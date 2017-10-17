Biotech Analysis Central: Daily Pharma News - October 17, 2017

Welcome to Biotech Analysis Central Daily News, a daily news report and analysis about what has happened lately in the biotech industry.

Exelixis Announces Positive Phase 3 Liver Cancer Data, and Priority Review For Kidney Cancer drug

News: On Monday, Exelixis (EXEL) with its partner Ipsen announced that its phase 3 trial, known as CELESTIAL, met its primary endpoint of overall survival (OS). Patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (liver cancer) treated with cabozantinib achieved better OS compared to those who only took placebo. One thing to note is that these were patients who were previously treated with sorafenib--marketed as Nexavar by Bayer (OTCPK:BAYN) -- Ipsen is taking the next step to file an initial application to the EMA and other territories outside the United States and Japan. Monday was a special day for Exelixis, because it had additional news. The company also received priority review for its supplemental New Drug Application ((sNDA)) in patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma (kidney cancer). The sNDA is based on positive phase 2 results that was achieved in previously untreated patients with advanced RCC. The Prescription Drug User Fee ACT (PDUFA) is set for Feb 15, 2018.

Analysis: In terms of the phase 3 CELESTIAL study, the results were highly superb. That is because the trial itself was completely stopped due to the positive efficacy observed. An independent data monitoring committee (IDMC) stopped the trial after performing a second interim futility analysis. The only time an IDMC stops a trial of this size early is if they see overwhelming evidence that the drug does and will continue to perform better than placebo. In addition, what also makes these results so outstanding is that these liver cancer patients were previously treated with sorafenib. The fact that these patients didn't respond on sorafenib therapy, but responded to cabozantinib is really outstanding. Especially, since more treatment options are needed. In terms of the priority review for the kidney cancer indication, it will help Exelixis. That's because it will expand upon the company's scope. Cabozantinib was already approved to treat kidney cancer patients who had already undergone one anti-angioegenic therapy (in essence drugs that halts tumors from growing their own blood vessels). That means an expansion in this indication will mean added revenue to its bottom-line.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Opdivo Alone And In Combination With Yervoy Yields Encouraging Results

News: Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) announced encouraging clinical data from its phase 1/2 trial known as Checkmate - 032. The trial recruited small cell lung cancer (SCLC) patients who were already previously treated with another therapy. The primary endpoint of the study was overall response rate (ORR). For the intent-to-treat population of 401 patients, the Opdivo treated group achieved an ORR rate of 11% and the combination group (Opdivo plus Yervoy) achieved an ORR rate of 22%.

Analysis: With this data in mind, Bristol-Myers Squibb split the results for tumor mutation burden (TMB). Out of the 401 patients, 211 or 53% had an evaluable TMB result to analyze. TMB is a measurement of proportion of mutations carried along by cells. In other words, it is a biomarker that determines the potential responders to immuno-oncology therapy. This TMB analysis was split into three levels: High, medium, and low. I will primarily analyze the high levels of TMB, because those are the patients who are likely to respond to immuno-oncology therapy the most. Those with high TMB that took Opdivo alone saw an ORR of 21%. Even better, the combination of Opdivo with Yervoy doubled the ORR to 46% in patients with high TMB. Patients with high TMB that took Opdivo alone and the combination therapy showed that 35% and 62% were alive at one year respectively. The next step is for Bristol-Myers Squibb to apply TMB markers across other lung cancer trials to predict which patient will respond to its immuno-oncology therapies. In my opinion, Bristol-Myers Squibb is onto something special. That's because it is not only looking to improve patients' clinical outcomes by running a straightforward trial. It is analyzing a biomarker that will help it to predict, in other clinical trials, whether or not a patient will respond to therapy. That will save time for future trials. That's because the company will only recruit patients into trials that are likely to respond to its therapy.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Presents In-Depth Data In Neurodegenerative Disease

News: On Monday, Ionis pharmaceuticals (IONS) presented more data on its drug inotersen, treating patients with hereditary TTR amyloidosis (hATTR). The company reported that it achieved a 20-point improvement of the mNIS+7 score, with a p-value of 0.00000004. This detailed data puts Ionis in a good spot to file for approval in this patient population. It expects to file an NDA for inotersen by the end of the year.

Analysis: This is highly positive news for Ionis, who can now move on to file for FDA approval. To top it off, it also noted that it had met the primary endpoint after only 8 months of treatment. Why is that important? That's because Alnylam (ALNY) just recently reported positive phase 3 data in treating patients with Patisiran. The difference is that Alnylam didn't disclose the point improvement on the mNIS+7 score. In addition, it didn't disclose on the length of time on meeting the primary endpoint from baseline. Although, Alnylam is set to report detailed data at the 1st European ATTR Amyloidosis Meeting in November. The data Alnylam presents will be important. That's because it will then be possible to pick apart which drug performed better in terms of efficacy in patients with this rare disease. Another key item to watch will be safety between the two drugs. Ionis maintained in its full data release that the drug continues to be safe. The issue is that Ionis didn't release any specific safety data. With both companies presenting on the same day at the medical conference in November, all pieces of data will finally be revealed. From there, final conclusions can be drawn to which drug will perform better on the market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.