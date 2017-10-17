Ruby Tuesday Sold: Takeaways For Restaurant Stocks

Unfortunately, most investors will come away with a loss, even after the merger premium.

The long-running saga of struggling restaurant operator Ruby Tuesday (RT) appears to be reaching its final chapter. Shares are trading 19% higher on Monday, as the company is being taken private. That's a decent win for recent buyers, but it adds up to a monumental loss for long-term stockholders.

NRD Capital's $2.40/share takeout offer isn't that big of a premium to recent trading, and buyers of RT stock even two years ago find themselves taking a big hit on this deal:

The farther back you go, in fact, the worse it looks. This stock is being taken private at a near 90% discount to where it traded a decade ago. In fact, if you'd bought Ruby Tuesday's stock in 1979, you'd just be breaking even - and that's to say nothing of inflation or opportunity cost from not owning better stocks:

My data source (Gurufocus) shows that Ruby Tuesday's paid an on and off dividend of around 5-10 cents a year between the mid 1990s and 2000s along with one bigger payment in 2007 and then a permanent suspension following the financial crisis. So it isn't quite as bad as it seems, since there was some modest capital return along the way.

This brings us to my first takeaway: if you invest in cyclical industries that are known for capital destruction over time, prioritize a dividend. Every dividend check you receive is money that management can't later waste on some ill-conceived capex plan.

My current exposure to the casual dining sector comes in two (very small) positions, DineEquity (DIN) and Brinker's (EAT). Both of these offer high dividend yields, returning a substantial part of my capital to me each year. That, combined with the franchise model (corporate doesn't eat the loss nearly so badly on closing units) significantly reduces downside in the event that the industry continues its seemingly one-way move toward outdatedness (I think the market is wrong on that, but I can't deny current sentiment).

A Turnaround Often Never Turns

I think investors often overrate turnarounds because the rewards can be so huge. Some of the biggest winners coming out of the crisis were stocks of businesses that appeared dead, like select mall retailers or satellite radio operator Sirius. Making 50x off the lows wasn't unheard of in that sort of stock. But survivorship bias clouds our memory, for every one of those that defy the odds, a bunch end up never making it.

Ruby Tuesday's stock roared back off the lows out of the financial crisis, but its business never really did.

The company put in two moderately profitable years in 2010 and 2011 - though never anywhere close to the pre-financial crisis days. Then things turned negative in 2012. The business appeared to stabilize in 2015, but a renewed downward leg finished off its turnaround prospects, taking EBITDA and free cash flow deeply into negative territory.

With the headwinds in the casual dining space, it didn't take a crystal ball to predict that the sector would encounter stormy weather going forward. In such a case, sticking with operators with more balance sheet strength and a larger store base gives you a lot more ways to potentially win.

In good times and with profitability on the rise in a sector, there's often big returns to be had buying chronic underperformers and hoping they can close the gap on their competition. It's still risky, but it's a viable strategy. In a falling sector, though, buying the dog usually leads to sleeping in the doghouse returns.

M&A Is A Dangerous Thesis For A Negative EPS Stock

Ever since Ruby Tuesday's earnings turned sharply negative, it seemed a foregone conclusion that the company would eventually be sold. Even before the activists got involved and pretty much forced a deal, there was little reason to think the business was going to return to its former glory days as a standalone entity. Oftentimes, companies with a busted business model need to go private to avoid quarterly reports and having their prospects judged by a fickle public market.

That said, just because it appears a company needs to go private doesn't mean they'll do so at your advantage. Here's RT's stock chart over the past five years:

Depending on how early you tuned into the Ruby Tuesday is an M&A target narrative, you could have lost up to 75% of your money (plus not getting any dividends and also missing a historically massive bull market). And that's despite getting the eventual M&A outcome right. There may still be big land value at Ruby Tuesday's, as the bulls have argued. If there is, the new private equity owners will get it, not the stockholders.

Notably, the most likely me-too deal on this would be Luby's (LUB), a Texas-based chain. Like Ruby Tuesday's, it got smacked by the financial crisis and has never really recovered:

Like Ruby Tuesday's, it has looked cheap the whole way down if you ignore earnings and make an M&A takeout case. It has sold under tangible book value for quite awhile now. It's looked very cheap on an EBITDA basis as well. But earnings keep going ever-more-negative, and now operating cash flow is almost into the negatives as well. What's the reason a private equity shop is going to be motivated to make a deal right now? These sorts of melting ice cubes generally don't demand quick action from potential acquirers, as value erodes away each and every quarter:

Oddly enough, despite seeing several people talk up Luby's as a natural buyout target in the wake of the Ruby Tuesday's deal, the stock dropped 4% Monday to new multi-year lows. M&A isn't its own catalyst in isolation.

Other Restaurant Stocks

The US restaurant industry has too many locations in general. I think the millenials don't eat out (unless its at organic farm-to-table niche whatever concept is hot this year) theme is overstated. That said, too many restaurants were built, and exceedingly easy credit has prevented weaker sector players from going bust more quickly, as would have happened in past economic cycles.

This deal alone won't make much impact on restaurant stocks immediately - and the muted reaction in sector peers today shows that. On the whole, it's probably good. Presumably the new owner will focus on real estate value at Ruby Tuesday's and close more underperforming units. That sort of action across the space will raise margins for everyone else.

Also, look for restaurants with international prospects. Chili's, for example, already has more than 400 international units, and is opening around 40 more a year. That does a lot to offset the inevitable pruning of the US store base. I live in Mexico and see Chili's and IHOP doing well around here, but I imagine it's a factor most US-based investors aren't keeping abreast of.

Finally, consider capital return. If you own something like DineEquity, at least you're getting a 9% dividend while waiting for the restaurant sector to bottom. In case I'm wrong, and the decline is secular rather than cyclical, at least I got a decent chunk of dividends back in the interim. With a money-losing play that relies on a turnaround or M&A as the thesis, the odds of large permanent capital impairments are much higher.

