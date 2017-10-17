Stellar BioSciences For Value Investors

The biotech sector has been red hot with key firms gaining substantial value for investors. Among those companies stands out Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI), a firm that focuses on the innovation and commercialization of therapeutics to treat cancers. Since fellow Seeking Alpha, Decision Analytics (“DA”), initiated the buy recommendation on Spectrum, the stock soared by more than 34%. With more than a decade of experience investing in the bioscience sector, DA also authored a number of scientific publications. He backs companies that are assisting people to live longer and healthier lives.

As Spectrum to release the complete phase 2 data for poziotinib on Oct. 18, 2017 (at the 18th International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer in Japan), Dr. Tran BioSci of Integrated BioSci Investing has the honor to sit down the bioscience expert (to share with readers his profits generating insight).



Source: StockCharts

Dr. Tran: What are the criteria do you look for when you research promising bioscience firms?



DA: I like to find those hidden gems that the market has misunderstood (or left for dead). As a starting point, I assess peak sales potential and probability of success. If superficially those look undervalued relative to industry comparables, I will often begin more extensive due diligence. I won’t take a sizeable position unless they have a strong potential in an indication with little competition.

Dr. Tran: Can you share with us some of your top three biotech winners and their stories?



DA: I have been following Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) for a while now. The stock was at $4 per share in January: it is now over $20. As you can see from my article on it, I think investors were greatly unappreciative of the potential for a positive regulatory review. I also liked their immuno-oncology drug, which has shown excellent early stage results this year. My average cost is about $5.50 per share.



Celator Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPXX) was a big winner last year. It went up 1600% from before the Phase 3 results to acquisition by Jazz several months later. I had only a small position before the Phase 3 results but upped it significantly after the data was released.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) has been another success story for me. I am up about 70% but I know others that got in earlier. This one is kind of a “no-brainer.” They have almost $100M in cash, a great platform, several partners (and the potential to earn over $4 billion in biobucks). The market cap is only $250M as I speak, and it was about $130 million when I first wrote about them. I believe there are much upsides in the coming years. The firm’s anticalins platform may prove to be a better way to make many kinds of drugs (so there is huge potential here).



Dr. Tran: Let’s jump into your investing recommendation on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (that delivered robust profits for investors). What is it about the firm that attracts you?

DA: Spectrum is one of those stocks that the market has misunderstood. It has been valued based on legacy, niche drugs, with virtually no value assigned to their pipeline candidates. When I did my due diligence, I was surprised to find how much potential was locked up in their pipeline (especially Poziotinib, which is starting to draw investor attention now). There is still much more room for growth given that Poziotinib is not well valued. And yet, the firm has two other Phase 3 candidates that are not given any real attention as far as I’m concerned.

Dr. Tran: Based on your expertise, do you see further growth in Spectrum’s approved therapeutics?



DA: Not really. They help pay the bills. And, I could see ten or twenty percent growth; however, that’s not what is exciting about Spectrum in my opinion.

Dr. Tran: You are accurate on poziotinib (and the limited data read out was positive, which catapulted the stock to its new high). What are some characteristics about the poziotinib design that makes it highly valuable as a cancer drug?



DA: This is all outlined in my article on the subject. The preclinical data is remarkable. I won’t go into the biology and poziotinib drug design. What’s most important, as MD Anderson noted, is that it looked to be highly potent and selective against exon 20 (so they did some preclinical work and proved that out). Given the early signs of clinical and preclinical efficacy, MD Anderson and Spectrum are promptly enrolling patients in studies.

Dr. Tran: There is the burgeoning proof of concept data from other firms with their developing therapeutics that inhibits tyrosine kinases (“TKI”) such as Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX), Loxo Oncology (NASDAQ:LOXO), Ignyta (NASDAQ:RXDX), Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC). Where do you see Spectrum’s poziotinib fits into this overall picture?



DA: This is a big theme that investors should know. And, it gives more credence to Spectrum's targeted TKI because it’s not a unique phenomenon. LOXO and BPMC sport market caps over $2B (and, their targeted TKI proof of concept populations arguably address a smaller population than Poziotinib in exon 20 mutated non-small cell lung cancers or “NSCLCs”). LOXO’s Larotrectinib addresses 1500-4000 US patients per year whereas Poziotinib targets 6000-9000 exon 20 mutated NSCLC patients in the US.



Dr. Tran: What distinguishes poziotinib from other TKIs used in the treatment of cancers, in particular, exon 20 mutated NSCLCs?



DA: Almost all TKIs showed limited preclinical efficacy in exon 20 mutation tumors. There is only one other drug that might be able to compete, but we haven't seen much clinical data. That’s from Takeda Pharmaceutical (TYO:4502), formerly Ariad – we might see some data from this other drug in Q1 of next year. Nonetheless, we will first see more data from Spectrum on Oct. 18th, which could be very exciting.



Dr. Tran: Spectrum is currently valued at $1.31B. If poziotinib will eventually be FDA-approved, how much revenue do you believe the company can procure (and would that affect the firm’s valuation)?



DA: I think Poziotinib could hit $1B peak sales if approved. This assumes that the efficacy holds up (and that they can charge more than $200K per patient annually). The figure may be lower if Takeda’s TKI for exon 20 shows similar efficacy (or if the excellent results for Poziotinib don’t continue to pan out in later stage trials). These kinds of assets are highly prized by investors due to their significant impact on high unmet needs (which translates to strong pricing, ease of access, marketing, and good profit margins). Ultimately, if all goes well, this could add $3-4B to Spectrum’s market cap. And, much of that could be realized soon as it becomes clear how potent Poziotinib is in early studies.

Dr. Tran: We realized that there are negative sentiments toward CEO Dr. Raj Shrotriya. Some investors believed that he tends to “posture” at times. Do you believe poziotinib is the key molecule that Dr. Raj delivers this time?



DA: I certainly hope so. I think Dr. Shrotriya is sometimes overly promotional, and has gotten a bad rap for some overly aggressive estimates. Therefore, you have to take him with a grain of salt. Needless to say, you can’t argue with the Poziotinib data thus far. That’s pretty black and white. You also have to give Dr. Shrotriya credit for building such a compelling pipeline of drugs and executing from a clinical and regulatory standpoint. Poziotinib could certainly be the catalyst to draw back investors, who felt disenfranchised by him years ago.



Dr. Tran: What is your forecast for the upcoming data release for poziotinib on Oct. 18?



DA: It’s hard to say, but I am hoping for at least half of patients showing a partial response. That would be truly groundbreaking for this area of high unmet need. Remember, these patients only have a profession free survival (“PFS”) of about 2 months, so they are desperate for better treatment options.

Dr. Tran: Rolontis is the other lead molecule in Spectrum’s developing pipeline. Despite that there is much competition in the cancer-induced neutropenia $6B market, do you think it has a shot at capturing roughly 20% of the market share?



DA: I do, but only if it shows some advantages over the current standard of care. In the phase 2 study, they achieved superiority on reducing the duration of severe neutropenia. If they can duplicate that in the phase 3 trial, I think this could be a blockbuster. I would assign some clinical study risk here though, more than for Poziotinib. Nevertheless, there are little downsides since the market hasn’t really noticed Rolontis. It’s a free call option that could add a couple billion in market cap for Spectrum.



Dr. Tran: We appreciate that you took the time to share with our readers your insight. If we may ask you the final question, what is your best recommendation for 2017 and its story?

DA: I believe Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) is the most undervalued of any biotech. They are leading in sickle cell disease, have a drug that could have curative potential, have not shown any tolerability or safety issues, and have peak sales estimates of $2-3B from analysts, which I actually think are conservative. It’s crazy to me that with all the excellent clinical data to date that the company only has a market cap of $1.5B. The market is giving them about a 15% chance of success, whereas I think it’s higher than 80%. If the risk is a safety issue that would have probably shown up by now. This company could easily be 5x the current price by 2019. And, I anticipate a big move when they release Phase 3a results sometime in the next several months.

Author’s Note: The purpose of the interview is to share with readers insight from other experts, to help you find more stellar bioscience firms (innovating life-saving therapeutics), as mentioned. In the Integrated BioSci Investing marketplace, we feature many other companies (as well as running a model portfolio) for subscribers. Consultations also come with the package.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.