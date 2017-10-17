Wal-Mart Remains A Strong Hold Despite Recent Run-Up

Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) is now trading well over $85 a share and doesn't seem to be in any rush to slow down. Sentiment in the stock has reached optimistic extremes which may result in some selling from some investors and swing traders alike. I would caution lightening up at this stage though for a number of reasons.

First as we can see from the sentiment chart above, Walmart also reached ultra optimistic levels at the end of July. Usually when expectations get too optimistic, we see a gradual move in the share price to the downside. However we didn't see this trading behavior in Walmart in the weeks that followed in August. In fact, we saw sentiment come back down to pessimistic extremes whereas the share price remained neutral. This is classic bull market action that should not be ignored. The stock's momentum indicators are remaining overbought also. there could be significant upside here yet.

The second area of growth will be online grocery as Walmart is intent on not shedding any market share to the likes of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) in this category. Grocery makes up well more than half of Walmart's sales as the retailer has the scale to be able to use this category as a loss leader in order to drive further traffic in-store. In saying this, convenience is quickly becoming the name of the game in retail as consumers who are working longer than ever are now open more than any time to buying their groceries online if it will save then valuable time. Walmart wants to make regular grocery purchases as seamless as possible for its customers which is why the retailer is increasing its online pick up destinations by a further 1,000 throughout 2018.

Grocery is fiercely competitive because of the repetitive and regular nature of the transactions in this sector. Walmart aims to keep pushing the limits here with respect to giving as much service and options to its customers as possible. Whether that is enabling EBT customers buy their groceries online or conducting experiments in order to get food to your fridge, one has to say that Walmart has really adopted eCommerce strategies into its arsenal over the past 20 months or so. Remember, one would have to say that any share gains by Walmart in the grocery segment over the next while should be bullish for Walmart long term.

Why? Well Walmart's business model is all about volume. The retailer has long since demonstrated its ability to convert top-line growth into significant earnings and share price growth. Although the company's present earnings multiple of 20.84 is below its average, I would encourage investors to focus more on gross income growth and gross profit margins. In fact, int he company's most recent quarter, the gross profit margin came in at 25.8% which was well ahead of the company's long term averages. Furthermore gross income grew by over 6.6% which gave the company plenty of profit to invest into its business. As long as these important metrics keep on behaving as such, Wall Street will continue to price this stock favorably due to the investment taking place in the right places - most notably eCommerce.

Technically once the stock breaks through the 2015 highs of $89.15, then this would classify as a breakout which would mean that there would be no more overhead resistance for the stock. In fact, if we look at the chart below, we can see that Walmart shares tacked on some significant gains once they surpassed their 2000 highs in 2012. Therefore I expect the share price to trade in a narrow range over the next while until enough energy is built up to break through its 2015 highs.

Walmart has embraced the digital age and has caught many by surprise. Going forward we should see the retailer be able to leverage its offline stores even more for eCommerce in upcoming quarters. We will remain long.

