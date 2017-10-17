Shell Vs. Exxon: Which One Is The Better Buy?

In the past I have written articles about Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B). I was enthusiastic about both of these companies’ prospects. In this article I will discuss which one of these two shares are the best choice for an investment in my opinion. I will discuss the companies’ financial results, balance sheet, certain ratios, plans for the future, and the price action relative to each other and the oil price.

Revenue

Both companies have been doing increasingly well since the oil prices bottomed in 2016. This was not just thanks to improving oil prices, but also thanks to good moves by management to cut costs, cut capex and divest assets in order to improve balance sheets. Combined, this has resulted in both companies returning to revenue growth in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal year. But one of the two companies has been a clear winner in terms of the growth rate that was realized.

Source: Press Releases

Shell has not seen a growth rate of less than 10% yoy once, while Exxon has only been above this percentage once. And from Q1 to Q2, Shell saw a small revenue increase vs Exxon’s small revenue decline. The difference in revenue recovery can be seen more clearly in the graph below:

Source: Morningstar.com

The two companies had similar revenue for quite some time, but RDS is starting to take the lead.

Short term growth

Both companies have good growth prospects now that the energy markets seem more stable with expectations of more upside rather than downside as highlighted in my previous articles. But Shell seems to be the one with more growth in the near term.

Source: Shell Q2 Earnings Presentation

Shell’s project start-ups are expected to add a lot to its production capabilities as can be seen above. I discussed this more in this article.

Debt position

When examining the balance sheet of both companies, we can clearly see that Exxon has the better debt profile with a Debt/Equity ratio of merely 0.23, a very low number for this industry. The net debt stood at $37.9 bln at the end of last quarter. Shell on the other hand, has a Debt/Equity ratio of 0.47. This is not a bad ratio for Shell, but it is double that of Exxon. The net debt stood at $66.4 bln at the end of the second quarter.

Shell is already putting in a lot of effort to get this number down as much as possible. It already announced plans to raise $30 bln with divestures between 2016 and 2018. This will then be used to improve the health of its balance sheet. It is already well underway in achieving this goal with $25 bln of divestures already announced, completed or in progress. But for now Exxon seems to have the upper hand in this area.

Dividend yield

While both companies score well when it comes to dividend yield, there is a very clear winner: Shell. With a dividend yield of 6.3%, it offers a lot more value than Exxon’s 3.8%. Both companies can currently pay their dividends with relative ease. FCF has been enough to cover it for the last four quarters for Shell and the last three quarters for Exxon. Another difference has been the growth of the annual dividends for the past ten years.

Sources: Morningstar.com and Finviz.com

So we can see a clear and strong uptrend for Exxon while Shell has seen higher dividend overall, but with lower growth rates. Especially since 2015 as there have been no other dividend increases for Shell shareholders. But while dividend growth is important to shareholders, I believe that Shell’s management did what was necessary during the sharp decline of the energy market. No dividend increases made sure the company did not deteriorate its balance sheet just for the sake of an increase. I believe that Shell’s dividend will start to increase again in the near future as it has returned to growth. Because of this along with a significantly higher dividend yield, I believe that Shell is the better pick when it comes to dividend.

Ratios

When we look at the overall valuation ratios of these two stocks, Shell seems to be clearly outperforming Exxon.

Source: Finviz.com

Shell has lower valuations in all but the ttm P/E ratio, which only has a difference of 1.4. we can see clearly that analysts agree with the assessment that Shell will grow a lot faster in the near term, as the forward P/E ratio is significantly lower than Exxon’s.

While Exxon scored better when it comes to debt, Shell’s overall balance sheet seems to be a lot more undervalued when we look at cash and book value.

Shell’s FCF is also outperforming, with a significant improvement expected on this front.

So on this front Shell wins again.

Price action

If we compare these two stocks to each other and the oil price since oil prices bottomed at the start of 2016, we can see a clear difference in price action.

Source: Tradingview.com Red: RDS.A Blue: XOM Green: Oil

While Shell and Exxon had similar price action until the end of 2016, 2017 has been a very different year so far. RDS has been resilient and reacts in a very positive way to any appreciation of the oil price, while Exxon seems to be struggling even if the oil prices rise. This is most likely due to the fact that Exxon metrics are still higher overall, leaving room to drop further. Shell already has somewhat conservative valuation metrics, which limits the risk.

Conclusion

Considering all these aspects of both businesses, I believe that Shell is currently the safest bet for investors. It offers investors a lot more growth in the near term, while also offering a very generous dividend yield that cannot be find that often with businesses as steady as this one.

Exxon only scores better in terms of historical dividend growth and the debt profile of the company. But the dividend growth is less important than the dividend yield if the gap is 2.5% in my opinion. Also, while Exxon’s debt looks healthier than that of Shell, the overall book value is still valued significantly higher than that of Shell. Therefore, I would advise investors to pick Shell instead of Exxon, as it provides a lot more safety.

