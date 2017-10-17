Aimmune Therapeutics And DBV Technologies: 2 Different Approaches To Peanut Allergy That Are Likely To Eventually Become Commercially Successful

Investment Thesis:

Aimmune Therapeutics (AIMT) and DBV Technologies (DBVT) are both developing compounds to treat accidental exposure to food allergens. Both companies have upcoming pivotal phase 3 data readouts, with AIMT's readout expected in Q1 2018, and DBVT having two phase 3 readouts, the PEPITES trial, with readout expected in October 2017, and the REALISE trail with readout expected by year end. We believe it is prudent to own both AIMT and DBVT leading into their upcoming pivotal phase 3 data read outs and for the longer term. However, an initial investment at this point should be a relatively small initial investment as both stocks have run up considerably (about 50%) since their June 2017 lows. The peanut allergy market has no approved treatments right now, and in our view there is room for both companies. Peanut allergy is the most common cause of death among food allergies, and its prevalence continues to grow in children.

Aimmune Therapeutics has the potential to offer the first successful oral immunotherapy for peanut allergy. AIMT's characterized oral desensitization immunotherapy ((CODIT)) approach is focused on periodic desensitization of food allergens by precisely controlling the amount of food protein administered (the protein component of the food is what elicits the allergic response).

DBV Technologies is a cutaneous immunotherapy company also seeking to develop a solution for the food allergy market. The DBVT technology is a patch based immunotherapy that delivers antigen to Langerhans cells, the antigen-presenting immune cells in the skin that can induce tolerization. Advantages of using a skin patch for allergen desensitization are a lower chance of systemic side effects like anaphylaxis, and a strong and highly tolerogenic response.

Both companies are developing their technologies to address "accidental exposure" to antigen and have designed their trials in close collaboration with the FDA. AIMT and DBVT aim to reduce the deleterious consequences associated with accidental exposure rather than having the unrealistic goal of enabling a heavy peanut diet. That is, the treatments will ease parents' concerns around children developing severe allergic reactions (e.g. hives, lip swelling, difficulty breathing) from accidental exposure, but will not allow these children to start intentionally eating entire PB&J sandwiches.

Food Challenge Graphic (provided by AIMT)

AIMT Palisade Phase 3 Clinical Trial

The Food Challenge Graphic above depicts the entry and exit food challenges that are performed in AIMT's clinical trials. It is our view that the phase 3 PALISADES trial has a greater than 90% chance of success. Our high confidence comes from the high level of efficacy shown in the Phase 2 AIMT trials under similar dosing protocols, as discussed in more detail below.

Phase 2 vs. Phase 3 comparison table.

While the inclusion criteria for PALISADE is up to 55 year old patients (as shown in the above table), the primary efficacy analysis will only be done in patients 4-17 years old. A strong clinically meaningful effect size for the phase 3 primary endpoint was seen in the phase 2 trial (0% placebo and 62% responded at 600 mg (see phase 2 graph below), with high statistical confidence). Furthermore, after a 12 weeks maintenance dose, AR101 demonstrated 100%, 90%, and 60% tolerance of cumulative 443, 1043 (600 mg), and 2043 mg peanut protein challenges, respectively. In the Phase 3 trial, there will be an even longer maintenance dose (26 weeks (6 months)). While clinical symptoms remain as the gold standard for food allergy management, AIMT is also making progress in identifying useful clinical lab tests. Their phase 2 study found a significant reduction in TH2A cells in patients who used AR101 when compared to placebo patients.

Phase 2 Data (source)

A substantial 18% (10 out of 55) of patients withdrew from the study due to GI intolerance, but none had severe adverse events. The company found that all of the patients had IgE levels above 100 kU/L. It is estimated that 20% of peanut allergy patients have these high IgE levels, and will be referred for alternative therapy.

DBVT PEPITES Phase 3 Trial Readout

In the DBVT Phase 2 VIPES trial, as shown in the graph below, the response rate (defined as ability to tolerate >1,000 mg total or > 10-fold initial reactive dose of peanut protein) was 53.6% with 250 ug daily dose after 12 months of therapy (figure below).

Efficacy of DBVT Phase 2 VIPES study

Results of the trial were not significant in adolescents and adults and the company has decided to proceed with the pediatric population (age 4-11 years) in the pivotal PEPITES phase 3 clinical trial. This leaves the 12-year to 17-year market for AIMT, which is a highly susceptible population to trying new things on their own and exposing themselves to an allergen inadvertently. DBVT management has set up the phase 3 PEPITES trial for success by fine tuning the endpoints to match a patient's baseline allergen sensitivity. For patients with a baseline peanut protein eliciting dose (ED) equal to or less than 10 mg, a responder is defined as a patient with a peanut protein ED equal to or greater than 300 mg of peanut protein after 12 months of treatment. For subjects with a baseline ED greater than 10 mg, a responder will be defined as a patient with a peanut protein eliciting dose equal to or greater than 1,000 mg of peanut protein after 12 months of treatment. We think that the p-value will become more significant with this criteria because of the more specific responder criteria. The company hopes to see 30% delta vs. placebo, which we believe is achievable. The below right section figure shows the post hoc analysis of the phase 2 using the phase 3 criteria.

Response rate for DBVT Phase 2 - initial (left) and post-hoc with new Phase 3 criteria (right)

AIMT, DBVT, Or Both?

We believe it prudent to purchase a small percentage of both AIMT and DBVT leading into DBVT's upcoming pivotal phase 3 data read outs. The table below lines up the competitors side by side and highlights key variables for accidental exposure to peanut allergen. Although it is a bit tricky to compare efficacy because the primary readouts are not identical and sometimes a bit unclear in our view, AIMT's AR101 will benefit by providing faster and more reliable and robust desensitization. As seen in the Phase 2 trial results, only 6 months of therapy gave 62% efficacy at high doses, whereas it took 12 months of exposure to the DBVT treatment to reach greater than 50% efficacy. Moreover, AIMT is able to show that 100% of completers were able to achieve minimal protection from peanuts (300 mg), which is the dose they take every day on the therapy, which may be a favorable value proposition for patients with severe patient allergies. Furthermore, 60% of AR101 AIMT trial subjects tolerated a 1000 mg peanut challenge at 9 months, whereas only 33% of DBVT trial subjects tolerated such a challenge at 24 months from our read of the data, although admittedly it is tricky to have full confidence in our interpretation because it is not totally clear whether values given were total cumulative protein values for a peanut protein challenge, or the highest tolerated value during a challenge. Either way, it appears to us, that the AIMT therapy is more efficacious and reaches efficacy more quickly. Therefore, patients who prioritize reliability and speed when choosing a treatment option will likely choose AIMT, and this probably leans toward the more severely allergic patients. AIMT also has the potential to be the only offering in the 12 to 17 years old age group, who are arguably most at risk to food allergen exposure as they increasingly become more independent. Looking ahead, AIMT has a preclinical program for egg allergy tolerance, but little is known about the program.

DBVT provides a convenient option for mild to moderate allergic patients. Their data suggests that efficacy builds with time, and patients won't have to concern themselves with GI intolerance. The DBVT daily patch, versus AIMT's daily food additive, should have better compliance as patients will have to be on therapy for years to maintain an effect. Moreover, DBVT is also going to release phase 2 data on a milk allergy tolerance product in the first half of 2018, and we expect the platform technology's successful results in peanut to extend to milk. We see DBVT as a product that can be prescribed by pediatricians, while we believe AIMT will be a specialized treatment reserved for allergists. The AIMT product will require multiple visits to an allergist (11 visits every 2 weeks)) for up titration and maintenance dose prescriptions, so this will provide a financial incentive to the specialists to use it over the DBVT product. However, the DBVT patch does not require dosing changes, and will be easier for a PCP to integrate into their practice, although it appears that their initial focus is allergists and they expect regular 3-month allergist visits during the first 12 months to monitor therapy.

Attribute AIMT DBVT Time Quicker desensitization (6-9 months) May take up to 2 years Efficacy -6 months for 79% efficacy for 300 mg peanut challenge, 62% for 600 mg and 100% efficacy for 300 mg, 90% for 600 mg and 60% for 1,000 mg challenge at 9 months -12 months for 50% efficacy (10-fold increase in oral food challenge or 1,000 mg peanut challenge); 24 months for 70% efficacy; 33% tolerate 1,000 mg challenge after 24 months Formulation Oral immunotherapy (daily administration), Requires daily food addition Skin patch for immunotherapy (daily patch change), ideal for young kids Significant AE More chances of systemic reaction due to immunotherapy Minimal chances of systemic reaction due to immunotherapy Side Effects GI intolerance (72% of patients); resolves after uptitration Mild skin reaction due to immunotherapy Pt TAM -Being tested in children, adolescents, and adults with peanut allergy (age 4-55 years), but primary analysis through 17 years -Being tested only in children with peanut allergy (age 4-11 years), plan to extend to 1-3 YO Drop Out Rate/Compliance 20.7% (6/29) of patients dropped out of Aimmune's trial; Moderate Only 6.4% dropped out of DBV's trial; High Provider target Allergists, who will benefit from increased visits to uptitrate dose and prescribing maintenance dose PCPs and allergists; requires less dose adjustment

For AIMT and DBVT, we expect the probability of FDA approval to be >75% given the data from their phase 2 trials, and the empiric regulatory history of phase 3 trials and approvals within the allergy indication, although in our view there is slightly more risk in DBVT gaining approval, given their change in efficacy metric for Phase 3 and their more innovative delivery technology, which also makes it more risky from an FDA manufacturing approval perspective.

Market Valuation

The peanut allergy market has no current approved treatments, and in our view, there is room for both companies. According to JAMA, the economic cost of childhood food allergy has been estimated at $24.8B, and peanut allergy is recognized as the most common and one of the hardest to outgrow. There are approximately 1.5 million children in the US and 1.1 million in Europe who are between 4 and 17 yrs old who suffer from peanut allergy.

AIMT management expects they can price the oral immunotherapy at $5,000 during the up-titration phase, and then $5000 annually during the maintenance phase. DBVT has a $5,000 to 10,000 annual cost projection. We think AIMT will have higher profits due to less complex manufacturing requirements. The DBVT patch manufacturing also adds more regulatory and commercial risk to the company's roll out. On the other hand, the DBVT technology is more innovative and provides a more significant platform that has the potential for application to autoimmune disease outside food allergies.

AIMT had $237M in cash as of June 30, 2017, while DBVT had about $220M. As is typical, we expect at least one dilution event for both companies before product launch if the regulatory approval process is successful. Although DBVT has a significantly higher market cap currently ($2.3B DBVT vs. 1.3B AIMT), DBVT is further along in their clinical trials in peanut and their second indication, cow's milk, with phase 2 data expected in 2018, and DBVT is a more innovative platform technology with more upside potential outside food allergies.

Our conservative estimated peak revenues for AIMT and DBVT are ~$750M for the US and EU combined peanut allergy markets. Many sell side analysts project revenues >$1B. We suspect that the DBVT patch will be priced higher, and will penetrate the market through a different set of patients that prefer convenience or that experience GI issues with the AIMT oral treatment. DBVT may have a slight first mover advantage, but it shouldn't affect long term valuation in our opinion. Although the companies have already run up to fairly high valuations, having gained around 50% in valuation since their June 2017 lows, we believe they still offer attractive investment opportunities long term and justify at least a small investment in both companies before DBVT reads out their phase 3 data later this month, and then careful monitoring for opportunistic stock price dips.

For our Amp model portfolio, we started with a small positions in both companies back in July, and will look opportunistically at increasing those positions in the coming year as events further develop. AR101 and Viaskin peanut are pioneering drugs in this field, and there are other indications for the companies left to pursue (other food allergens such as egg, dairy and shellfish). We will look for opportunities after the initial DBVT phase 3 readout. For example, if the readout is positive, this may negatively affect AIMT share price, which in our view will provide a better entry level for AIMT, as we still believe AIMT will gain significant market share based on its speed and efficacy, as discussed above, even if DBVT is first to market.

Risks for trial success include overall efficacy risks, especially because many new trial sites have been used for the Phase 3 trial, and some of these may not be as good at following the trial protocol as the original sites. Furthermore, there could be a severe anaphylactic reaction to the drug or a death attributable to the drug. Additional concerns for AIMT include lack of efficacy in an older age group, maintenance phase efficacy up to 12 months (data so far to 9 months), or a low completion rate due to GI intolerance. If the phase 3 trials are not successful, AIMT and DBVT will likely fall >80% as the stocks have run up heading into the phase 3, and failed phase 3 results would suggest the novel approaches will not work in other indications. These phase 3 trials compose the most significant part of the BLA filings that are expected in the second half of 2018. Buying both companies enables protection from too much overall downside if one of the phase 3 trials fail. For example, if DBVT's phase 3 trial fails this month, AIMT will see a significant bump. Overall, although we think much of the near-term upside is priced into these stocks, there is still room for upside if the companies get past their Phase 3 read-outs and near PDUFA dates and product launch.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AIMT AND DBVT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.