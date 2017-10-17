Emerson Electric - Adding To Oil & Gas With Paradigm

Growth is uninspiring, as I am not impressed with the portfolio transformation, which makes me cautious at current levels as a lot of margin expansion is already priced in.

Acquisitions might be welcomed after Emerson has been shedding many assets in recent years.

Emerson Electric (EMR) is boosting its expertise into the oil & gas sector again. About a week ago, the company announced the purchase of GeoFields, a supplier of software and services for pipeline integrity data collection at undisclosed terms. This deal is now followed by the purchase of Paradigm for half a billion dollars.

These deals add some growth again, after Emerson has been shedding some non-core assets at cheap multiples last summer. While investors in Emerson are waiting for growth, management still has to impress me with its ¨buying high, selling low¨ practices.

Paradigm Marks A New Paradigm?

Emerson announced that it has laid out $510 million to acquire Paradigm, a supplier of software solutions to the oil & gas sector. Combined with Emerson's existing Roxar software business, Emerson helps producers to increase efficiency and cut costs. Paradigm is headquartered in Houston of course, and adds over 500 people to Emerson's payroll.

Few financial details have been announced other than that a 13 times EBITDA multiple has been paid, suggesting an anticipated EBITDA contribution of $39 million per year. In that light, the contribution to all of Emerson is very modest, equivalent to roughly one percent of total EBITDA.

This technology is much in demand as it allows maximised production of existing fields and reservoirs, as reducing break-even points in this marginal production ¨era¨ is very important. In fact, many producers with a smaller production base, but lower break-even costs, trade at huge premiums compared to larger producers with higher break-even rates. This ¨discrepancy¨ is driven by the market's view that upside in oil prices is somewhat limited for some time to come.

Premium Player Has Lost Its Premium

Emerson has long been regarded as a premium operator and capital allocator, but it has lost some of this reputation in recent years. The company has always paid out a relative rich dividend yield, currently at 3%, but has managed to grow its business alongside.

That has changed a bit in more recent years. In fact, Emerson has shrunk the business from peak sales of $25 billion in 2008 and as recent as 2013 to just $15 billion on a trailing basis. While the share count is down by 20% compared to 2008, revenue trends are dismal, even on a per share basis.

Part of this is furthermore the result of last year´s sale of the Network Power business to Platinum Equity. That business generated $4.4 billion in sales but yielded proceeds of just $4 billion for Emerson. The company furthermore sold Leroy-Somer and Control Techniques for $1.2 billion to Japanese-based Nidec, which added $1.7 billion in sales with the deal.

After the company sold two businesses for sales multiples of less than 1 times, the company actually made a large deal as well last year. Most of the proceeds from divestments were used to acquire Pentair´s Valves & Controls business for $3.2 billion, which has been acquired at a 2 times sales multiple.

I questioned the buying and selling of these businesses, executed in the summer of 2016, as they remind me a bit of troubled GE (NYSE:GE) which has seen a habit of buying high and selling low in recent years, destroying a lot of shareholder value in the process.

Nonetheless shares of Emerson rallied 30% over the past year on the back of a recovery in industrial production, stabilised energy markets, and recent weakening of the dollar. The question is how sustainable this run-up is in relation to its current valuation.

Recent Results

Emerson posted its third quarter results at the start of August. Sales were up 10% to $4.0 billion, with underlying sales being up 4%. Automated solution revenues were up 12%, mostly driven by the Pentair deal, as underlying sales growth of 2% was modest. Commercial and residential solutions revenues grew sales at 6%.

Despite the top line sales growth, actual operating profits were down which indicates real pressure on margins. This margin compression is due to modest losses at the acquired Pentair´s Valves and Controls business. This resulted in a 5% fall in operating earnings to $621 million, as margins came in at 15.4% of sales, down 250 basis points compared to the year before. Despite top line sales growth, adjusted earnings are seen at just $2.60 per share this year, including a five-cent estimated loss from the purchase of Pentair´s Valves and Controls business.

Traditionally, Emerson traded with a large cash balance, totalling $3.1 billion as of June. The company has $5.2 billion in debt, but this excludes underfunded pension liabilities of another $1 billion. As such, net debt stands at $2.1 to $3.1 billion, depending on your definition of net debt, ahead of the two latest acquisitions.

That remains a very manageable amount by all means as EBITDA runs at close to $3 billion a year, for multiples, which stand at 1 times EBITDA including pension liabilities, but before the latest acquisition is taken into account. Following the purchase of Paradigm, leverage ratios remain modest at 1.2 times.

With adjusted earnings power of $2.60 per share, shares are by no means cheap at 25 times anticipated adjusted earnings for this year at levels in the mid-sixties. That is a pretty steep multiple for a business, which is posting margins of 15% already. This is even the case if the company makes a successful transition to a well-established and organically growing business with 20% margins.

Assuming margins of 20% on a $17-$18 billion business going forward, a $3.5 billion operating earnings number translates into a full multiple. With a 30% tax rate, (as Emerson reports operating earnings after taking interest rates already into account) net earnings potential could be seen at roughly $2.5 billion in a good case. This translates into earnings potential of $4 per share.

If that could be realized, which could take years to realise, shares could trade at $70-$80 per share if a market multiple would be attached to such a business.

Sitting Still, Fully Valued, Questionable Capital Allocation

While current earnings power of $2.60 per share translates into a steep 25 times multiple and dividends actually eat most of the earnings (at nearly $2 per share), there is real prospect for Emerson to improve earnings.

Instrumental to this is a turn in the Valves and Controls business, which currently is posting losses. That is really a shame as the company paid 2 times sales for the business, which is losing money, while it sold profitable lower-margin activities at less than 1 times sales a year ago.

While margins have room to expand, operating margins were stuck at 20% during the peak time in oil and gas. Assuming that those margins do really represent peak margins, and assuming some modest sales growth from here, earnings per share is capped at levels close to $4 per share.

A market multiple might translate into a valuation in the seventies, but growing margins by 5 percent points from here is a daunting task. This comes after shares have already risen from $50 to $65 over the past year. In fact, the measures I am working with are still adjusted earnings. This is important, as Emerson sees structural restructuring costs, as well as costs involved in continued buying and selling of business units.

You get the point, shares are more than fully valued at these levels in my opinion, as I find shares an easy avoid based on the fundamentals at these levels. The latest bolt-on acquisitions into oil & gas are not going to change the thesis. While these purchases might be reasonably well timed, and software is a good area, I am still not impressed with the actions taken by the company in the summer of last year.

