Atlas Copco's Spin-Off Will Drive Profitability Higher

Atlas Copco's ability to deploy its strong balance sheet to maintain its competitive edge in air compressors should become even easier with the reduced CapEx requirements from the spin-off

By spinning off its mining and civil engineering businesses, Atlas Copco enhances its earnings quality by enabling it to focus on its high-margin air compression and vacuum technologies businesses

Atlast Copco (OTCPK:ATLKY) will strengthen its profitability when it spins off its mining and civil engineering businesses next year in order to focus on continued innovation and digitization in its air compression and vacuum technologies businesses.

This move will remove the cyclical earnings impacts from the mining and civil engineering businesses (which experienced a challenging 2016 due to slowness in key markets) while freeing up resources to invest in higher margin businesses. In Q2, the company's its mining and civil engineering business sported an operating margin of 19.8%, while its air compressors business posted an operating margin of 23.4% and vacuum technologies came in at a 25.1% operating margin.

Additionally, the spin-off allows the company to focus its financial resources as well as its full innovative energies in the areas it is best positioned to win, by fending off competitive threats to maintain and grow its core air compressor business. With 25% market share in air compressors, this business segment generates ~1/3 of total revenues and brings in considerable business for its other product offerings via convenience purchases and equipment maintenance and servicing contracts (whose bundled format and high switching costs give ATLKY additional pricing power). Its dominant market share position gives it considerable economies of scale in both its manufacturing as well as supply chain capabilities. Furthermore, its years of experience and extensive resources have produced a strong intellectual property moat with over 6,200 active patents globally representing approximately 2,000 inventions. These innovations (such as its VSD compressor which provides enormous energy and cost efficiencies relative to the typical fixed speed compressor) have enabled the company to achieve consistently high returns on invested capital along with its superior profit margins:

With approximately as many current assets and total liabilities, ATLKY has the resources to continue fortifying its intellectual property moat through significant investment in R&D. This capability is important, because the nature of significant innovations in compressor technology have proven to take years (and therefore considerable resources) to develop, giving competitors the opportunity to catch up and begin eating away at profits or even leapfrog with a new invention. Already, ATLKY's primary competitor Ingersoll-Rand International (IR) is marketing a new VSD compressor with similarities in energy efficiencies to Atlas Copco's, so having an advantage in R&D resources will be essential to sustaining their technological edge.

Meanwhile, the recently (2014) acquired vacuum business is rapidly growing (25% organic order growth in Q2) across all major customer segments (led by the boom in semiconductors), benefiting from a new abatement system that eliminates potential harmful gases from semiconductor manufacturing process exhaust. Though only approximately half the size of the air compressor business, this high-margin segment should see its rapid growth surge even higher as the company continues to harvest the natural synergies between these two complimentary businesses via its broad customer, supply chain, and machine service/maintenance networks. The fixed cost nature of many of these synergies should also result in higher returns on invested capital.

Investor Takeaway:

Profitability at ATLKY is set to strengthen both in terms of margins (due to shedding lower margin business segments and increasing investment in growing the highest margin business segments), consistency (due to shedding cyclical business segments), and in returns on invested capital (due to fixed cost synergies between the air compressor and vacuum business segments). For those already holding shares in the company, this profitability growth should ensure a solid performance for years to come. However, for those looking to initiate a position, the market appears to have already largely priced this growth in following the strong uptrend in the share price over the past year:

ATLKY data by YCharts

While the company is experiencing robust growth across its businesses at the present (28% EPS year-over-year growth this past quarter), appearing to render its 26.9 P/E a bargain, its 7.15% 5-year average annual growth rate reveals that the company is not necessarily an ultra-high growth company. A look into the company's 10-K reveals that last year's results were tempered by an abnormally challenging year in China, while in the latest conference call, the CEO praised the strong performance in China as a major driver of growth. A look at the company's choppy trailing P/E and PEG ratios gives further insight into the company's cyclical profits:

So while the company appears to be making a very smart move in spinning off its cyclical businesses in order to focus on winning where its margins, moat, growth prospects, and synergies are strongest, from a valuation standpoint it may be best to wait for a pullback before initiating a position in the company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.