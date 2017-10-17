My Bet? Canadian Banks

Many superlatives come to the mind when I try to describe the banking sector in Canada. American consider Canadian banks as a risk-averse industry which is not greedy enough; when Europeans on the other hand tend to think that despite being less risk-seeking than their American peers, the Canadian industry remains aggressive.

Well the reality is probably right in the middle of these two perceptions. Moderation is probably the main strength of The True North Country. I personally have a long view on Canada for many reasons, but if I had to sell you one it would be that Canada can be approached as an emerging country within developed ones. From infrastructures to the management of unexploited lands, I strongly believe this country is far from being at maturity. In contradiction with the idea that Canada investment should only be about natural resources, let me explain to you why holding some Canadian banks in your portfolio is a good bet.

(sovereign curve yoy: Canada witnessed the strongest shift upward)

When talking about Canadian banks, three words always appear:

Robust: No need to draw a big picture, the legendary robustness of Canadian banks is mostly accepted. A quality that has been challenged but confirmed more than once. The last one in mind was the Home Capital crisis during this summer. Conservatism: This key strength of the Canadian banking industry is a direct result of the country's regulatory framework, but also the implicit interest that bounds the banks ("Let's dance as long as we do not step on each other's feet"). Concentration: Indeed, the Canadian market is extremely concentrated with the "Big 6" accounting for more than 80% in terms of assets, deposit and mortgage origination. Therefore, the banking system in this country can be viewed a strong articulated arm.

The following graph display on a 10-year time frame the evolution of dividend yield offered by the financial sector (banking, insurance and real estate) for three different regions, Europe in blue, Canada in white and the United State of America in green. To do so, on Bloomberg have been selected the SP TSX Financial Sector Index (STFINL Index), the S&P 500 Financial Index (S5FINL Index) and the Stoxx Europe 600 Financial Services Index (SXFP Index). The key takeaways from the chart below is that even though the 2007 crisis was global, the magnitude on dividend yield was not the same among these regions. The financial sector used to converge around a dividend ratio of 4% overall but since the crisis, only Europe and Canada have been able to stabilize not far from this level (today slightly above 3% ratio).

Let me reassure you, the dividend yield is not the only reason why I find Canadian banks attractive. This article provides a light version of the CAMELS approach for banking industry, followed by a quick snapshot of some market indicators. The final part on the other hand, expose some challenges that the country's financial sector is currently facing and how the different actors are trying to mitigate the downside risk.

Three groups with similar regional characteristics have been created:

Canadian banks group: including Royal Bank of Canada (RY), TD Bank (TD), CIBC (CM), Scotiabank (BNS) and Bank of Montreal (BMO)

including Royal Bank of Canada (RY), TD Bank (TD), CIBC (CM), Scotiabank (BNS) and Bank of Montreal (BMO) European banks group: BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQF), Société Générale (OTCPK:SCGLF), Crédit Agricole (OTCPK:CRARF), Deutsche Bank (DB) , Commerzbank (OTCPK:CRZBF), Banco Santander (SAN) and HSBC (HSBC)

BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQF), Société Générale (OTCPK:SCGLF), Crédit Agricole (OTCPK:CRARF), Deutsche Bank (DB) , Commerzbank (OTCPK:CRZBF), Banco Santander (SAN) and HSBC (HSBC) US & Japanese banks group: Bank of America (BAC), JP Morgan (JPM), Morgan Stanley (MS), Wells Fargo (WFC), Mitsubishi UFJ Financial group (MTU) and Mizuho Financial group (MFG)

*Note: The situation in Japan and the United States of America is different, nevertheless Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Mizuho Financial Group have been grouped with the U.S. Bank due to their size and their G-SIFI qualification.

A quick analysis

Capitalization: (Adequate, from leading to lagging)

Canadian banks group:

European banks group:

US & Japanese banks group:

Asset quality: (A top-class player, strong and improving)

A general improvement is observable among the three groups. To capture the banks' asset quality, a great proxy is the Non-Performing Loans to Total loans. Canadian banks are the top performers among the universe of banks chosen. The downtrend started approximately during the same period for North American banks (just after the subprime crisis). European banks on the other hand have been able to reduce a significant part of their toxic assets since the end of 2013 (following the sovereign debt crisis).

Canadian banks group:

European banks group:

US & Japanese banks group:

Earnings: (Leading with a better stability)

The key ratio for this part was the return on common equity. It is encouraging to see that despite the credit crisis, most of the banks were able to find the path to solid earnings. Nevertheless, only the Canadian banks group display today a return on common equity comparable to the level prior 2007. A trend that should continue over the coming quarters. Indeed, the new uptrend of interest rates should benefit banks, following many years of ultra-low interest rate environment.

Canadian banks group:

European banks group:

US & Japanese banks group:

Liquidity: (Good, entering a new momentum)

A good indicator of liquidity is the Total Loans to Total Deposits (LTD) ratio. A ratio traditionally expected to evolve between 80% and 90%. Once again, the group closest to this suggested range is the Canadian banks group. It is also pertinent to mention the differences in trend over the last two years. Since the beginning of 2016 the LTD ratio European banks appear to trend down (with a certain heterogeneity among the selected banks), while a certain stability over the same period (but at a lower level) is observable among the US & Japan banks group. On the contrary, the Canadian banks group witnessed a uptick in this key metric, maybe a sign that business is growing. This new momentum coupled with the ongoing rate hike is a tangible insight on the country's bank future earnings.

Canadian banks group:

European banks group:



US & Japanese banks group:

A quick market snapshot

Multiples & Ratios:

Dividend Yield 12M - Gross (Canadian ranks between European and US banks)

Price to earnings (Fairly priced vs US Banks but cheaper than its European peers on a earning basis)

Price to book (Canadian banks appears more expensive than their peers relative to their book)

Correlations & other statistics

Based on the same sample of banks and looking only at FY2017, it appears that the distribution of Canadian banks' daily returns this year are more leptokurtic than its European, US & Japanese peers. This observation is also in favor of the idea that these banks are less volatile than their peers.

An overview of the daily return distribution (process through Python)

As expected the correlation among Canadian banks' daily returns is strongly positive. Although, the correlation among Canada's banks since the beginning of 2017 is significantly lower than the one observed within US banks or European banks from our sample.

An overview of the daily return correlation (process through Python)

Risks

Finally, despite the fact that I have a bullish view, here are some weakness of the Canadian financial market that an investor should closely monitor:

The last Financial System Review (June 2017) from the Bank of Canada pointed out with an incredible precision the key vulnerabilities of the Canadian Financial System:

The trend of Canadian household indebtedness & Credit card utilization.

A relatively weak & low fixed-income market liquidity.

The strong imbalance in the housing market. Cities like Toronto, Vancouver and now Montreal are going through an incredible house price inflation. An increase essentially drove by non-resident speculation.

Cyber threat.

In order to mitigate these risks, in July 2016 The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OFSI) decided to increase its vigilance on underwriting practice for federally regulated entities. Moreover, this year in April 2017, the province of Ontario disclosed its Fair Housing Plan for a better price stability. Basically, the plan targets non-resident speculator and exposes new tools to increase housing supply.

Recommendation

In an environment of rate hike. I strongly recommend the financial industry. An investment in financial institutions can benefit an investor willing to diversified its portfolio and looking for a sustainable dividend. I personally have a positive view for Canadian banks for the coming years, especially those among the country's Tier 1 banks that have been able to reduce their exposure to the housing market.

