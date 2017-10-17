Why I See Trevena Going To Zero

I think the company will be at $0 in the next 18-24 months

The company is significantly cutting headcount, but it must launch a new product, so it will not significantly cut costs

Year-to-date, shares of Trevena (TRVN) have declined a whopping 63% as the market has come to doubt the commercial success of its lead product, OLINVO™ (oliceridine injection). Last week, shares rallied on news that Trevena was cutting its workforce by 30%, with the majority of reductions coming in research & development, and announced their anticipated cash burn for the third quarter.

While the market took the development as a positive sign, I now believe that management is signaling that Trevena might actually have to attempt to commercialize its product, and that the pipeline it was working on was deemed valueless by potential acquirers in the given the rising concerns of opioid addiction in the United States. I believe shares are likely to go to zero over the next 18-24 months.

R&D Cuts Show Little Faith in Pipeline; Why the M&A Sale Process Is No Longer an Option

Trevena went all in on reducing R&D spend, cutting 21 full-time employees including Chief Scientific Officer Michael Lark. The company estimates cuts will save about $40 million over three calendar years, but I think it will be interesting to see when the cuts materialize. Logic would suggest that the cuts would start accruing fully in Q1’18, though I am not privy to the timing of severance payment.

Why does this matter? I think cutting off R&D programs shows that Trevena has no faith in its pipeline, and neither do any potential strategic buyers. If strategic buyers thought the pipeline was attractive, Trevena would start to partner products or continue activity to progress for a potential takeover.

More importantly, it demonstrates that Trevena needs to commercialize OLINVO itself. This is a terrifying proposition for the company, as I believe it means a sale process is not at all in the cards, and strategic buyers have no interest in OLINVO.

As I noted earlier in the year, recent Phase 3 data has been disappointing. Phase II was promsing:

Source: TRVN Phase 2 readout

During Phase 3, with a larger sample size, OLINVO demonstrated comparable side effect profiles to morphine.

Source: TRVN Investor Deck

At higher doses that had similar efficacy to morphine, OLINVO demonstrated similar levels of nausea, vomiting, dizziness, headache, and somnolence. Improvements in these side effects would be beneficial.

As I noted previously, respiratory depression is the biggest adverse event that results from opioid usage. Though it impacts a relatively small amount of patients, the consequences are disastrous. I noted previously:

"…I believe most anesthesiologists believe strongly in their ability to manage the acute treatment. Simple screening like obesity and age will likely eliminate most of the at-risk population for respiratory depression, and I believe this specific population of physicians is confident in their ability to monitor the patient for changes in condition."

The burden of proof was placed squarely on Trevena, and it needed to deliver some statistically significant results. If OLINVO had a significantly reduced incidence rate of respiratory events, then I could see, at the very least, a niche market that could be developed to support the product. However, the data provided by Trevena shows only a slight improvement of key measures of respiratory performance.

Source: TRVN IR Deck

In short, OLINVO is perhaps slightly better than morphine, but I don't see data that suggests this difference is worth paying for.

Bad PR in the Opioid Space

Opioid addiction is experiencing some time in the limelight, culminating in a expose from 60 Minutes. In response to growing concerns, Donald Trump is planning on declaring a national emergency for the opioid crisis in the United States.

In my opinion, OLINVO has very low risk of abuse in its current form, which is injectable with an indication restricted to the perioperative setting. My experience with pain prescribers would suggest that addiction is in this setting is not a huge risk. Nevertheless, OLINVO carries bad cache, and there will be linkages drawn to the broader issue of opioid abuse that occur outside of the hospital setting.

In the current environment, I cannot imagine any pharmaceutical leader wanting the headline of an opioid acquisition.

Why is the pain market so tough commercially?

The total injectable opioid market is roughly $500 million. Injectable opioids cost just a few dollars a vial, and the broader anesthesia community is emphasizing not using opioids. This means that some pain management products will move towards NSAIDs and other analgesia classes, and with IV acetaminophen going generic in the next few years, analgesia is about to become cheaper. OLINVO will have to fight against generic products, Pacira’s (PCRX) Exparel and other cheaper or non-opioid treatments.

As I noted earlier, OLINVO does not have the data to support massive adoption. In my view, the company would need to perform additional pharmaeconomic studies for there to be any chance at commercial success.

There are two firms with sufficient physician access to justify an acquisition. Pacira and Mallinckrodt (MNK) have solid coverage in this space.

Unfortunately for Trevena shareholders, Pacira's Exparel is marketed specifically as a non-opioid treatment.

Source: Exparel.com

Ofirmev, Mallinckrodt's pain medication that is going generic in 2019, also messages against opioid usage.

Source: Ofirmev.com

I think there are points in time when Trevena would have succeeded. 10-15 years ago this treatment would have been seen as a decent, next generation post-surgical pain management intervention. In today’s cost constrained and clinical value-add environment, there is simply no place for a product that is marginally better than the standard of care. Plus, we are at a time when there hasn’t been much innovation in products impacting anesthesiologists who typically handle pain management in years, leaving a big gap in existing sales force coverage. And the firms that do cover the space are firmly positioned against opioids. There are not many M&A models that can drop OLINVO into the existing sales forces' bag.

When is Trevena going to zero?

The crux of this announcement is the vagaries with regards to savings. I think a surface reading would suggest that the savings are in terms of headcount spend, but more realistically, I estimate about $3.15-$4.0 million of savings is for headcount with the remainder on activity spend aversion.

Thus, we do not have to try very hard to see what Trevena is predicting in spending. Assuming liquidity through Q4’18, Trevena will see an aggressive uptick in sales and marketing. This increase will be substantial, and it will put Trevena in a cash burn model of $17-20 million per quarter without any sources of revenue or cash that can be generated.

Management telegraphed a lack of confidence in the forecast. If we look at the wording from the press release:



Additionally, the Company expects to report cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of September 30, 2017 of approximately $76.7 million, which the Company expects will be sufficient to support operations into the fourth quarter of 2018.

Note the press release says into instead of through. I’m sure this is a legal massage, and it means that the company will likely be experiencing bankruptcy risk during Q3. Trevena does not have any material early stage assets to sell-off, unless TRV-250 demonstrates some potential, so the cash burn of about $17-20 million per quarter

If OLINVO is approved, which I believe has likelihood greater than 50%, shares might pop and Trevena may be able to raise some equity. In my view, this would simply delay Trevena's bankruptcy. An equity raise could provide enough capital to sufficiently launch the product, but, as I noted previously, there are far too many hurdles for commercial adoption.



With the data quality declining and the rising tide in the United States against opioid addiction, I think the asset is simply too risky for any pharma firm to bet upon. The threat of M&A exit is dead. The risk related to the bad PR of pushing opioids, and the lack of existing pharma salesforces detailing the anesthesiologist and pain specialists has left Trevena without a home. Pharma companies are lush with cash and liquidity and could easily take a risk on a high potential asset, so there is clearly a consensus here that the asset doesn’t have much value.

By the end of 2019, I think Trevena will have reached the end of its life, barring any surprising findings from TRV-250—effectively a hail mary throw at treating migraines. Even with upside risks, I think the expected outcome for Trevena is $0.

