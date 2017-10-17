I have added personally to my losing position hoping for an exciting new start.

Platinum Group Metals, Ltd. (NYSEMKT: PLG)

Investment Thesis:

Platinum Group Metals, is a small start-up mining company established in Vancouver, Canada, with two main interests in South Africa (see the map above).

1 - The Maseve mine that has laboriously started its condensate production. PLG held an 82.9% working interest. On September 6, 2017, the company announced the proposed sale of the Maseve mine

It has entered into a term sheet to sell Maseve Investments 11 Proprietary Limited("Maseve") to Royal Bafokeng Platinum Limited ("RBPlat") in a transaction valued at approximately US$74.0 million, payable as to US$62.0 million in cash and US$12.0 million in RBPlat common shares. RBPlat has today published its own news release regarding this transaction. Maseve is the operating and holding company for the Maseve Mine, located on the Western Limb of the Bushveld Complex near Rustenburg, South Africa. The Company owns an indirect 82.9% equity interest in Maseve. The cash proceeds of the sale will be used to repay debt. Looking forward the Company plans to focus on its large-scale Waterberg project, a palladium dominant development asset where the majority of the Company's mineral reserves and resources are located. ... Closing of the Plant Sale Transaction is anticipated in two to three months.

Final closing is expected in 2018.

2 - The New Waterberg JV, which is an interesting project, is three to four years before completion and commercial production. PLG held 58.62% of the working interest of the New Waterberg JV today.

The ownership structure consists of Platinum Group (45.65% directly), JOGMEC (28.35%), and BEE partner Mnombo Wethu Consultants (26%). As a result of Platinum Group's 49.90% ownership in Mnombo the Company has a direct and indirect 58.62% overall interest in the project. Platinum Group is the operator.

Obviously, Platinum Group Metals, is turning again into a pure gamble, based on the completion of the promising New Waterberg.

Today's news:

Impala Platinum Makes Strategic Investment to Advance Development of the Waterberg PGE Project.

[PLG] is pleased to announce that Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. has entered into definitive agreements (the " Implats Transaction") with Platinum Group, the Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation ("JOGMEC"), Mnombo Wethu Consultants Ltd. ("Mnombo"), and Waterberg JV Resources Proprietary Ltd. ("Waterberg Resources"), whereby Implats will, subject to Reserve Bank approval and other closing conditions: Immediately purchase a 15.0% interest in the Waterberg Project for US$ 30.0 million (the "Initial Purchase"); Have the option to increase its stake to 50.01% through additional purchases and earn-in arrangements totaling US $166.0 million following the completion of a Definitive Feasibility Study ("DFS"); and Have a right of first refusal to smelt and refine Waterberg concentrate. JOGMEC will retain certain metal marketing rights to final metal related to the project. Platinum Group would retain a 31.96% direct and indirect interest in Waterberg Resources if Implats were to exercise its full option.

September 6, 2017, Presentation.

With this transaction PLG goes from 58.62% (45.65% directly + 12.97% indirectly) to 31.96%.

However, it is much better to own 31.96% in collaboration with Impala Platinum or "something potentially huge", rather than owning 58.62% of a dream run by M. Jones.

Timing:

Conclusion:

This is a good news for shareholders, and I am surprised to see that the stock is still lingering in the 0.50's area. I was expecting more 0.65's. The company will be almost debt free in 2018, and will be in the passenger's seat for the Waterberg with Impala as a partner.

PLG is now again an "exciting startup" with a potential construction next year. It is difficult to make a recommendation with PLG, but I have added personally to my losing position hoping for an exciting new start.

