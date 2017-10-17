GALAXY RESOURCES ORD NEWs' (GALXF) CEO Anthony Tse on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

GALAXY RESOURCES ORD NEW. (OTCPK:GALXF) Q3 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call October 16, 2017 10:00 PM ET

Anthony Tse - Chief Executive Officer

Alan Rule - Chief Financial Officer

Brian Talbot - General Manager, Mt Cattlin Operations

Reg Spencer - Canaccord

Warren Edney - Baillieu Holst

Clarke Wilkins - Citi

Glyn Lawcock - UBS

Darren Gray - Fairfax Media

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. And welcome to the Galaxy Resources quarterly report for period ended 30th of September, 2017

I'd now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, CEO, Anthony Tse.

Hi good day, and good evening to everyone. Thank you for joining. We’ve had a busy line today, so we had to just delay a few minutes just to make sure that we managed to get everyone in, but thank you everyone for taking the time to join the Galaxy Resources 2017 Q3 quarterly results call.

Joining me on the call today I have Alan Rule, Chief Financial Officer of the Company as well as Brian Talbot as General Manager of Mt Cattlin Operations. So brief run down will be – Alan will be taking everyone through the quarterly presentation which is available from the website and after that particular presentation, I think we are going to be opening up for Q&A. So irrespective of whether the questions are going to be financial operational in nature or market and strategy, I think between myself Alan and Brian I hope you will be able to address any queries that you may have.

So with that, I’d like to hand over to Alan now.

Thank you Anthony, and welcome everybody. I’d like to take you into the presentation to page three which is the Executive summary of the quarter results highlights. It’s clear from our point of view that the September quarter was a very strong result quarter for us. If you look at Mt Cattlin, lithium concentrate production was up 43% to just over 47,000 tonnes, realised price was up 17% to US$843 a tonne and the cash costs were down 18% to US$320 a tonne.

If you look at that in context, the achieved run rate for the quarter was at an annualized rate of 190,000 tonnes per annum. Plant recoveries improved to 57 for the quarter which is above our target of 50 to 55. We generated A$21.6 million of EBITDA before CapEx for the quarter. We entered into a new five year contract for the semi-permanent crushing operations. The technical evaluation of the process improvement to target increase recoveries of 70% to 75% is nearing completion and we’ve commenced the Brownfield and Greenfield drilling program to extend the mine life of Mt Cattlin.

In summary, in the development project Sal de Vida made good progress. Exploration boreholes, one of them is being converted into production well at 400 meter depth, the Test lab was commissioned, test work has commenced on producing both carbonate and hydroxide and studies has commenced with potential hydroxide sub-circuit and co-location of the processing facilities and that work is ongoing and will continue during this coming quarter.

At James Bay, as you would have seen we had very strong flow results during the quarter supplementing our results in the June quarter, and we expect very strong results upgrade to come out in Q4. The feasibility study work is progressing and we are still targeting Q1 to complete that.

When you look at corporate, strong cash balance at the end of the quarter at A$57.4 million. We received A$9.3 million in currencies from exercise of unlisted options and warrants and we had outstanding debt of A$8.5 million at the end of the quarter.

Onto the next page, at Mt Cattlin there was clear improvement across the metrics as we have announced already. The concentrate production increased to 43% which was primarily due to improved plant utilization, a higher head growth and improved specific gravity control.

Cash cost reduction was driven by -- average [ph] posted increased production volume and the improved operational efficiencies and the realized selling price was as a result of the last majority of the product being sold with the 2017 pricing.

Future contracts for 2018 onwards offtake are currently of being finalized and are near completion with our key customers.

Onto the next page a little bit more detail on the production steps. We had three shipments during the quarter with upgrade and specifications well above the contract requirements. From that point of view, looking forward with our performance over the last nine months, we don’t see any impact or negative impact arising from not achieving the specs, markets well below the maximum levels required and our monsters [ph] is well in tolerance levels.

As I have stated, we have entered into a new five year crushing contract for semi-permanent process to satisfy our long term crushing requirement. It is in the process of being commissioned and will be fully operational within the next few weeks.

The technical and financial evaluation of the construction of the ultra fines DMS circuit is nearing completion. [Indiscernible] items have been ordered and construction and commissioning of these improvements are planned to be completed in Q1 of 2018. We will therefore be looking from Q2 onwards to achieving the 70% target at recoveries.

A lot of work is being ongoing in relation to the long term water supply and that’s nearing completion with a number of options available to us.

Page six just summarizes the significant achievements over the last 12 months, restarting production and expansion, delivering product, contracting process and now we are into optimization and exploration drilling. And those are the two type of areas for us over the next two quarters. It’s completing optimization and completing the Brownfield and Greenfield drilling to extend the mine life.

Moving onto Sal de Vida, its clear field work is advancing, the test plant refurbishment is completed, and bench scale testing is being conducted to produce both carbonate and hydroxide. There’s a list of the various items that we have achieved during the year, there is little doubt that significant progress has been made and getting the site ready to commence construction.

We are in the process of looking at potentially building and establishing pre-production evaporation ponds and discussions around that will be made in the near term. The key focus in the near term though is to finalize potential strategic partners, customers, offtake and project financing.

Sal de Vida is a world class prime project that is shovel-ready and we need to complete the financing through strategic partners’ off-take arrangements that we can make the final investment decision.

James Bay, as I have announced, alluded to earlier had very strong drills off during the period. We completed the drill programs, we have discovered two new pegmaties and the results definition upgrade is expected to be completed in the next little while – the next six to eight weeks.

We expect a significant upgrade to the results size and to the results classification and to the grade. I think from all of the announcements that we’ve made over the last two quarters and the drilling results that you’ve seen, you can see that this will lead to a significant results upgrade.

And finally, just executives corporate snapshot, I think it’s important to note the significant improvement in institutional ownership and liquidity in the guarantee shares. For example, if you look at the makeup of the shareholder top in a month of institutional shareholding has increased from 42% to just under 47% and our geographic spread has improved significantly over the last six to nine months, so I think as we have now reached a stage of steady stage productions in Mt Cattlin, we are getting to a situation where we had strong institutional support, strong institutional ownership and liquidity which will support the share cost.

Anthony, I hand back to you.

Okay, great. Thanks very much. I think with the operator we can actually open the line to any questions and answers that we may have from the quarters.

Our first question comes from the line of Reg Spencer from Canaccord. Please go ahead.

Reg Spencer

Thank you, good afternoon. Guys, congratulations on a pretty good production quarter. On Mt Cattlin, I’ve got a few, so I’ll run through them in terms of questions. The first one, maybe one for Brian, just on the head grade at Mt Cattlin with the 1.3% that is significantly above your reserve grade, is this just a function of preferential blending on the Rompad [ph] or are you in a high grade patch – just sort of give me an idea of how we should be thinking about the grade going forward and given that disparity between the reserve grade?

Brian Talbot

It is a function of where we are in the pit and in terms of opening up new ground, so it is a high grade pitch. It’s not blending but it’s also a function of us trying a new mining strategy in terms of not as much dilution, so we are mining much harder to the context and so what we are seeing is we are seeing amount of lithium units coming out of the ground but with less dilution.

So it’s a bit of both, but it’s something which we don’t think we’ll sustain, but we certainly see us mining slightly higher than maybe slightly higher than the resource grade going into the plant with little less tonnes [ph]

Reg Spencer

Okay, fabulous it’s great. Just on the cost guidance, is it fair to say that once you guys installed the outer funds they may see them running at what one might steady state operations, will we be providing cost guidance to the marketing in term of operating cost on a per tonne of concentrate basis?

Anthony Tse

I think we’ll probably look to at the capital projects completed first and then we will be looking over, and essentially get through that initial tutoring stage of achieving you know a steady state what we believe should be steady state post the installation and completion, and then we might have another rejig [ph] kind of cost guidance going forward.

Reg Spencer

Okay, great. Next one, very quickly the likely capital costs for the ultra fines DMS?

Anthony Tse

It’s about $7 million Aussie.

Reg Spencer

$7 Aussie, okay and that will mostly be expanded through the current quarter for the.....

Anthony Tse

A portion of this quarter and the balance next quarter...

Reg Spencer

Of Q1, okay.

Anthony Tse

So Reg, how you should think about it is I believe that you know optical sorting and the ultra fines essentially are productivity improvements that we are looking as kind of minor incremental capital projects. As you can see you know coming out of this quarter, we are looking at an average of 57% recovery or effective production yields for the whole quarter. You may recall that in June last year the plant has actually on a instantaneous basis done 61, thought I’d believe get with these incremental capital projects has been to aiming [ph] a little bit higher in terms of type of recoveries that is somewhere in the 70% to 75% kind of range, and you may or may not record you know for roughly 10% of effective improvement kind of in production unit and recovery kind of yields a fair amount of additional incomes.

So I think you can run the math in terms of a denominator gets a bit bigger in terms of production volume that even in OpEx stays the same and you’ll probably see that leverage there.

Reg Spencer

Got you, understand. Lastly on 2018 offtake for Mt Cattlin, are you in a position to give us any kind of feel for pricing trends, are pricing likely to be a little stronger versus 2017 numbers given what we see prevailing carbonate process in the market today, which suggest the market is still likely to be very tight. Are you in a position to provide any commentary on what we might expect on pricing for next year?

Anthony Tse

I think you should expect some improvement on pricing as we have seen historically.

Reg Spencer

It’s great. Thank you very much guys. Appreciate it.

Anthony Tse

Thank you.

The next question comes from the line of Warren Edney from Baillieu Holst. Please go ahead.

Warren Edney

Thanks. Can you give us some idea of what you think your levels of inventory are going to be, I mean what’s the big difference between sales and production this quarter. You are now at sort of steady state or is it – how do we sort of model that?

Anthony Tse

I would expect Warren that we should be selling what we produce going forward. We are hoping to try and pick up some of the short fall of sales, bit short of production in the September quarter in the coming quarter, but I think going forward they should be the similar number. We don’t -- inventory.

Warren Edney

That’s more a matter of your stage drilling of your shipping, was it?

Anthony Tse

Yes.

Warren Edney

Okay, thank you.

The next question comes from the line of Clarke Wilkins from Citi. Please go ahead.

Clarke Wilkins

Hi guys. Just a question really about the comment earlier about upgrade and sort of mining [indiscernible] higher at a point, what does that mean in terms of the production profile for next year that, that is the recovery step up to that throughput levels or is it at three put this time at 1.6 million tonnes and the high recovery that led the entire production coming through.

Anthony Tse

Brian.

Brian Talbot

So look I think the reality is we are still talking about the 1.6 million tonnes obviously with high recovery meaning that we are expecting to produce more material. We are expecting the head grade to come down slightly as we open new pits onto southwest for the next year but we are expecting to get still above the model in terms of the head grade given the new mining strategies of less dilution and more focus [ph] geological work and more focus sorting and then some of the technology we are bringing to bear in terms of optical sorting will allow us to then recover some of those diluted pigments [ph] and so we should be recovering some of the results that we currently had with the process at the moment.

Anthony Tse

Just let jump in there, usually Clarke usually as we look at the order mark volume in Q3 of this year, it’s pretty close to about 400 per quarter that you would expect if you’re running at 1.6 for us. Our – effect is the [Indiscernible] of 190,000 tons kind of run rate of the back of lower than fully optimize kind of recoveries at 57%. So, I think you probably flex some sensitivity in your non-assistance terms of what the funds could look like without necessarily having to adjust few much in those throughput, and as Brian kind of guided, we think we’re sitting in the nice sweet spot in terms of grade at the moment. So, as we kind of set through that kind of 57% going to roughly 60% with the completion of those additional incremental capital project and productivity improvements, I mean, I thing the massive concentrate [ph] toward in terms of where the potential flexibility upside by could be up in terms of concentrate production.

Clarke Wilkins

Thank you.

The next question comes from the line of [Indiscernible]. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hello. Yes. I was wondering if I missed any announcement due to the stock exchange about the contract with Panasonic. As far as I know there was no announcement and I have read it in the financial review of straight talk about a week later and that is not satisfactory. Can you give an explanation please?

Anthony Tse

Yes. We’ve actually clarified with a subsequent announcements with the stock exchange that we have among the number of other parties that we have been interacting on numerous occasions with Panasonic for other people within the value chain, but as of to-date, no, we have not entered into kind of – those discussions, those interactions that have been informal and in line with our continues obligations we would hit the market advice as and when such interactions till they come for more payments.

Unidentified Analyst

But I thought the – but the sale to the Panasonic or whatever it was sales, wasn’t it? And yet there was no announcement to the stock exchange?

Unidentified Analyst

But why do you say it was sales?

Unidentified Analyst

Well, I don’t know, I presume reading what was written in straight talk.

Anthony Tse

Straight talk.

Unidentified Analyst

That’s all I can, that’s not my guide.

Anthony Tse

I’m sorry, but Straight Talk in AFR is a newspaper and it’s not a company announcement.

Unidentified Analyst

All right. So no announcement is yet. Okay, then. I was just trying to figure out here. Thank you.

Anthony Tse

Thank you.

The next question comes from the line of Benjamin Conley [ph]. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. Good afternoon. Congratulations on a really great quarter. I just have a question regarding the future initiative of the Sal de Vida mine. I read that there maybe an option right at down to attract for portions of the mining sold up to other potential mining companies, but I was unsure about this future there. Could you elaborate a bit on the long term perspective of the ownership?

Anthony Tse

Yes. I mean, I don’t say, we have ever said okay we’re selling off the mining companies specifically. I think in the past what we have said is we have a number of strategic partnership discussions with the whole mix of different genres of different categories of partners. Some of those potential partners would essentially be more by way of potentially end users and by end users either essentially they’re kind of further down within a lithium mine battery value chain or they’ll be ultimate end users. That’s kind of particular category of end users.

There are obviously a number of other interested strategic parties who given the position of that categories Sal De Vida has within industry has been known as the next best kind of to be develop brine asset. And we have a fair amount of interest in kind of discussing those partnerships. And among those different kind of interaction, the type of essentially financing that we will be looking in Sa de Vida could vary anywhere between some form of offtake repayments to kind of a minority sale down of an equity stake depending on structure and type of partners, so that’s kind of the general guidance that we can give you in the past.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you very much. And just one other very quick question with regards the content at Sal de Vida, is there other minerals that had been found and perhaps where or any other sort of minerals in that region? Or is it predominantly sediments?

Anthony Tse

Yes. The main materials that you have in the Salar is initially lithium and also potash, there’s of potassium [ph] there.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Okay. Thank you very.

Anthony Tse

You’re welcome.

The next question comes from the line of Glyn Lawcock from UBS. Please go ahead.

Glyn Lawcock

Good morning. You said earlier just about you'd expect some improvement in selling price. I just wonder if you can elaborate bit more just on the market. You’re seeing similar percentage increases in the concentrate prices we’re seeing in the carbonate spot price? And then, how does that sort of backdrop impact your discussion? And in terms of duration, are you – are you looking at contracting for year in terms of price or given the rapid movement we’re seeing in price. Can you shorten the duration to try and capture more of the prices with the same? Just wondering how I should think about the market? Thanks.

Anthony Tse

Okay. Thanks Glyn. So couple of points there, I mean, obviously we’re seeing year-to-date since we are lasting [Indiscernible] contracts, there has been a reasonable positive new building price. I think we’re at that kind of awkward stage at the movement. We have no quick documentation that don’t necessarily want to produce that those discussions as well as franchising different part of the -- different participants in the market in terms of information that we’re guiding here. But I think general guidance would be that it will be an improvement in price, but don’t think I can for the time being be kind of more specific than that, how in terms the kinds of I would say, volume that we will be looking – we haven’t gotten to the stage that we’ll give you formal kind production volumes for 2018. But essentially we would like to be placing some way in a region of 180,000 tons to 200,000 tons of product next year.

How that product maybe played? Not necessarily a 100% on the concentrated sale basis. So we’re valuating different opportunities with our customers, where there’ll be a portion of that material that essentially we would look to negotiate some arrangement to have our material well treated. So what that will essentially allow us to is for that portion that we would look to be well treated will have an ability to kind of capture a little bit of additional margin of the back of that as well beyond the concentrate margin.

Glyn Lawcock

Okay. That’s great. Thanks very much.

Steve Schwarzman

Thank you.

The next question comes from the line of Phillip Best from Best [Indiscernible]. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, everyone. Thank you much all you’ve done over the years. We’re being shareholders now for seven years, so I can’t remember, but we did go through tough times and it’s good to see things happening now. I’m just wondering if you have anything more of share pricings or offerings at all? Thank you.

Anthony Tse

Thank you Mr. Best [ph] and thank for support over these years and especially kind of in the early years and obviously we haven’t had the benefit of the market dynamics that we have now. And obviously the financial kind of situations of the company is very different to where we are today. In terms of kind of with relation to capital needs, essentially if you look at the balance sheet of the company today, its very strong, north of A$50 million in terms of cash on the balance sheet and obviously still incrementally a lot of cash flow for the remainder of the year.

Essentially we did originally have a 25 which was originally US$40 million facility with VMP [ph] which eventually ended up not actually drawing down on all of it, so I think we ended up drawing down about US$10 and actually over the last couple of months we’ve actually started to pay back that debt, so our net debt – well, our gross debt at the movement have actually come down very, very small level. We anticipate that should we need to, obviously with the cash flow of the company being in a much stronger position.

And I think if you can essentially work out the cash margin based on even if nothing changed in terms of cost profile, no pricing profile going into next year with a little bit of an improvement in terms of kind of productivity and overall production volumes, you can see that there’s going to be a significant kind of uplift in terms of EBITDA and the ability for Mt. Cattlin to generate a lot a lot of cash flow from that. But of the back of that that provides us other avenues to funding in terms of funding development kind of capital budget of our other projects and notwithstanding that obviously having strong cash flow also lends the company to a greater ability to actually leverage some fairly low cost back facilities which we have access to at the moment.

So just to remind everyone on the call, the cost of our debt that we have with our main principle banker at the moment is actually very competitive, its kind of like mid-ish kind of single digit kind of range. So cost of capital from that source of funding is very compelling for us, but notwithstanding as we’ve kind of indicated to the market before. We had a very significant level of interest to dates on potential partnerships looking at Sal de Vida and increasing now with the recent I guess updated and kind of recent drill results announcement that we have had on James Bay.

James Bay is also getting a fair share of attentions from potentially interested partners. And so when we look at how we enter into those relationships, there are other avenues of funding that we can evaluate in terms of how recapitulate that interest and those types of funding may look either in like some form of offtake repayment or it could be some of capital contribution by essentially an earn in at the project level. So, if you thing about it from that perspective whether its offtake repayments, whether its kind of project level equity, whether its organic cash flow, whether its kind of maybe taking on little bit more kind of debt facilities for growth at the corporate level you can so that you can probably see that we have a number of alternatives which probably have a much more attractive kind of cost of capital even before we’d even have to kind of consider kind of looking at the equity market.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. But what you said right from the layout that you’re going to use Mt Cattlin as a springboard for the other two areas?

Anthony Tse

Yes. It’s a good position to be in and obviously market environment in terms of pricing, demand still very, very robust and as you can see. And Brian and his team has done a fantastic job in terms of really keeping an eye and continue to drive down cost. So I think we’re quite bit confident that we can expect to see some further improvements in that cash margin. But even if you assume kind of the cash margin stays at where it is today, cost don’t move, pricing doesn’t move, you get fairly healthy level of kind of EBITDA and cash flows we generate from non-capital going forward into 2018.

One aspect I forgot to mention when Glyn was asking his question earlier, is the kind of tenure that we’re looking on our offtake contracts now, and so that offtake contracts we’ll probably look at kind of more long term offtake contracts anywhere kind of up to five years. So that again will kind of underpinned stronger ability for the company to kind of have a number of different forms of financing available to further drive its growth.

Our final question comes from the line of Warren Edney of Baillieu Holst. Please go ahead.

Warren Edney

Thanks. I was just wondering if you could give us a quick update on whether Cattlin concentrate or what’s happening with that?

Anthony Tse

At Mt Cattlin, Warren.

Warren Edney

Yes. Sorry, yes.

Anthony Tse

Yes. We have been selling small parcels of [Indiscernible] from Mt. Cattlin.

Warren Edney

Okay. And what sort of prices are you getting? Its obviously been hard to tell from the outside?

Anthony Tse

We’ve got a contract of price of A$40.

Warren Edney

Thank you.

The next question comes from the line of Darren Gray from Fairfax Media. Please go ahead.

Darren Gray

Hello, It’s Darren Gray here onto report on the Citi [Indiscernible]. Thanks for the information of the call. But perhaps this is question for Anthony. You’ve certainly really been with investors in recent times just the process [ph] has appreciated nicely. I just want to get a sense from you of what you think of the move, its might recently and also do you have any feeling that/or any concern that it might for the sector and interest in the old company might be getting a little too hot?

Anthony Tse

Define hot?

Darren Gray

Well, a little strong.

Anthony Tse

No.

Darren Gray

That’s clearly not my view, but I’m interested in – you obviously looking into strong sure at the movement?

Anthony Tse

Sure. I mean, I think if you look from the perspective of kind of the institutional investors that we are aspiring to see come on the register now, we are seeing kind of much more of the kind of non-mining, non-resource focused investor, generous funds as well as sovereign wealth funds looking at, supporting the company’s growth going forward. That’s the first thing. Second thing is since we get to the first half of this year was really kind of the startup year for the company and its production at Mt. Cattlin. And if you would understand the psychology of some of the more traditional investors there have to be monstrical [ph] consistency in delivery of production and as far as cash flows for companies in who kind of go through this kind of ramp up phase.

As a result of that I think now what we’re seeing is just an equalizing of institutional and investors’ participation and support for business that actually had some fairly robust dynamics from macro perspective and some strong fundamentals on the financial level for us.

So, if you look at and you can draw in conclusions, you can do your whether its EBE [ph] on the pro forma basis if you look at kind of where the consensus estimates are in terms of the company’s ability to generate financial performance kind of next year you can look at EBITDA basis, look at that valuation multiple or you could even look at on other multiples such as enterprise value to kind of production LCEs as well.

And if you look at Galaxy compared to other major peers, I mean, if you can do what we’re aiming to do next year, we’re looking top produce anywhere up to 25,000 tons LCE [ph] equipment next year. That would essentially mean that we essentially start to step-up and to we probably rank number five in terms of kind of global producers of LCE ranking to five to another six. And so that’s basically a testament of obviously kind of fast moving I guess up in the lithium world in terms of becoming more mature and stepping in the ranks of producer.

And so from my perspective I think that any enterprise value of the company ultimately have to be – it will be from time to time effective by sentiment on market and macro factors ultimately all businesses come down to being measured on the fundament basis and I think that basically what’s the market being at the moment.

Darren Gray

Thank you. And if I can ask a very quick supplementary on the -- interesting what you were saying about institutional investors, what do you think has driven the increase in the share holding among the institutional investors and what do you that that’s says?

Anthony Tse

Well, if you look around the world there aren’t that many what I would call pureplay lithium companies. So the early of – lithium in the western world is a Top 3 or what use to be the big three, also probably one of the three is not so big any more are essentially not necessarily listing companies, I mean anywhere between cent to cent to 40% of their EBITDA comes from lithium, but they have a lot of other businesses as well whether its kind of healthy nutrition or at chemical, potash. And so, when investors are looking to really try and get exposure into this very strong and robust semantic which I think more and more increase and getting comfortable with the demand side of the equation.

They look for the closure where they essentially can get leverage to that particular semantic and if you want to be buying lithium obviously having a company which is 100% purely focus on lithium and we have nothing else to do when we get from the three basis except think about lithium, lithium and lithium then obviously that puts Galaxy in a very kind of unique position there, what also makes us unique is that we have some very strong exiting cash flows, but also a very compelling kind of development pipeline in Sal de Vida and James Bay which are now being kind of pretty widely recognizes as kind of world-class assets. So I think it’s a mix of those reasons why we’re now starting to see probably increasing levels of support from kind of more traditional institutions.

Thank you. I'll hand the conference back to you, Anthony for any closing comments.

Anthony Tse

Okay, thanks very much. So everybody thank you very much for taking the time to join the Galaxy Q3 results conference call. I would also like to thank my colleagues, Alan and Brian for joining the call as well and the contribution that they have made to the question and answer session, and I look forward to speaking with everyone again as we have the updates on our future results. With that, thank you very much.

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, that does conclude our conference for today. Thank you so much for your attendance. You may all disconnect.

