Avangrid: Building On The Spanish Connection

After several flat post-merger payouts, the dividend should be raised in 2018.

Avangrid is a presence of the Spanish company Iberdrola in the U.S.

Avangrid (AGR) is a U.S. utility that is 81.5% owned by the Spanish company with deep experience in wind energy. Avangrid provides energy services in 27 states from New England to the West Coast. The utility has 6,800 employees.

I'm long AGR because it provides exposure to traditional utilities in the northeastern U.S. and I like its commitment to grow its renewables portfolio. I also like the deep pockets and global renewables expertise provided by the Spanish parent company Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCPK:IBDRY).

I first heard of AGR when Chief Executive Officer Jim Torgerson was interviewed by Jim Cramer in July, 2016. I initiated a position a few days later, which was described in a July 19, 2016 article about AGR. A follow-up article was published on December 12, 2016. Ironically, the only Seeking Alpha article since then about Avangrid was published by Jefferson Ridge on January 11, 2017. AGR is 1.05% of my retirement income portfolio. The cost basis is $40.79.

Here's how Avangrid describes its vision, or What We Care About:

AVANGRID's vision is to be a leader in the energy sector, providing reliable service for our customers with a commitment to the wellbeing of our communities. Through innovation and technology we seek to provide clean energy through sustainable sources and are committed to reducing our corporate carbon footprint. AVANGRID holds safety, ethical practices, and good corporate governance in the highest regard.

A Unique Blend

Avangrid is a unique blend of traditional legacy utilities and wind-driven assets. The AGR website declares the company's strategy:

"AVANGRID has a single, straightforward commitment: We build and operate responsible energy projects that benefit communities, improve economic development and deliver environmental sustainability for future generations. Together, we will lead the transformation to an advanced, competitive and clean energy future using renewable energy and smart grids across the U.S."

Utilities comprise 12.2% of my portfolio's market value and 15.7% of the portfolio's income. Renewables have a significant place in the portfolio, with Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) comprising 1.93% of the market value and Pattern Energy (PEGI) comprising 1.08% of the market value. So, the three "green" utilities make up 4.06% of the portfolio's value, or one-third of the utility holdings. In addition to this, Hannon Armstrong (HASI) is 1.16% of the portfolio. HASI is a REIT that owns renewable energy properties. Both AGR and BEP have Standard & Poor's credit ratings of BBB+. PEGI's S&P credit rating is BB-. HASI isn't rated.

Two segments

Avangrid operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables.

Networks

Avangrid Networks is a collection of traditional utilities in New York and New England. These are legacy assets that formerly operated as UIL Holdings. Seven of the legacy utilities are over 100 years old. These utility companies have a long and complex history of mergers, which I described in the December 2016 article referenced above. Networks provides a measure of stability to Avangrid's revenue and profits. In his 2016 Annual Report letter to shareholders, CEO Jim Torgerson wrote:

"In our Networks business, regulatory stability remains a key focus. During 2016, we were able to reach a three-year electric and gas rate settlement in New York while also receiving a three-year electric rate order in Connecticut. These, along with our FERC-regulated transmission rate recovery, will provide rate certainty and predictability to more than 80% of our rate base in the coming years."

(Map of Networks coverage area from Avangrid website)

For the first 6 months of 2017, Networks provided $268 million in earnings, compared with $244 million in 2016, an increase of 9.8%. On a per share basis, EPS were $.87 for the first 6 months of 2017, compared with $.79 in 2016, an increase of 10.1%.

Renewables

Avangrid Renewables is ramping up their North American operations, currently generating power from nearly 60 renewable energy projects for its utility-scale customers in the United States and helping lead a transition to a renewable energy future. Renewables provides a strong element of growth, complementing the stability provided by the legacy regulated utilities in the Networks segment. I look for parent company Iberdrola to continue to invest in the growth of their North American renewables assets.

Avangrid Renewables is one of the leading providers wind power in the U.S. with more than 6,000 MW of owned and controlled wind and solar power facilities. The company also operates 636 MW of natural gas-fired generation.

(Map from Avangrid Renewables)

For the first 6 months of 2017, Renewables provided $100 million in earnings, compared with $84 million in 2016, an increase of 19.0%. On a per share basis, EPS were $.32 for the first 6 months of 2017, compared with $.27 in 2016, an increase of 185%.

A Spanish Presence

Avangrid is part of the Iberdrola Group, a company with a 150-year history that employs more than 28,000 people in almost 40 countries. Avangrid's 2016 Annual Report indicated that Iberdrola owns 81.5% of AVG. The group places the environment and sustainable development at the heart of its global strategy. This Spanish presence in the U.S. is felt primarily in Avangrid Renewables. Iberdrola, S.A. is an energy pioneer with the world's largest renewable asset base, at more than 14,000 megawatts of renewable energy spread across a dozen countries. Avangrid Renewables, LLC is headquartered in Portland, Oregon, and has more than $10 billion of operating assets totaling more than 6,000 MW of owned and controlled wind and solar generation in 19 U.S. states. Avangrid Renewables, was formerly Iberdrola Renewables.

I view Avangrid's relationship with parent company Iberdrola as a positive. It gives AGR access to a source of capital and global renewables expertise.

Dividend Increase Expected in 2018

After several flat post-merger payouts, the dividend should be raised in 2018. The company's 2016 Annual Report included this statement:

"We remain committed to our annual dividend floor of $1.728 per share and expect to increase the dividend beginning in 2018 consistent with our target to pay 65% to 75% of our earnings as dividends, subject to approval of our board of directors."

I like Avangrid's clarity and transparency about the dividend policy (which is part of the strategic plan through 2020 that was developed when the 2015 merger occurred that created the present AGR). The new company continued to maintain the dividend that had been received by the legacy UIL shareholders, even though it meant paying out some 85% of earnings. Their plan from the beginning was to keep the dividend flat until earnings growth reached a point where the payout ratio would be 65% to 75%.

A Plan for Growth

The company is executing on a clear plan for growth to 2020. On February 21, 2017, the company reiterated their positive long term outlook of 8-10% compound annual growth for earnings per share for the year 2020 over 2016 results. The company also set its 2017 adjusted EPS guidance at $2.10-$2.35,

putting earnings growth in line with the strategic plan that was announced after the 2015 merger.

Finviz projects 5-year EPS growth to be 9.00%, an increase from the 4.70% EPS growth for the previous 5 years.

F.A.S.T. Graphs estimates operating earnings will grow from $2.07 in 2016 to $2.23 in 2017, to $2.41 in 2018 and to $2.60 in 2019.

(Graph from F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Valuation

I'm long Avangrid. At a $47.99 October 13, 2017 price, the yield was 3.60%. AGR currently is 1.05% of the portfolio. My cost basis is $40.79. My current target price for adding more shares is $41.14. I've set an alert to be notified by Custom Stock Alerts if it approaches that price. At the present annual dividend of $1.728, this would be a dividend yield of 4.2%. The stock has had a nice run in the last year:

(Graph from Seeking Alpha)

Conclusion

