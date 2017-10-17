FFF Portfolio: Nam Tai Takes Off And Adding Qualcomm

Welcome back! If you missed the last update to the FFF Portfolio series, you can catch up here. It's only been about a month since we started this series and we've already seen a bunch of movement in the names we hold. In the second update of the FFF Portfolio series I'll give you an overview of where we stand right now, tell you about a recent security I purchased, answer some of your questions from last time, and let you know of some of the future moves I'm considering making.

Portfolio Addition

If you read my articles, you'll know I've owned Qualcomm (QCOM) for about 6 months now. Unfortunately, I was early to the party and have watched the shares fall about 15% at its lowest point. I recently wrote an article about Qualcomm telling my readers to buy Qualcomm before Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) starts paying them royalties again.

I heeded my own advice and took a position in the name for this portfolio. I think it's a really good fit for a few reasons. The first is its dividend. If you haven't caught on my now, I love dividends. All six names that are owned in this portfolio pay dividends and Qualcomm's 4.3% dividend is by far the highest.

The second reason Qualcomm is a good fit is because we are pairing it with Apple. Apple and Qualcomm are involved in big lawsuits against each other. I covered those lawsuits in detail here. Owning both of these names is a good hedge for the outcome of the lawsuits. I personally believe there's a pretty good chance that both of these securities will receive a boost following the outcome of these lawsuits, but in case I'm wrong and only one party benefits, I want to own both of these names instead of trying to pick the winner.

Current Position Updates

Apple has recovered nicely since our last update. The upcoming iPhone X launch will certainly be closely followed. There are rumors about potential delays and overall sales weakness, but typically those worries are overblown. Just this morning Apple received an upgrade and $187 price target noting that the company's "aggressive market segmentation" strategy outweighs the concerns about slowing iPhone unit sales.

AbbVie (ABBV) has continued to be an absolute rock star in the FFF portfolio. It seems like every other week we are hearing about another successful trial for one of their groundbreaking drugs. AbbVie's pipeline is extremely impressive, which is why despite its recent run up, I still think there's a lot more potential upside in this name.

Albemarle (ALB), our previous portfolio addition, has continued to make gains. As long as demand for lithium continues to rise, so too will Albemarle's stock price. The company is, in my opinion, the best way to profit from electric vehicles.

Since our last update, Nam Tai (NTP) has exploded up 20%. There have been reports of rising property prices in China, which is what has most likely lead to this run up. I still believe this stock is massively undervalued and plan on writing a full article on why in the coming weeks. There hasn't been a ton of company specific news recently. but this is not a well followed stock, so that is not totally surprising.

Finally, Och-Ziff (OZM) has continued to rise without much news. I'm anticipating a positive flows report coming soon, but we'll have to wait and see. The shares touched $3.70 last week, but have since fallen.

If you want some insight as to why I chose these positions for the portfolio check out the introduction to this series here.

Future Moves

The FFF Portfolio currently has about 19% cash. I do want to have a higher cash balance than normal at the moment, but I'd prefer around the 10% range. Here are some of the names I'm potentially looking to add in no particular order.

1. Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY)

2. Rite Aid (RAD)

3. Under Armour (UA)

Also, if Och-Ziff rises to back around $3.50, I'll be looking to sell some $4.00 calls to generate some premium for the portfolio.

Answering Your Questions

I did receive a question in the comments of the last update and a few in direct messages. I answered most of the messages, but wanted to cover a few things here.

1. Being long Rite Aid to the 3rd power, I'd appreciate hearing what factors cause it to be on your Future Moves list. Thanks

I actually own Rite Aid in my personal account and have considered adding it to this portfolio, but I'm not sure it fits. I initially became interested in Rite Aid after Walgreen's (WBA) purchased a bunch of their stores at a higher than expected price. Unfortunately I've taken a big lose to date. I still think Rite Aid is undervalued and a potential buyout candidate, but not sure I want to allocate some of the limited capital I have in this portfolio to the retail space.

2. I've noticed you've had some really low commissions on your trades. What brokerage platform are you using? Which platform would you suggest beginning investors use?

I'm using Interactive Brokers for the purposes of this portfolio. While their interface can be a little confusing at times, they are extremely cheap compared to other brokerage platforms, especially when it comes to options.

My suggestion for using a brokerage platform depends on if you just plan on buying and selling stocks or using other vehicles as well. If it's the former, I would suggest using Robinhood. Very simple interface and you just can't beat the $0 commissions. If you want to use options then I would suggest Interactive Brokers. I have assets on both platforms.

That wraps up the second update. Please don't hesitate to send me any questions or ideas.

