Is There Anything New About New Lenders?

What is one to make of the large number of fairly new entrants into the consumer and small-to-middle-size corporate lending markets? The new entrants include Lending Club (LC), Prosper, and SoFi for consumer loans and many hedge funds and specialized corporate lending funds for business borrowers. How different are they from more traditional lenders? Do they have a new secret (technological?) sauce that enables them to be better judges of credit than traditional bankers? Why are traditional bankers not making these loans themselves? And are the new lenders a systemic threat? See, for example, Gillian Tett’s recent FT opinion piece,“Ham-fisted banking rules spark the creativity of lenders”.

First, let us remind ourselves of John Kenneth Galbraith’s succinct dictum about financial innovation: “All financial innovation involves, in one form or another, the creation of debt secured in greater or lesser adequacy by real assets.” A Short History of Financial Euphoria (1993 Edition, p. 19) Thus it is likely that there is less to these new lending schemes than appearances might suggest.

At many times in history there have been finance companies that made loans that banks chose not to make. Such finance companies have thrived in good economic times and tended to fail in major recessions. I predict the same will be true of the newer editions.

But second, let us ask why are the banks not making these loans? The answer is simple. The combination of the costs of marketing and administration and the credit risk is too great to make money on a consistent basis. Therefore the banks are funding a large part of the loans by lending to the lenders and taking a senior position, cushioned by the equity of other investors and shielded from the marketing and loan acquisition costs (as well, perhaps, as some of the consumer regulatory risks). Smart banking, it seems to me. The banks have a lower cost of funds than the new lenders, so they can make money at a lower effective interest rate on the money they lend, so long as it is safer.

Does regulation play a role in banks’ deciding to let others make the riskier loans? Yes, of course it does. But the regulation is not “ham-fisted” as the FT headline writer would have it—it is prudent. Although many types of lenders can be quite cavalier with the level of loan loss reserves they take, banks are held to increasingly high standards. And well-managed banks have embraced those standards, as I explained in detail in Instability (you can get it for $5 at Amazon). Moreover, in another year, new accounting rules will require lenders to take reserves in a more conservative way (also described in Instability).

I have been shocked at the levels of expenses being incurred by some of the new lenders. (If you watch football on TV, you may have been as surprised as I have been to see so many SoFi ads. Football ads do not come cheap!) The expense levels make it imperative for the new lenders to grow in order to spread the expenses across a larger amount of loans. And the growth imperative in turn makes it necessary to make loans with greater risk. In my opinion, that is a traditional recipe for disaster.

Similarly, some of the new lenders began with business plans under which they acted solely as agents, taking no credit risk. They seem to have found that agency fees will not compensate adequately for the expense level. Accordingly, they have changed their models to include taking credit risks. Not the same business, of course.

The new corporate lenders play a somewhat different role from the consumer lenders. They are more similar to traditional mezzanine lenders. They either take the mezzanine in a traditional buyout structure or they create a mezzanine by taking all the debt (perhaps with an equity kicker) and giving a lending bank or banks a preferred position at a lower interest rate. In either event, they generate book returns that are higher than a senior lender would command but take significant risks in the event of insolvency or difficulty in rolling over the loans. There is nothing new in that.

But aren’t many of the new lenders taking advantage of Fintech capabilities to utilize new data and new ways of analyzing data? Yes, they are using new analytical techniques to supplement the old ones. But banks are doing that, too. And until a new analytical technique has been used through an entire credit cycle, no one can know whether it actually is superior. The idea is to use the better analysis to make less risky loans at the rates formerly charged for riskier ones—that is, to better discriminate the apparently risky loans from the actually risky loans. I have my doubts that that will work at a large scale, but perhaps it will.

The consumer lenders also are hampered by fair lending and related laws that prevent them from using analytical techniques that have the effect of causing a disparate impact on a protected minority. They have to be very careful lest, in some cases, they become too accurate.

My best guess is that these new lenders will perform much like older forms of lender: They will thrive in the good times and struggle in the bad times. Borrowing money at wholesale and lending it at retail is not an easy business. The more leverage the lender maintains, the higher the apparent returns. But the more leverage the lender maintains, the greater is the risk of losing substantial parts of equity capital. The financial world is still as Galbraith described it.

That is not how securities are sold, of course. Investors (aided by investment banks and brokers) delude themselves into thinking they and the people they are giving their money to are better judges of credit than the banks. “We,” e.g., “have new big data tools that make us better able to evaluate borrowers. Therefore we will make money where the banks cannot—because obviously the regulators are preventing the banks from exercising these skills.” Harrumpf!

Is there a systemic risk here? Not in the U.S., at least. The new lenders can fail to their hearts’ content and not threaten the nation’s financial system. They are and will remain useful players enabling business to be done but not growing so large as to become dangerous. They do not have a secret sauce. (Secret sauces do not stay secret very long, anyway, if they are successful.)

By all means, cheer on the new lending. It promotes economic activity. But if you are thinking of investing in the equity of one of the new lenders, please be aware that they are nothing new, and the returns in good times are unlikely to persist in the bad times, though they still may be good on average.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.