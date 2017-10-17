Kobe Steel Fallout And The Impact On Domestic Steel Firms

Most investors in the metals space have seen the news break on the Kobe Steel (OTCPK:KBSTY) scandal, in which the company has admitted to falsifying durability and purity testing on aluminum, copper, and steel products. At the same time, those very same investors are likely having a hard time reconciling the impact to their portfolio. Very few readers on Seeking Alpha likely own Kobe Steel directly, but I’d wager 95% of readers either own a competitor or Kobe Steel customer. While I think the overall net impact to the global steel industry will be low, and that Kobe Steel makes it through this event with a few bruises, that does not mean there will not be a shift in structure. This should be yet another feather in the cap of domestic producers, many of which already have several significant tailwinds: a likely favorable Section 232 ruling that could slap tariffs on imported steel and aluminum and falling Chinese steel production due to capacity cuts to name just two. I’ve been very cautious on steel names like US Steel (X) after the post-election rally, but fundamentally, I’m starting to warm up to the industry a little bit more as equity prices have retreated from prior exuberant levels.

Timeline of Events, Putting Events In Perspective

Certain customers demand high grade materials for their product applications in order to meet rigorous safety standards: Boeing (BA), Ford (F), etc. For companies like Kobe Steel, winning these customers has been paramount to maintaining profitability in today’s metal fabrication world. Over the past several years, Chinese mills (state-subsidized) have been soaking up all the contracts for low grade metals wherever they can. Even after recent capacity cuts in the country due to environmental concerns, the market is still woefully oversupplied. In part to maintain an edge, Kobe Steel falsified data about the strength and durability of its metals produced, likely both to cut corners on costs and to improve yields. In some cases (particularly aluminum), the cheating was deemed to be systemic, with employees engaging in the practice for years now. CEO Hiroya Kawasaki has stated that the company continues to investigate to look for more cases of this type of behavior, and there are continuing issues that management is flagging as new problems (steel wire, copper piping). There is a strong likelihood more issues will be uncovered over the next several years.

Kobe Steel isn’t the first Japanese firm to face issues like this recently: Takata Corp (OTCPK:TKTDY), Tokyo Electric (OTCPK:TKECY), and Tokyo Tire and Rubber to name three more. This has taken many by surprise, given Japan has a reputation for quality products and astute management. Those that are familiar with the culture may be familiar with the term “kaizen”, or a focus on improvement. Visitors can see that methodology in play throughout Japan, including within business. However, at the same time, Japanese business is cutthroat. Employees work long hours, and are held to extremely high standards, both personally and by management. There are incentives in place for employees to cut corners, and that is clearly what happened here.

At the end of the day, Kobe Steel is a large global supplier, but it doesn’t have the girth of other firms. For comparison’s sake, the company’s roughly $15,200mm in sales last year makes nearly 50% larger than iconic U.S. Steel by revenue, but one third the size of true giants of the industry like POSCO Steel (PKX). For perspective, the global steel industry – not including the aluminum or copper which are also included in this controversy – is a trillion-dollar per year industry. Even if Kobe Steel went bankrupt tomorrow and its facilities were suddenly mothballed and never used again, the impact on global capacity would be minimal. Business would continue as is. Practically, that is unlikely. I imagine costs will be high as customers go after the firm (and Kawasaki has promised to compensate customers), but Kobe Steel will make it to the other side, in one form or another. Is the damage to the stock since the scandal broke – roughly $1,800mm in market cap – enough? That remains to be seen.

The Real Impact: Changing Purchasing Behavior

The true damage, like always, is to the company’s customers. Clearly, these companies were not testing the supplies they received on a voluntary basis, otherwise one would suspect that this would have been caught earlier. Perhaps that needs to change first of all. But if a century-old giant of industry like Kobe Steel has cheated and falsified data, who else is? In particular, can Chinese-sourced products, which are already considered dubious by many buyers in some industries, be trusted? Expect all domestic U.S. suppliers (US Steel, AK Steel (AKS), Nucor (NUE), etc.) to take advantage of the situation, and play the reputational risk angle when trying to win contracts from here on out. These revelations are damaging to the entire Southeastern Asian steel industry, and it is likely that this will have some long-lasting impact on how blue chip companies, particularly American ones, source their raw materials. After years of weak growth over the past decade, the economy coming out of a period where there was a relentless focus on costs, which can be short-sighted. In my opinion, the business environment is like a pendulum, and it is inevitable that management teams overdo these initiatives.

There will be costs to many of these companies when it comes to testing and likely eventual recalls, some of which will turn out to be non-recoverable. Lessons will be learned – hopefully. The developments here, and any further news out of Kobe Steel, are likely to drive some volatility across the sector over the next month; investors need to stay abreast and well-informed of the data here, as I think the implications on the industry are not being understood fully.

