Can Coke Pull A McDonald's To Catalyze The Stock Price?

KO has been in a 20-year consolidation - technicians have to be watching the beverage giant for a breakout.

Margins are starting to expand for Coke, but I think the Street is skeptical of growth prospects.

Jim Quincey, KO's new CEO is now on the clock and shareholders are waiting to see what "new Coke" looks like.

Both companies are "refranchising" to become "leaner and meaner"

This article is more about Coca-Cola (KO) than McDonald's (MCD) although both companies are following similar paths in terms of restructuring and re-franchising to achieve better returns on capital and driving better returns for shareholders.

McDonald's and Steve Easterbrook have been phenomenal to watch, in terms of what Steve has been able to get accomplished in a short period of time to improve returns and drive the stock price from roughly $110 in price to today's $165 area. (Here is an article written about McDonald's capital structure and how the burger giant used debt and cash-flow to enhance returns.)

The remarkable thing about McDonald's is that MCD's operating margin grew 800 bp's year-over-year in the 2nd quarter - think about that a minute.

MCD's operating margin rose from 30% in Q2 '16 to 38% in Q2 '17 and from the Street research I've read, the next target is 40%.

Wow... That is a big operating margin improvement and the stock was materially revalued.

Can Coca-Cola achieve something similar in terms of their refranchising ?

The goals of both companies were roughly the same:

1.) Reduce capex and reduce capital intensity of the businesses

2.) Improve margins and improve shareholder returns

3.) Improve cash-flow and free-cash-flow

Here are the estimate trends on KO:

Q3 '17 (est) Q2 '17 Q1 '17 Q4 '16 2019 EPS est $2.14 $2.14 $2.13 $2.07 2018 EPS est $1.98 $1.99 $1.98 $1.86 2017 EPS est $1.90 $1.90 $1.89 $1.88 2019 est EPS gro rt 8% 8% 8% 6% 2018 est EPS gro rt 4% 5% 5% 4% 2017 est EPS gro rt -1% -1% -1% -2% 2019 P.E 21x 21x 20x 19x 2018 P.E 23x 23x 22x 20x 2017 P.E 24x 24x 23x 21x 2019 Rev est ($'s bl's) $31.8 $31.7 $31.3 $31.0 2018 Rev est $30.7 $31.3 $31 $30.5 2017 Rev est $35.0 $35.0 $35.2 $35.0 2019 est rev gro 4% 2% 1% 1% 2018 est rev gro -12% -11% -12% -13% 2017 est rev gro -16% -16% -16% -16%

Source: Current q3 '17 estimates per Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S as of 10/16/17

Analysis: readers should note the last two sections of the trends box: note how KO's revenues fall in 2018 and 2019 from 2017 levels and that is the continued refranchising and presumably disposition of Coca-Cola bottling operations.

McDonald's is faced with the same dynamic: however MCD's is generating that whopping operating margin growth. While I don't know that Coke has the same margin growth opportunity that Easterbrook has (or had), Coke should be a leaner, meaner, asset-lighter, higher-return business when the bottling operations are gone.

That is supposed to be the goal anyway, when you read the research.

Technical analysis:

Here is a monthly chart of Coca-Cola, and while the stock looks like it has broken out above the August, 1998 highs, it has yet to do convincingly.

Here was my last article on Coke where the stock was trading about where it is today and I wondered aloud if the stock was ready to pop. A high-volume trade above $46-$47, and you'd think technicians would rally around the fact that what looks to be a 20-year base in Coke has been established.

However for that to happen, I think we need to see upward revisions to 2018 and 2019 EPS and revenue estimates.

Higher margins from cost reductions are good, particularly if they can be "McDonald's-sized expense cuts" but higher operating margins and higher net income from faster revenue growth is much better.

Coke is scheduled to report their Q3 '17 financial results on October 25th, before the opening bell.

Consensus expectations are for earnings of $0.49 on $8.7 billion in revenue for flat year-over-year earnings growth and an 18% decline in revenue (unadjusted for the bottling refranchising.)

After KO's operating margin trended in the low 20% range for a while, here is the last 6 quarter's operating margin trend:

KO operating margin q3 '17 30.3% q2 '17 25.1% q1 '17 21.1% q4 '16 23.3% q3 '16 26.5% q2 '16 20.8% q1 '16 20.1%

Source: internal valuation spreadsheet

It is clear that KO is making improvement on margin's just like McDonald's did, so why hasn't the stock traded better ?

Inquiring minds want to know.

Analysis/conclusion:

Despite Mr. Buffett's ownership in Coca-Cola, the stock has stagnated for a long time, as case volume has shrunk to low-single-digits and let's just say there has not been a dramatic urgency to reposition the business away from carbonated soft drinks and the dreaded sugary beverages. (There has been a repositioning of the beverage portfolio, but it has been painfully slow progress.)

But with Quincey's ascension and a whole host of fidgety shareholders (although with Mr. Buffett's position in KO, it reminds me of an old saying one of my first bosses in the business related to me "You can all vote, but I'll decide") Jim Quincey, the new CEO may feel inspired and invigorated to start generating above-benchmark returns for Coke's shareholders.

However the better operating margin trend and the potential for BOTH revenue and earnings to continue to grow again (I think) would really catalyze the shares.

It's time for Mr. Quincey to shine. Hopefully Muhtar takes a long vacation somewhere and lets Jim generate some actual growth.

From a portfolio management standpoint, KO represents about a 1.5% position in client accounts as my frustration has grown with management over the years.

For me Coke represents an "uncorrelated asset" in client accounts since it remains below its August '98 high (or within a $1 or $2 of that price) and has lagged the bull market, actually both bull markets, from 2003 to 2007, and then 2009 to today. (KO's total return since Jan 1 '09 is 182% vs. the SPY's 269%.)

When this stock breaks higher, if Quincey is the right CEO, a long-time laggard can become a secular grower, and close that performance gap. Plus with all the talk of corrections and bear markets you would think that a stock like KO would hold its downside better in a tough tape, given that there is little enthusiasm around the stock.

There are a lot of doubters and skeptics in the name which is actually a good thing, following Muhtar's stellar leadership as CEO, so let's see if Jim Quincey can get the results Steve Easterbrook has.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.