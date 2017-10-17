An Inexpensive Approach To Dual Momentum Investing

Dual Momentum investing, as I've come to know it, is popularized through Gary Antonacci's book, Dual Momentum Investing: An Innovative Strategy for Higher Returns with Lower Risk. Cutting to the core of the few investing rules, managing a Dual Momentum (DM) portfolio is quite easy and straightforward. Here are the few rules or instructions.

Select three securities that cover U.S. Equities, International Equities, and Bonds.

Using a 12-month or 252 trading days look-back period, rank the equities securities based on performance. This is easily accomplished with help from a spreadsheet.

If either U.S. Equities or International Equities rank above SHY, our cutoff EFT, invest 100% of the portfolio in the highest performing of the two ETFs.

If neither of the equity ETFs rank above SHY, invest 100% of the portfolio in the bond ETF.

Review the portfolio every month or every 33 calendar days as I prefer.

And now to the inexpensive implementation of the DM model. While I manage several DM portfolios using Vanguard ETFs, I've found several Schwab securities that are even less expensive. For U.S. Equities, use SCHB with an expense ratio of 3 basis points. For International Equities, use SCHF with an expense ratio of 8 basis points and for bonds, use SCHZ with an expense ratio of 5 basis points.

Current Recommendation: Using a look-back period of 252 trading days, International Equities (SCHF) is performing above SHY, the cutoff or circuit breaker ETF, and in addition is ranked above U.S. Equities (SCHB). The DM rules currently recommend investing 100% of the portfolio in SCHF.

While some investors may be leery to invest 100% of a portfolio in a single ETF, be assured that SCHF is more diversified than many portfolios built on investing in individual stocks.

Dual Momentum portfolios perform particularly well in bear markets as those are market periods when the recommendation calls for moving to bonds (SCHZ), a lower volatile security. Another option an investor might choose is to go to 100% cash or SHY if all three ETFs rank below SHY.

If this simple investing model sounds risky, take a small amount of money and experiment with the model. Use the recommended ETFs as this holds down expenses provided one is working within a Schwab account. These three ETFs are commission free for Schwab clients.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SCHF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.