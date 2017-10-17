IBM Reports Earnings Under A 'Death Cross' But With A Positive Weekly Chart

The Dow 30 set an all-time intraday high of 22,960.12 on Monday, while IBM is in recovery mode up 5.5% since setting its post-election low of $139.13 on Aug. 21.

The iconic technology stock is down 11.5% year to date with The Dow Jones Industrial Average up 16.2%.

IBM reports earnings after the closing bell today as the weakest of the eight “Dogs of the Dow” for 2017.

Analysts expect IBM to earn $3.28 a share, and despite beating by this measure for 11 quarters in a row the stock is 19.7% below its post-election high of $182.79 set on Feb. 16. The key metric for IBM comes from software sales. Up-front license sales, cloud subscriptions and enterprise applications have lagged expectations.

As an engineer by education, I like IBM’s focus on main frame computing. In the late 1960’s I programmed in Fortran and used the famed IBM 360 at Grumman and as a graduate student at Brooklyn Poly. IBM’s cloud platform is on modern day main frame computers, not on a farm of PC-based servers. I am also intrigued by their Watson AI applications.

Fundamentally IBM is cheap. Its P/E ratio is 12.18 vs. 21 for the Dow Jones Industrial Average. IBM has a dividend yield of 4.22%, the third cheapest among the Dow 30.

The daily chart for IBM

The daily chart for IBM shows that the stock has been below a “death cross” since May 24, when the 50-day simple moving average fell below the 200-day simple moving average indicating that lower prices lie ahead. The stock closed at $152.51 that day and this signal thus tracked the stock to its Aug. 21 low of $139.13.

Here’s the weekly chart for IBM

The weekly chart for IBM is positive with the stock above its five-week modified moving average of $145.93. The stock is below its 200-week simple moving average or “reversion to the mean” at $161.94. This milestone was last tested during the week of April 21 when the average was $166.65. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading is projected to rise to 49.72 this week up from 39.90 on Oct. 13.

The horizontal lines are the Fibonacci Retracement levels of the rally from the low of $116.90 set during the week of Feb. 12, 2016 and the high of $182.79 set on Feb. 17. The stock has a trading range between the 61.8% retracement level of $142.08 and the 50% retracement level of $149.86.

Given these charts, my trading strategy is to buy weakness to my semiannual and monthly value levels of $139.80 and $136.27, respectively, and reduce holdings on strength to my quarterly risky level of $162.55.

