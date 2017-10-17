Is Stanley Black & Decker A Good Stock For Dividend Investors?

Moreover, the company is benefiting significantly from the rebound in the housing market.

Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) meets the criteria of being a dividend aristocrat, having increased its dividend for 49 years in a row.

Is it a good choice for dividend investors?

When we look at the company’s dividend profile, we see that the dividend yield of 1.59% is still higher than the Industrial Goods average of 1.17%. The annualised payout of $2.52 per share is still quite respectable. This falls behind dividend companies such as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), for instance – which pays a current yield of 2.47% and an annualised payout of $3.36.

With that being said, Stanley Black & Decker has shown strong growth which would compensate an investor for a lower dividend. For instance, the company has a current EPS of $7.28 per share, and a payout ratio of 34.6% indicates that the company is significantly reinvesting back into the business.

Moreover, the company has shown significant achievements – both in this quarter and on a long-term basis:

The company has delivered a 494% 16-year total shareholder return.

Stanley Black & Decker’s operating margin rate was 15.7% in Q2 2017 (excluding M&A related charges).

In terms of general revenues, Q2 revenues totalled $3.2 billion, which marked a 10% increase versus the prior year.

Therefore, on the face of it – this company looks ideal for an investor that wants a nice blend of both dividend and earnings growth.

In terms of valuation, when we take a look at earnings and free cash flow on a five-year basis, we see that on the whole – earnings and free cash flow have been growing, and the PE and P/FCF ratios are trailing at roughly median levels in the context of the last five years:

Earnings

Free Cash Flow

After the significant run-up of the stock in 2017, the company is not cheap at these levels, but it is not significantly overpriced either. Free cash flow saw a significant drop due to an increase in working capital requirements to support organic growth. However, given the sustained increase in earnings, I am not overly worried about this in the short term.

In terms of its business model, the bulk of this company’s revenue stream comes from its Tools & Storage division, with 64% of revenue from the same originating from the United States.

Therefore, the company is not significantly exposed to foreign exchange risk, and with the trend of a declining dollar in place – may even stand to benefit from a weaker dollar bolstering exports to markets where it does have an international presence.

Moreover, with the recovery in the housing sector in the United States – it is no surprise that revenue for this sector has continued to increase. What’s more, the company’s concentration in the United States has actually provided a strategic advantage – since no competitor has managed to gain a market dominance in the area of Tools & Storage to the extent this company has. Additionally, the company’s purchase of Newell Tools and Craftsman Brands has further cemented the company’s dominance in this industry, and with the current upturn in housing, we can expect to see more growth from here.

What I particularly like about this stock is that it seems to show long-term stability relative to the market. If you had owned what is now Stanley Black & Decker back in 2000 and held it up to 2009, you would still have seen over 8% total return even in spite of the massive drop during the Great Recession. Compare this to the S&P 500 which would have dropped by almost 50% during this period.

Even since that period, we see that SWK has practically doubled the returns of the S&P 500:

Overall, I think this stock is ideal for investors who are looking for a reasonable dividend yield, coupled with dynamic growth. There are few, if any, dividend aristocrats that have shown the growth trajectory of this company. I expect that such growth will continue, and therefore take a bullish view on this company.

