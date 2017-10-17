Ruby Tuesday Acquired: Shareholders Lose?

NRD Capital won't shutter the brand; they believe that they can drive a turnaround in a business that the past four CEOs here have been unable to do.

In what has been a long time coming for Ruby Tuesday (RT) shareholders, the company finally announced that it had found a buyer for the firm’s assets: a sale to NRD Capital for $2.40/share ($335mm). Fellow contributor Vince Martin was not exaggerating when he states that investors have been clamoring that the real estate assets formed support for the company’s share price for years now, and that did not prevent the chart for Ruby Tuesday’s equity from going nowhere but down. I suspect most investors are likely underwater, and may view this deal as a price that is too low; just another example of management teams (four CEOs over the past seven years) sticking it to shareholders one last time. To me, this is about as good as it can get. I think it is clear desperation had started to set in, given Q1 saw a same store sales comp decline of 5.8%. While Ruby Tuesday has made some progress in managing expenses over the year, as well as having benefited from food cost deflation, the cuts to expenses were no small challenge given the continued deleveraging within the business. However, I don’t think you can cut your way to prosperity here, and it was readily apparent that management had no answer for turning around the company when it came to driving traffic to the firm’s restaurants. Continued cash burn seemed all but assured.

The question was always when, not if, the company could find a buyer, and at what price. Ruby Tuesday investors likely remember that at the end of the last fiscal year, the company performed an independent review of its assets, which placed a value on its properties on an “as-dark basis” – meaning the appraised value assumed no business operations. Total value there was estimated $360mm, and this operation assumed no net value to the Ruby Tuesday brand, nor the company’s long-term ground leases, which in many locations appear to be below-market rates. Investors could always make the case for higher value – but who would buy?

Given NRD Capital was built with the expressed intent of working with franchisor/franchisee restaurant assets, it was built for this type of acquisition. It’s also a niche, and this is a hairy set of operations for even an opportunistic hedge fund to try and resolve. The fund has bought full-scale chain operations before; see the purchase of then-distressed Frish’s in August of 2015 for $175mm. Given that Aziz Hashim, founder of NRD, sees Ruby Tuesday as a differentiated player in casual dining, it is all but assured will continue its revitalization in private, away from the critical eye of the public markets. Expect the hedge fund to focus on turning around the brand, and eventually engage in sale-leaseback transactions with franchisee investors to monetize the assets it has acquired.

Will shareholders approve? Several hedge funds have built stakes on or along the bottom, and may believe that they can extract a better deal given time. There are plenty of disgruntled retail investors too – basically anyone who accumulated shares before 2017 is deep in the red. Will these shareholders push the envelope in the hopes of a sweeter deal, or sparking a bidding war among interested parties who have thus far remained on the sidelines? That remains to be seen. Shares are trading very close to the deal price today, so it appears the market isn’t so sure the Ruby Tuesday saga is over just quite yet.

