ROTY Volume 1 Edition 40: More Exciting Updates And Trades

Current Snapshot of ROTY Model Account





Above: Basic View Below: Detailed Version





Performance Since We Started Tracking





In late September we moved to TipRanks and its Smart Portfolio keeps track of several statistics, including performance. Many readers have asked me to include the above so here it is. TipRanks keeps track of realized and unrealized gains, so I'm looking forward to not having to track that anymore manually.

**Keep in mind that all trades take place at the day's closing price when an article is published for the sake of transparency.

**While the benchmark (S&P 500) above is automatically included in TipRanks, readers should be aware that I don't care much for the use of portfolio benchmarks. For me the past decade or so it's only been about absolute returns, consistent profits and learning from my rough patches.

Current ROTY Contenders







Remember that the Contenders List consists of stocks that are potentially setting up for a big move and/or have interesting catalysts coming up. They are NOT official ROTY ideas, but we keep an eye on them in case it appears one or more are setting up nicely (chart/fundamentals).

General Commentary

One thing I enjoy with the ROTY method is that there is rarely a dull moment- a model account consisting of 10 positions with near (and medium) term catalysts means there are continually new developments to update readers on and opportunities to position ourselves for.

Another point I would like to make clear is that my trades can be reactive or predictive.

When I see a high volume breakout in an underfollowed stock (reactive), I immediately check to see what near term catalysts it has and then continue with due diligence. If it checks out, there's a decent chance it will become a Contender or a ROTY holding. If the stock continues to hold steady or inch up slowly, I generally add to the position. If there is significant weakness, I either hold or start selling out (again all reactive decisions).



At the same time, some of the stocks I initiate positions in are predictive trades (ie. skating to where I think the puck is going to be). This includes such stocks as Cellular Biomedicine Group or Summit Therapeutics, where I am predicting a big move due to catalysts and the red hot spaces they operate in (CAR-T and DMD). However, I still react to strength by adding to positions while if they are weak I stay at a quarter position or sell if there is material weakness.



Updates on Model Account Positions

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)- The company announced third quarter results and ¨recent corporate developments¨ will be released on October 25th after the market close. That kind of language in the past has often clued me in to negative news to be reported, as positive news is typically reported before the bell. Again, that`s just conjecture on my part and a blanket rule cannot be applied.

Tracon Pharmaceuticals (TCON)- The company announced that poster presentations were presented today at the 18th World Conference on Lung Cancer. Initial results from an early-stage study of TRC105 in combination with paclitaxel/carboplatin and bevacizumab in patients with stage four non-squamous cell lung cancer revealed partial responses (by RECIST 1.1) in 37% (3 of 8) patients, while dose escalation continued from 8 mg/kg to 10 mg/kg with no dose-limiting toxicities observed. Importantly, the fact that adverse events did not increase in frequency or severity bodes well for future outcomes and the probability of success. Complete enrollment should occur by the end of next year.



Also, a second dose-escalation study utilizing TRC105 and Opdivo in patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer is now recruiting patients.

The ROTY model account will likely continue to hold our half position, waiting for dilution or results for the randomized phase 2 study of DE-122 in wet AMD before making changes.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO)- The company announced results from the phase 1 portion of the TiNivo study will be presented in an oral presentation at the 16th International Kidney Cancer Symposium (November 3rd to 4th). Readers might recall that in my initial piece I commented on the challenging toxicity issues from combining PD-1 treatments with VEGF TKIs/CTLA4 with the intriguing, noting that tivozanib has the potential to be the candidate of choice due to high selectivity and immunomodulatory properties. Now that it looks like early TiNivo data holds promise, the next catalyst will be the readout for the TIVO-3 pivotal US study expected in the first quarter of 2018. I plan on adding to our position in the ROTY model account to reflect decreased risk and a greater possibility of a runup.



Today's ROTY Model Account Trades

1. Selling our entire position in Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)- This will equate to a solid 35% or so gain on a full position. The catalysts we were in for played out nicely and there is plenty of upside ahead for investors with a medium or long term time horizon.

Selling the position will also allow us to pick up another Q4 idea that is already taking off, one of our Contenders. Several losers have taught me to avoid (or size down) stocks that have corporate developments to present after the market close. I remember several trial blow ups or other such events being announced in such a way, although I hope that isn´t the case here. Again, investors with a longer term time frame will likely continue to stay the course.



2. Adding to our position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals- The ROTY model account will now own a 3/4 position in the stock. I still think we can have a healthy run up into upcoming data readouts.

3. Adding to our position in Polar Power (POLA)- The ROTY model account will now own half a position. Keep in mind that just as we saw with Shotspotter, these non-biotech trades can take longer to get moving. Even with today´s decline the stock is in a slow uptrend over the past month and I expect a steady rise into third quarter earnings. If additional purchase orders come in, that could bring in some momentum money and the stock´s low float would allow for significant volatility.



4. Initiating a pilot position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI)- Perhaps these PI3K plays are coming back from the dead with more upside ahead. Verastem (VSTM) currently sports a $160 million market capitalization or so as well. I believe the run up into their oral presentation at the 2017 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting in mid-November could resume after we see some consolidation. I hope the stock continues to consolidate in the mid $2 to low $3 range for a bit so we can have time to add to the position.

5. Adding to Prima Biomed (PBMD)- After a swift rise the stock appears to be consolidating in the $2.50 range or so. I remain long for the reasons listed in my article and the ROTY account will now own a half position in the stock.



Final Thoughts

Keep in mind that my objective for readers is to make their own decisions, trading their own plans, and adapting ROTY to fit their own needs and objectives. If you don't agree with some of the holdings in the model account (or they simply don't appeal to you), consider substituting ideas from your own research while still implementing the overall strategy.

Feel free to ask questions, as we strive to have an ego-free atmosphere where readers bounce ideas off each other and contribute their own DD. The ROTY community consists of both expert and novice traders/investors who are quite generous with their time and knowledge.

In the end the goal is to constantly improve, booking more profits and especially managing risk and emotions. We learn from losers and winners alike, knowing that if we stick to the process and analyze our trades the end result is a growing brokerage account.

Each position entails its own unique risks, from binary catalysts to disappointing data, competition to dilution. Weakness in the biotech space, as well as ideas with a lack of near-term catalysts, could also contribute to increased volatility.

All positions in the ROTY model account are established at the closing price on the day this article is published for the sake of transparency.

