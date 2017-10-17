Citigroup: All Eyes On Credit Quality Issues

Citigroup (C) surprised investors with a spike in credit costs. Total provisioning charges increased by 16% q/q and 15% y/y in Q3.

Source: Company data

Notably, credit costs in North America increased by 27% y/y and 32% q/q in Q3.

Source: Company data

As the table below shows, the increase was largely driven by a reserve build-up in North America.

Source: Company data

One can argue that higher credit losses could be attributed to the hurricanes. While it is a valid point and the hurricanes have had a negative impact on Citi’s credit quality in the Cards segment, we note that the bank’s metrics have been deteriorating over the past few quarters.

Source: Company data

It is important to note that higher provisioning charges in the Cards segment should come as no surprise, given that most indicators point to the fact that credit losses have bottomed out, and the US banking sector has probably reached a point where Cards-related provisions should begin to rise. The caveat here is that, in contrast to other large-cap US banks, the Cards segment is the single largest business at Citigroup. Notably, in 2016, the Cards contributed around 27% to Citi’s total income, with North American unit generating almost 80% of total Cards-related revenues.

More importantly, historically low credit costs have been the main driving factor of Cards' earnings generation over the last seven years. As the chart below shows, although revenue growth at Citi Cards has been sluggish, credit losses have declined sharply since 2010, supporting the segment’s bottom line.

Citigroup: North America Cards, $mn

Source: Company data

In other words, a further rise in Cards-related provisioning charges would most likely have a significant negative impact on the segment’s earnings as revenue growth remains weak. On the earnings call, the bank’s CFO John Gerspach made a comment on the bank’s cards revenues (emphasis is ours):

John C. Gerspach>: Costco is part of branded, but I think maybe the best way to think about this is, if you take al ook at what's going on with branded cards revenues in general, I think there's three factors that we need to discuss in order to explain where we are with the cards revenue growth. And the first is that as we saw the competitive dynamics in the rewards offerings in the U.S. heat up late in 2016, at that time, we made a conscious decision to shift our acquisition program away from rewards-oriented products and more towards value products. Now value products, as we've been discussing, those typically feature a promotional period. And so this change in tactics, combined with the fact that the initial response to our value acquisition offerings was even stronger than we anticipated, has resulted in a higher amount of these non-yielding promotional balances in our portfolio. And based upon the performance of the earlier vintages, we expect these promotional balances will generate growth in full rate balances. But in the near-term, we're seeing a dampening effect on revenues caused by this shift in focus. So that's one factor. Then, secondly, there's also a dampening effect on the revenues against where we anticipated, just caused by the higher rates. If you remember, when we went into the year, our planning was based upon one 25-basis point hike in rates in the U.S. during 2017. And in fact, so far, we've seen two. And while the higher rates are overall accretive to the U.S.Consumer business, we've also talked about the fact that higher funding rates increased the near-term revenue drag caused by promotional balances. So that's the second factor. Now, as late as June, we believe that despite the drag of the higher promo balances and the higher funding rates, we'd still be in position to deliver at least some level of year-over-year revenue growth in the U.S. branded cards beginning in the third quarter. However, this is where the third factor comes into play. Beginning in July, we saw a slight uptick in the overall payment rate across the proprietary portfolio. But while small, it was just enough to take us from a small increase in revenue year over year to a small decrease. So three factors. Change in acquisition focus, slightly higher interest rates and a slight increase in payment rates that have combined to result in the third quarter 2017 branded card revenues to be just below the level that we had in third quarter 2016.

Sluggish NIM dynamics

Citi’s net interest margin dynamics was another disappointment. To be fair, the bank’s NIM in Q3 was mainly driven by trading-related net interest income, which is volatile and impossible to predict. With that being said, Citi’s core actual NIM increased by only 1bps q/q and decreased by 8bps y/y in Q3.

Source: Company data

It is important to remember that Citi's interest rate sensitivity is the lowest among "Big-4" banks. The following table shows the estimated impact to Citi's net interest revenue, assuming a parallel instantaneous 100 basis point increase in interest rates.

Source: Citigroup 10-Q

A parallel instantaneous 100bps increase in interest rates would add 2.024bn to Citi's revenues. For comparison, a parallel instantaneous 100bps increase in interest rates would add $3.188bn to Bank of America’s (BAC) NII and $2.2bn to JPMorgan’s (JPM) revenues.

On the 3Q call, Mr. Gerspach mentioned that Citi still expects its core accrual NII to increase by around $500mn y/y in Q417.

John C. Gerspach>: We expect year-over-year growth to be $500 million in the quarter. If you remember, Jim, as we've been talking about growth in net interest revenue year over year, we've been focused on that core accrual line. And we said that, in the second half of the year, we would expect that to grow about $1 billion year over year and we saw $450 million in the third quarter and we're looking at $500 million in the fourth quarter. So we're roughly in line with that $1 billion that we talked about back in July.

However, even if we incorporate the guidance, Citi’s NIM dynamics is likely to remain sluggish unless there is a huge improvement in trading-related NII.

Near-term headwinds in Mexico

In addition, we believe it is well worth highlighting Mr. Gerspach’s comments regarding the bank’s business in Mexico.

John C. Gerspach>: Jim, I think you may be getting caught up just a bit in the inorganic growth that we had in North America from the Costco portfolio because we actually like the organic growth that we've been getting now in Asia and in Mexico. In Mexico, revenues were a little bit lighter this quarter than we would have liked, but that seems to be something that's cutting across the industry with how deposits were growing. But now in Mexico, what we've got now is we've actually finished the repositioning of the cards book. We've worked our way out of that J-curve type of thing and now we've got cards revenues in Mexico that actually have growth year over year. So we think that the growth prospects for Mexico are pretty good.

Judging by Mr. Gerspach’s remarks, Citigroup is bullish on the Mexican banking sector, and rightfully so. Mexico remains one of the most attractive banking markets in Latin America, especially given its low loans-to-GDP ratio. With that being said, we expect the Mexican banking sector to face several headwinds in the near-term. First, Mexico’s GDP growth declined from 2.8% y/y in Q117 to 1.8% y/y in Q217. That would most likely have a negative effect on the sector’s credit growth. Second, given that inflation has somewhat stabilized, there is a high chance that the regulator will cut rates in 2018. That would put pressure on the Mexican banks’ margins.

Capital returns to support the stock

Citi’s shareholders might take comfort in knowing that the bank’s capital ratios remain strong. Citi’s CET1 ratio came in at 13.0% in Q3. The bank still has a significant capital surplus and is well on track to return around $20bn to shareholders by 2020.

As such, credit quality issues, sluggish margin dynamics and short-term headwinds in Mexico are likely to be partially offset by generous capital returns. As a result, we expect the stock to trade sideways in the near term.

Final thoughts

Citigroup has outperformed JPMorgan by just 2% over the past 52 weeks.

Source: Bloomberg

However, JPM is a quality franchise and, in our view, the best-of-breed large-cap U.S. bank. More importantly, JPM is less volatile than Citi. As investors, we want to own the strongest stories, and, in contrast to Citi, JPM is ticking all the right boxes.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.