M, SOHOO cannot be an addition to the S&P preferred stock index (NASDAQ: PFF).



Conclusion

This is an informational article about the new preferred stock SOHOO. With these articles we want to pay attention to all new preferred stocks and baby bonds, and they are a good guide of what to expect from your income portfolio.

At this time we are not adding the product to our portfolio and anyone considering it as a major holding should be aware of the company's market cap.

