Options Strategy: Hedging Against The Next Crash

Smaller scale tactical use of hedging tactics may be easier to implement and more predictable as to outcomes.

In addition, hedging becomes an exercise in market timing, not always an easy or successful route to riches.

Betting against the market confronts the fact that over any substantial period of time US equities have always increased in value.

In my experience, there are options strategies that have been helpful in reducing losses caused by major downdrafts.

My first effort at hedging was also my most successful. Here are the trades:

During 2006 and into 2007, I was operating as a value investor, with a heavy concentration in financials. They traded at enticingly low PE ratios. I read somewhere that the S&P 100 Index (OEX) was used as a hedge by the smart money, and after verifying that it was cash settled and featured American type settlement, I developed a strategy. Buying distant expiration puts, 10% out of the money, I planned to roll them out and up, tracking 10% behind the market until something happened.

I budgeted a loss of 2% of portfolio annually, since I would have spent 2 and 20 if I invested in hedge funds, or given 1% plus whatever he could steal to a financial adviser unfettered by the obligation to operate in my best interests.

In due course strange things started happening. Monitoring market fear by means of VIX, I concluded that it was too high in early 2008, cashed in the hedge, and deployed the proceeds into various long positions. In effect, I called a bottom. That same hedge, if held until March 2009, would have delivered another $89,000... Oh well.

Here's another example:

The above trades illustrate two approaches - Long ITM (in the money) puts and long OTM (out of the money) puts: also, note the difference between the times to expiration. At the earliest trade date, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) stood at $113.63. It worked its way up as high as $121 before sinking to 107.71 on the final trade date. At the time my discretionary portfolio held a large number of bullish positions by means of options. The objective of the hedges was to provide funds to adjust positions in the event of a downdraft. They were cashed promptly and the profits applied to rolling long positions down.

Hedging, Market Timing and Volatility

At inception, the first strategy described walks around market timing, by the simple expedient of budgeting for an affordable loss as the market climbs. The idea is to just keep tracking 10% behind (with expirations many months ahead) until something finally gives.

In an effort to time closing hedges, I suppose the S&P 500 Volatility Index (VIX) or some other fear gauge is workable. As a practical matter, increased volatility in declining markets will increase the time value of long puts, and it's very tempting to harvest volatility, particularly when one has had to foresight to buy it while it was cheap. My current thinking is, that if I have a better use for the money, I will close hedges.

The purchase of short-term out of the money puts looks very good in the final example provided. Of course the result was dependent on fortuitous timing. Many of us who have made conscientious efforts to time the market have concluded we can't do it well enough to make any money.

The effect of volatility on options pricing is a strong argument for their use compared to short-selling.

Today's Conditions

As this is written, VIX has been low for some time. Volatility is cheap and owning some can't cause a lot of harm. Options are available on the OEX index, but open interest is too low, in my opinion. There is plenty of options open interest on the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), so if the coming crash is to be triggered by a crisis in that sector, that's where I would start.

I don't like VIX options, for the fact they are European settled; you can't exercise until expiration. So if you own distant expirations, the options prices won't fully reflect present conditions, since volatility will quite likely decrease before they expire.

XLF has been on a tear, up like a rocket since the 2016 election. Interest rates are expected to increase, the big banks have paid off their fines and restitution obligations, and deregulation has yet to be fully implemented. Tax reform as presently envisioned would be the frosting on the cake. Increased leverage may rear its lovely head, juicing returns. The Trump administration is peddling a bunch of fake science to justify and rationalize a program tax cuts and deregulation intended to further enrich the 1%. Specifically: 1) increased growth in GDP will be directly proportional to deregulation, and 2) corporate tax cuts will primarily benefit workers, although they will have to wait 4 to 7 years to see the money.

Financial stress, as measured by the STLFSI (St. Louis Fed Financial Stress Index), has been extremely low for a long time. This measure is spread based. What it tells us is simple: spreads between and among financial assets are extremely low. They have been under compression. If and when the downward pressure by QE is relieved, they may erupt, similar to a geyser. Regretfully the timing is unpredictable, not like Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park.

I would resist the urge to make large or short-term bets against the sector. However, I would suggest being well prepared when the trouble starts. I recently took up a starter position, long 10 XLF Jan 2019 23 puts. The position can be enlarged and adjusted over time as the situation develops.

Budgeting for Losing Hedges

Taking a hypothetical $450,000 portfolio, suppose I'm willing to lose 2% of its value annually in order to fund an XLF hedge 10% below the current level. So the budget is $9,000. I expect the market to go up 6% annuaulized long term from where it's at today.

Using an options calculator, as provided by some brokerages, or perhaps the educational version available at CBOE.com, over the weekend I compared the theoretical value of the selected option with its hypothetical value a year from now with the market 6% higher. With XLF at 26.13, the Jan 19 23 put had a theoretical value of $1.02. A year from now, with the market up 6% and all else unchanged, the theoretical value drops to 6 cents. So the hedge is expected to lose roughly $1 for each share of the underlying.

Each contract represents 100 shares, or a loss of $100. $9,000 divided by $100 is 90 contracts hypothetical me can afford with the planned budget. Modeling rapidly becomes complex if the plan to roll up and out tracking the market is taken into consideration.

A Word About Cash

If an investor expects 6% long-term total returns from the current market level, holding 10% cash would reduce that to 5.4%. If he can live on the lower returns, in due course opportunities to deploy the cash at favorable prices will present themselves.

Tactical Hedging

The idea of avoiding the big one is intuitively appealing. Efforts to achieve it in practice can be like driving a car with one foot on the gas and one on the brake. Smaller hedges with more limited goals may be more constructive.

For several years after the 2008-2009 financial crisis, markets were extremely nervous, although the overall trend was up. I did a certain amount of tactical hedging at the time, to protect leveraged positions. Most of it was profitable, because stuff kept happening, and investors very predictably over-reacted. Those conditions aren't applicable today.

I'm scared more than most of my fellow market participants, but hesitant to set myself up for a situation where the market can remain irrational longer than I can remain solvent.

Patience is Required

The further we get from the last crash, the closer we are to the next one. Brain Gilmartin did a good job commenting on how far we are from the last correction: for one example, we are 465 days from the last 5% decline; for another, 602 since the last 10% down.

If something can't go on indefinitely, the longer it continues, the worse the correction will be. With that in mind, a program of gradually increasing hedges makes sense to me.

Disclosure: I am/we are short XLF, SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I'm hedged by means of puts on SPY and XLF. However, the amounts involved are less than long positions held in the Vanguard S&P 500 index fund.