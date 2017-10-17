Buy Synchrony Financial

I think investors would be wise to pick up some shares of Synchrony Financial (SYF) for many reasons. First, the company has a long history of growing book value consistently. Second, the “smart” money is buying this company aggressively, and in spite of that, the shares are trading at a significant discount. In my opinion, this company represents a great combination of excellent growth at an inexpensive price.

Background

Before getting into the argument proper, I should spend some time highlighting some key points about the firm. In the most recent quarterly announcement, the company stated that they are increasing the dividend to $.15 per quarter, and they have announced a $1.64 billion share repurchase program through to June 30, 2018. To put the share buyback number in context, the market capitalization of the firm is only about $24.5 billion at the moment. So the share buyback program represents about 6.6% of the total market cap. This is a very positive signal that the company is sending in my view, and we would be wise to pay attention to it.

Although there has been some short term volatility, over time the company has achieved excellent results. In particular, net income has grown at a nice rate of about 1.5% a year. In addition, the dilution we’ve seen over the past few years is starting to be reversed, with the company reducing share count by 2.8% over the past six months. The ongoing share buyback program will obviously reduce this further over the coming year. I particularly like the fact that the company is buying back shares aggressively when they are trading at such a significant discount to the overall market.

Forecast

One of the key benefits I’ve enjoyed by becoming a member of the contributor community is that I’ve been exposed to innovative ways to think about stock investing. One of the more compelling approaches I’ve come upon is the methodology developed by fellow contributor John Dicecco. Dicecco forecasts what will happen to future prices based on assumed growth rates in some variable, typically dividends per share. I’m going to take a very similar approach to forecasting what will happen to share price in the coming years.

Unfortunately, there’s not much of a dividend history here, so forecasts based on dividend growth should be treated with some skepticism. In the absence of a strong dividend history, I’ll rely on the relationship between share price and book value per share. Book value per share has grown at a compounded rate of about 20% a year over the past 5 ½ years, and the price to book ratio is currently about two times.

I think the wisest forecasters are always conservative in their estimates, so I will assume a much lower growth rate of 10% over the next few years. I’ll be extra conservative by assuming no growth in the dividend over the coming years. When I perform that forecast on the shares of Synchrony Financial, I estimate an annual total return of about 11.5% over the next four years. This is more than acceptable in my view.

Appeal To Authority

One of the things I like about investing is that it forces me to be humble. I have to acknowledge that I could be wrong, and that there are investors in the world who are far more talented, and far more knowledgeable than I. I consider talented and knowledgeable investors as two separate groups. The former are professional investors, while the latter are insiders. When we investors are given access to the insights from either of these groups, expressed in their buying and selling decisions, we should at the very least pay attention.

In regard to the most talented investors, over the past few months investors like Seth Klarman, Leon Cooperman, First Eagle, NWQ, and an up and comer named Warren Buffett have all acquired shares in the firm. In fact, this is a new buy for Buffett and he currently controls just shy of 17.5 million shares.

Perhaps even more compelling is the fact that three insiders at the firm (Leonard Alves, Will Graylin, and Jeffrey Naylor) between them bought about $750,000 of stock over the past few months. In my view, when the people who live and breathe a given business put their own money to work in the company, it makes sense to at least investigate the name further.

The Stock and Expectations

We’re told that it makes sense to “buy low”, and then to “sell high.” That’s wonderful advice in theory, but it must be unpacked to fully understand the implications of it. For example, you must be able to “buy low” when others are willing to “sell low”, and the only way you can get them to do that legally is by taking advantage of their despondency about a given company. In order for me to feel comfortable investing in something, others must feel equally uncomfortable owning it. I am comfortable buying what others eschew because I feel there’s little room for disappointment with such investments. If they make a misstep, the shares may not react noticeably, because expectations are already so low. It’s for these reasons that I insist on “buying cheap.”

The way I measure cheapness is by looking at the standard price earnings multiple, and by reviewing the market expectations embedded in price. A full discussion of the methodology of how to do that is beyond the scope of this article. Readers who are interested in learning how to unbundle the market’s assumptions about long term growth should consult Stephen Penman’s great book “Accounting for Value.”

At the moment, the shares are trading at a significant (55%) discount to the overall market. In addition, the market is forecasting a long term growth rate for this company in the neighborhood of about .3%. This is a very conservative estimate, and is well below the growth the company has shown over the past five years.

Conclusion

In my view, it makes sense to buy shares of Synchrony Financial for a host of reasons. First, the underlying company is growing quite nicely. Second, the “smart” money is making aggressively bullish bets. Finally, in spite of these positives, the market is still forecasting too gloomy a future for this business. In my opinion, this combination is a perfect storm for investors, and we should buy before price and value inevitably intersect.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SYF over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.