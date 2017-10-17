Cord Cutting Comes To AT&T

I've recommended caution on AT&T (T) ever since it announced its huge acquisition of Time Warner Inc (TWI), particularly because it had not long ago acquired DirecTV, and all of these acquisitions seemed like a crisis of identity, not to mention the huge task of digesting all these disparate companies.

Last week AT&T made a pre-announcement regarding its third quarter earnings, specifically that the company had lost 390,000 traditional satellite subscribers in the third quarter alone. Of that 390,000, 90,000 left entirely, while the other 300,000 migrated over to DirecTV Now, the mobile and streaming service.

The good news is that AT&T is keeping most of these customers by offering DirecTV Now. The bad news for AT&T is that DirecTV Now, as a streaming service, delivers far less revenue and a lower margin than does the traditional satellite TV subscription. Accordingly, AT&T said that this accelerated 'cord-cutting,' which is happening faster than what analysts had originally expected, would negatively effect margins and revenue.

The market responded, and shares dropped by around 5% on the day of the announcement, and shares are very close to a 52-week low. With the way things look so far, my call for caution was a fairly good one, although shares of AT&T haven't dropped dramatically yet as I had feared they might. I don't believe that these updated DirecTV results are going to much effect 2017 results, but 2018 results might be different. Is AT&T a buy here? Let's have a look.

Uncertainty abounds

When AT&T first announced its acquisition of DirecTV a couple years ago, the vision was pretty straightforward: Lines were blurring in the way we consumed telecommunications and entertainment. Data traffic was becoming increasingly mobile, and on multiple devices, as people increasingly watched things on tablets and smart phones.

The idea was that consumers wanted 'one-stop shopping' for mobile internet, entertainment and possibly broadband. I think we've moved beyond that zeitgeist, however, and, as it turns out, telecommunications companies can still very remain pure plays, so long as they provide the mobile spectrum by which to stream and download on. T-Mobile USA (NASDAQ:TMUS) is easily the fastest-growing carrier in the US, and it has proven that it does not need to be an entertainment company or platform to be relevant, it just needs to provide the speed and reliability that consumers require, and it lets others take care of the entertainment and entertainment platforms.

With this in mind, there is the distinct possibility that AT&T jumped into a business, cable and satellite TV, which is quickly losing its 'moat' and is becoming commoditized. Entertainment platforms such as DirecTV will still be relevant so long as they can adapt to an increasingly mobile consumer who increasingly wants entertainment on demand and a la carte. DirecTV has done a good job with that through DirecTV Now. However, revenue per customer from DirecTV now is not going to be what it was with traditional DirecTV.

When one couples this uncertainty with the gigantic acquisition of Time Warner Inc, which is a content producer more than all else, significant questions abound. Specifically, did AT&T really need to acquire these two companies to stay relevant? Would that money have been better spent investing heavily in building a spectrum network designed for unlimited data use? These could be legitimate questions to ask, especially as T-Mobile continues to top various consumer satisfaction surveys in previous quarters.



Discount needed

For me to feel comfortable investing in AT&T again, I believe we need to get a significant discount to account for the uncertainty. Luckily for us, AT&T has dropped significantly as of late. According to data from FAST Graphs, AT&T has averaged a valuation of 13.8 times earnings over the last ten years. Currently, AT&T trades at 12.2 times trailing earnings. That's an 11.5% discount to its average valuation, with a dividend yield of 5.5%.

From a fundamentals perspective, AT&T is quite reasonable here. From a technical perspective it is equally so, as shares are down where they have found support several times over the last twelve months. At $36, AT&T is a lot more appealing than it is at $40 or higher.

Despite all that, I do not find AT&T to be at a compelling valuation just yet, especially given the uncertainty that abounds. If shares drop into the low $30s at somewhere closer to 11 times earnings, I will be the first to recommend this stock, but for now I still think investors need to remain cautious.

