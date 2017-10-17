Beyond Traditional Diversification: An Adaptive Methodology

By Jeff Knight, Global Head of Investment Solutions

Does a balanced diversification strategy work all of the time? If not, what's the solution?

Watch as Jeff Knight explains his team's approach to adaptive risk allocation and why managing risk and return requires both a diversification strategy and the ability to respond to changing market conditions.

Transcript

So the idea of adaptive allocation is one that embraces the concepts of diversification, and being centered and balanced most of the time, but also recognizes that that's not a strategy that always gives you the best results.

I've been managing multi-asset portfolios for 25 years, and all along the way, the practice of asset allocation has evolved, always with the goal of trying to squeeze out better return for a particular level of risk. Always in search of a more efficient way to organize the way we participate in markets. I think the most important step in the evolution, in my career, has been the use of balanced risk, or risk parity strategies, which seek to achieve as a strong benefit from diversification as we can extract.

But none of those is perfect. And even the balanced risk approaches can be vulnerable to certain market environments. One of those environments would be if all the asset classes fall at the same time, it doesn't matter if you're really well-diversified, you could still have a drawdown, and maybe even a significant drawdown in that kind of an occurrence.

So the next step in the practice of asset allocation, the next step in a balancing risk and return, in our opinion, is by incorporating an adaptive methodology - a methodology that understands the environments in which classic diversified portfolios may struggle, and hardwires in a response to those conditions.

So if we detect an elevated probability of a simultaneous drawdown, we don't want to just fine-tune our existing portfolio, we want to completely adapt our strategy to that elevated probability. Likewise, if we detect a market environment where some asset classes do very, very well, and other asset classes do very poorly, we prefer to depart from a pure balanced approach into something that allows for a little more concentration in the favorable assets.

We launched our adaptive risk allocation portfolio strategy so we have had the opportunity to observe, in the real world, how it works. And what we've seen has been reassuring, in the sense that A, we have seen market environments where simply sticking to a classic balance strategy has been problematic, or suboptimal. And B, we've seen effectiveness in the tools that we use to recognize those environments.

We haven't been perfect, we wouldn't expect to be perfect, but with an orientation towards balancing risk and reward, we think the incremental benefit of the adaptive approach has only been reinforced. And as we think about where we are in the market environment, with this extraordinary monetary policy stimulus that's defined markets for the last five, six, seven, eight years transitioning away, being withdrawn, I do think that the likelihood of some of these problematic environments that we talked about is higher today than typically the case. And the adaptive approach seems to be identifying that change in a successful and helpful way.

