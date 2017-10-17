For Citigroup, Slow And Steady Could Still Win The Race

Long-term earnings growth of better than 5% can support a fair value into the $70s and Citi stands to gain quite a bit if/when ROTE improves and confidence is rebuilt.

Management has set bold targets for 2020 and beyond, but those targets are underpinned by a retail business that has a strong foundation and an attractive treasury services operation.

Citi's performance in the third quarter was similar to its recent trend - not bad, but also not all that exceptionally good.

Even though Citigroup (NYSE:C) has left something to be desired with respect to the pace of its recovery (particularly next to peers like JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM)), the shares’ 48% rise over the past year and 43% rise over the past three years is hardly embarrassing. Although shareholders of JPMorgan, Bank of America (BAC), and PNC (PNC) have fared better over that longer time period, Citi has nevertheless outperformed U.S. Bancorp (USB), BB&T (BBT), and Wells Fargo (WFC) … and could yet have the opportunity to do meaningfully better in the years to come.

I don’t believe Citi has really earned the benefit of the doubt when it comes to management’s performance targets out to 2020, and I do believe there are some optimistic assumptions in there, but I nevertheless believe that expectations are still relatively low. If Citi could generate long-term earnings growth in the range of 5% a year (a little higher than my base-case), the shares would look undervalued on the basis of my discounted earnings model. Likewise, if the company can do better in terms of generating return on tangible equity (or if the Street decides to penalize lower-return banks less than it has), there would be upside on a ROTE-P/TBV basis.

Not A Super Quarter, But Not A Bad One Either

Although Citi did beat earnings expectations for the third quarter, I don’t believe this bank’s performance relative to expectations was quite as strong as what was seen at JPMorgan and PNC. NIM expansion was somewhat underwhelming and loan loss provisions were higher, moderating the benefits of slightly better expense performance and slightly better loan growth. That said, higher provisioning (and especially among those banks with significant card businesses) is an emergent theme this quarter, so not really a company-specific worry in my opinion.

Revenue fell slightly from last year on a core basis, with the Global Consumer Banking business up 3% and growth in both the North American and International businesses. Citi saw shrinkage in its large trading operations, but outperformed JPMorgan on a relative basis and saw double-digit growth in its investment banking and commercial banking operations.

Net interest income basically went nowhere relative to last year, as Citi has yet to see meaningful NIM expansion. Fee income was hurt by the weakness in trading, and it is worth remembering that Citi Holdings (now part of “Corporate/other” continues to run off and that the bank exited mortgage servicing at the end of last year.

Expenses came in a little better than expected (up 2% and down 3% sequentially), helping Citi achieve slight sequential growth in adjusted pre-provision operating income.

Loans were up about 2% from last year, weaker than Bank of America, JPMorgan or PNC, but better than Wells Fargo. Credit quality remains healthy. Although loan loss provisions were up 23% from last year, largely due to the card business, the non-performing asset ratio continues to improve (down to 0.76%). The charge-off ratio is still high relative to JPMorgan and PNC, though a different business mix has to be kept at least partly in mind.

Slimmed Down, But Still More Work To Do

Citi has taken several big swings at remaking itself in the wake of the U.S. housing debacle and the subsequent credit crunch. The bank has largely refocused around its areas of core competency, shrinking the number of countries in which it has a retail operation by roughly half since 2012, and continuing to operate very competitive businesses in areas like treasury services, trading, and investment banking. Citi now has meaningful surplus capital on its balance sheet, and tangible book value per share has grown by close to 7% a year since 2009.

The “but” to all of that is that there’s still a long way to go. Citi’s return on tangible equity has come in above 9% in two of the last three quarters, but that’s not all that impressive next to JPMorgan or PNC and it doesn’t clear my cost of equity for the company. What’s more, management has had a hard time meeting past improvement targets, leading (I believe) to something of a “I’ll believe it if/when I see it” attitude among at least some investors and analysts when it comes to considering future improvements.

Management is expecting some meaningful improvements within its 2020 guidance. A target of a 19% ROTCE in 2020 is pretty bold next to the recent 13% or so run-rate. Although I do believe higher rates will support higher net interest income (a key component of the guidance), the improvements expected in the profitability of the Mexican operations seem ambitious. I likewise think that management’s loan growth and credit quality assumptions (particularly in cards) are aggressive – not ridiculous, mind you, but ambitious. Citi is looking for card losses of around 3% to 3.25% in 2020, which is pretty healthy relative to historical experience, and assuming no major competitive program losses – something that could be harder to achieve given many banks’ increasing focus on growing their own card businesses. I’m also a little concerned that the expense leverage guidance could be hard to achieve, though management seems to believe there’s flexibility to cut more costs if/when revenue growth comes in light.

My skepticism aside, I think it is worth noting that this is still a solid franchise in many respects. Although Citi has cut its retail branch footprint by about 30% since 2012, it is still a major player in California (4% share, #5), Florida (3.5% share, #5), Illinois (3% share, #7), and New York (almost 7% share, #2). All told, the bank holds more than 4% overall national deposit share including card-related deposits (closer to 2% excluding those deposits). Along those lines, Citi’s average deposits per branch are exceptional compared to Bank of America, JPMorgan, and Wells Fargo and should help underpin good cost leverage.

The international operations are also appealing. Despite a rough period in the Mexican operations, Citi’s business still has double the assets of Santander’s (SAN) Mexican operations and its Asian operations are roughly similar in asset size to those of DBS Group (OTCPK:DBSDY) but generate 30% more revenue. Profitability (and/or returns) need to improve, but management is aware of that and trying to execute plans to achieve that.

On the commercial/institutional side, Citi’s treasury management and trade finance businesses are quite strong and the equity trading and i-banking business should be improvable from here. While the fixed income operations trail JPMorgan (and I believe will continue to), they’re still pretty good in their own right.

The Operations

When it comes to Citi, I’m slightly concerned about the prospects for slower interest rate increases, but the slower pace of commercial lending growth in the sector is less of a concern to me. Cards are a big business here, though, so I would certainly keep an eye on the health of the consumer and trends in delinquency rates.

I don’t think management is going to hit it 2020 targets, but I do think the bank will deliver steady progress such that the shortfall won’t be large or sudden. I’m looking for about 5% earnings growth over the next five years and a slower pace thereafter, but I think a double-digit ROE is possible down the road even with sizable returns of capital to shareholders (roughly half of the EPS growth that management is forecasting out through 2020 comes from buybacks).

I use a higher discount rate for Citi than I do for most other banks in its peer group, and that takes about $5/share out of my fair value compared to the discount rate I use for JPMorgan. I’d also note that just a modest bump in my earnings growth expectations (less than 1%) would likewise lift the fair value from my discounted earnings model into the low $70’s. Said another way, if Citi can outperform my expectations, there’s definitely still some worthwhile upside.

I’d likewise note that my ROTE-based P/TBV approach is a little squirrely here. Investors are now willing to pay meaningfully less (in P/TBV terms) for lower levels of ROTE (below 10%) than they were in the past. Some of that is likely due to higher risk premiums and other fundamental factors, but what it tells me is that there is worthwhile re-rating potential if/when Citi management can start delivering meaningful improvements in ROTE on the way toward its 11% 2020 target and 14% long-term target.

The Bottom Line

While I’m not a huge fan of Citi, it seems to me that the Street is still skeptical that management can drive meaningful long-term improvements here. There are certainly risks here (underperformance in core banking operations, credit risk in the card business, the impact of lower tax rates on the huge deferred tax asset balance), and a history that supports skepticism, but if management can get all of the parts singing in harmony, patient shareholders ought to be rewarded down the line.

