A Season With A Reason

It can be painful: reasoning. It requires a certain amount of thought which, of course, can be stressful. So much easier to dance beneath the stars or have a little more chocolate cake or remind junior that ladies and gentlemen do not behave in quite that fashion. So much easier.

I have become convinced, lately, that the markets are having an Annie Hall moment: "Don't worry. We can walk to the curb from here." So much easier, you know, to talk about wages and growth and unemployment and all of the usual subjects than to speak of something new. If something new was spoken about, of course, then it would have to be explained and that is just so, so trying. "Some more chocolate cake, please."

His first theory was that if human beings didn't keep exercising their lips, their mouths probably shriveled up. After a few months of observation, he had come up with a second theory, which was this - If human beings don't keep exercising their lips, their brains start working. - Douglas Adams, The Restaurant at the End of the Universe

Fortunately, for me, writing my commentary does not require me to exercise my lips. Therefore, I can utilize my little grey cells to tell all of you that it is NOT wages or growth or unemployment or anything of the sort, that is propelling both the debt and equity markets. All of that "stuff," besides causing some day-to-day fluctuations, has nothing to do with why the markets are in their current "Season." The reason is simple and clear and hanging out at the end of your nose, waiting to be recognized.

It is the money!

The world's central banks have printed $21.4 trillion, according to Bloomberg data. That sounds like a big number, seems like a big number, so let me give you some context to pull you out of your reverie.

The U.S. GDP is currently about $18.6 trillion. This means that the global central banks have created an economy, if you will, which is 13% larger than the United States. The comparison to GDP is also, however, an understatement, because GDP really represents gross revenues while the central banks' manufactured money is really a working "free cash flow."

This means, in my opinion, that the "Magic Money" has the effect of MULTIPLES of the United States economy. Put another way, virtually all of the central banks' "Magic Money" is a "free cash flow" that is utilized in the global economy and the markets. No taxes, no expenses, no overhead, no debts, no nothing, and no company, or country, has ever come close to a 100% "free cash flow" ever, for all-time. Talk about "Different This Time," well, you got it here!

Here is another way to think about it:

In fact, the global total cumulative net worth is $256 trillion, which means that since the 2008/2009 financial debacle that the central banks increased the entire world's net worth by 8.4% just by rolling out their printing presses, and putting them in motion. This may have all started as saving the world's financial system but its continuation, in my view, is anything but that. The central banks found the "pixie dust" and can't let it go because they are afraid what might happen if they did. That is my opinion. They are scared to death.

One specific example is the Bank of Japan. The current Bank of Japan's balance sheet is now more than 100% of Japan's GDP and it is getting close to owning 45% of all of Japan's sovereign debt. There is no end in sight, either, with the BOJ currently buying $60 billion a month of their government's debt. At this rate, the BOJ will, by 2019, be the owner of 60% of Japan's entire bond market. Please make note here that, despite all of the hoopla, the Fed's miniscule, proposed cutback, is equivalent to a fly on Mt. Fuji's slope.

The global GDP, now, after all of the printing, and the continuation of it, is only 2.5% and global inflation is only 1.5%. Care to guess where we could be without the $21.4 trillion created from nothing and spewed into circulation? Yes, it is a frightening thought, if carefully considered. "Nowhere Land," is one rational answer.

Visual Capitalist estimates the world's equity markets at $69 trillion while the global fixed income markets have a valuation of approximately $100 trillion. The central banks' "Magic Money" represents, then, 29.6% of the world's equity markets and 21.4% of the world's debt markets. The money, without doubt, flows from one market to the other but the plain truth is that neither market would be where it is today without the central banks' invention of the "Crown of Creation."

The absolute results are, and are results in tandem:

*Lower yields.

*Higher stock prices.

*Compression of risk assets to their benchmarks.

I make the further point, and I state it strongly:

NO END IN SIGHT!

It is my opinion that none of this will be stopping any time soon because there is virtually no way out. Any exit would cause substantial and sustained carnage, in both the equity and debt markets, in my estimation. The boys and girls in the green eyeshades are now caught in their own trap. They are pinned, and even if they plotted some kind of escape route, then their respective governments would step in and curtail it. No country, politically or economically, in my view, could withstand the strain.

So, this year, next year, the following year---on we go. God only knows what size the central bank's assets might be if we have a recession or another financial calamity. I surely do not, but the all-encompassing word is "Bigger."

In the meantime, the Wizard says, "Enjoy the ride!"