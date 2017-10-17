Leucadia National - Valuation Update

In this article we will update our fair value estimates for Leucadia National (NYSE:LUK), following its most recent annual investor day held at the beginning of October. LUK is a medium-sized investment company with a number of attractive investments, including its 100% ownership of mid-tier investment banking group, Jefferies. We have previously written two articles covering LUK where we suggested that the fair value for the group was at least as high as $30 per share.

However, since then the share price has languished, despite the continued strong performance of the group’s underlying investments. The recent underperformance may in part be due to the fact that management is not doing more to unlock the value of some of its more important investments, such as National Beef. The latter investment is easily the second largest holding by value, after the group’s investment in Jefferies. Given the cyclical nature of past results, there is probably some concern that if LUK management does not unlock or monetise the value in this investment at a peak in the earnings cycle, then it may lose that opportunity for another several years.

In our second article, we outlined some speculative options available to LUK management that could monetise some of the value in National Beef without specifically exiting its exposure to the industry or the business entirely. Nevertheless, in the most recent investor day, management suggested that the earnings profile would be far less cyclical going forward, and were undertaking a number of strategic efforts in order to achieve this. Should management prove successful in this endeavour, then investors are likely to attribute a higher long-term value to National Beef gradually over time, and by implication, a higher fair value for LUK as well.

Given our focus on just a few specific underlying investments, we will not provide an exhaustive overview of the company and its entire portfolio of investments. A decent overview which includes some historical context on Leucadia can be found in the following article:

Long Leucadia: Sohn Investment Idea Contest Entry, by Stephen Caputo.

However, in order to arrive at a better understanding of the underlying intrinsic value of LUK, it is worthwhile to briefly review the company’s key investments and provide some detail on them, which account for the bulk of the company’s book value.

The graphic below taken from the LUK’s October 2017 investor day presentation presents its existing portfolio of investments.

LUK’s current market value is roughly $9bn, based on a total of 360mn shares outstanding and a share price of $25 per share. As we can see from the graphic above, the company’s main asset is its 100% ownership of Jefferies (JF). The 100% equity stake has a carrying value of $5.6bn, which largely reflects the purchase price paid for the company back in 2012.

However, the carrying value includes some $1.9bn in goodwill and intangibles, which implies a valuation of 1.5x tangible book value. This could be considered somewhat aggressive with major investment banks such as Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan currently trading at similar valuations, while Jefferies remains a smaller, less diversified and unlisted investment bank. However, Jefferies has been generating solid returns over the past few years, reporting pre-tax income of USD 459mn for the 12-month period to end-August 2017. In the context of the recent upward re-rating in financial sector valuations, we can probably ascribe a value of at least $4.5bn for the holding in Jefferies.

The two other businesses within the financial services segment that are probably undervalued relative to the values in the graphic above are HomeFed and Berkadia. HomeFed Corporation is a developer and owner of residential and mixed-use real estate projects in California, Virginia, South Carolina, Florida, Maine and New York. Based on its current share price, the implied market value of LUK’s 65% stake is about $480mn.

The 50% stake in Berkadia (a mortgage origination and servicing company) could easily be worth around $800mn, based on its reported cash earnings of $156mn for the 12 months to end-June 2017, assuming a multiple of 10x. The combined value of these two businesses based on the analysis above would amount to $1.3bn, nearly $800mn more than the values reflected in the October 2017 presentation.

The rest of the company’s financial services businesses as shown are close enough to their actual book value or market value (if listed) such that we should be able to use these values in order to obtain a fair intrinsic value for LUK. The financial services segment is valued at $7.3bn, but adjusted down to reflect a more conservative valuation for Jefferies, we obtain a value of $6.2bn. If we add the upside potential attributable from Berkadia and HomeFed, we obtain a value of $7bn.

We are not going to concern ourselves with the debt and cash levels at the parent or holding company level, as the outstanding debt is more or less offset by $600mn in cash, and a deferred tax asset of $1bn. This essentially leaves the merchant banking segment open for closer inspection. In the October 2017 presentation, LUK valued this segment at $2.6bn (a slight increase compared to the USD 2.5bn valuation in 2016), which would imply a total intrinsic value of $9.6bn for LUK or $26.70 per share.

However, this segment contains an interesting investment, namely National Beef, of which LUK owns 79%. The company currently values this investment at roughly $700mn, which accounts for 28% of the merchant banking portfolio. Therefore, we can quickly see that apart from the 100% stake in Jefferies, this investment is quite important in terms of being able to move the needle on the company’s overall valuation.

National Beef

The slide below (taken from the company’s October 2016 presentation) provides some background on this important subsidiary investment.

As shown above, this is a substantial business with a considerable market share in the US with total annual revenues of around $7bn. The company generated EBITDA of $485mn and pre-tax income of USD 380mn for the 12-month period to end-June 2017. Although the business is cyclical to a degree (dependent on fluctuations in live cattle prices), if we were to value the business using an EBITDA multiple of 8 (the same for example as listed Tyson Foods), we would obtain a potential market value of $3.9bn for the entire company and $3bn for LUK’s 79% stake in the business.

LUK does not disclose the underlying subsidiary debt within National Beef, but with reported interest expense of $13mn for 2016, we can assume that underlying debt at the subsidiary level is negligible. However, National Beef is not a listed company and is not as large and diversified as say Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN), which means using a multiple of 8 is potentially too aggressive.

Nevertheless, in the investor day presentation, management appeared confident that the improvement in the company’s operational performance would be sustained. Specifically, management indicated that the increasing supply (following the drought&high feed prices induced reduction between 2011 and 2015) of slaughter-ready cattle would support continued strong profitability for at least the next several years or 2021 at a minimum.

We have previously been more sanguine on the inherent cyclicality of National Beef, and therefore intrinsic value once can ascribe to the business. However, management’s confidence in the longevity of the current cycle, as well as continued strategic efforts to increase the company’s exposure to more stable profit margin type business, such as focusing on valued-added production, has given us more confidence in the value of the business. If we were to use a 7x EV/Ebitda multiple, we would obtain a value of $2.7bn for LUK’s 79% stake in National Beef. This is at least $2bn more than the current carrying value of the business reflected in the LUK’s financials and the list of investments in the investor day table shown above.

Summary

Focusing on just three key investments, namely National Beef, Berkadia and HomeFed, there appears to be some $2.8bn in additional value attributable to LUK’s underlying portfolio of investments than is reflected in the company’s most recent presentation. Even taking into account a more conservative valuation for the 100% stake in Jefferies, we would still obtain a fair value for LUK of around $11.6bn or $32 per share. This excludes the potential upside from investments in well positioned portfolio companies such as Garcadia, Linkem and Vitesse Energy.

The upside value not currently reflected in the list of investments presented earlier for Garcadia and Linkem, based on the former’s most recent earnings and for the latter, based on a funding round undertaken in January, could easily be around $500mn or $1.40 per share. If we include the upside potential from these investments, the potential fair value for LUK approaches $33.40 per share.