Reader Request: American Financial Group Vs. First American Financial

Although I spend most of my week in a cubicle typing up TPS reports and staring at engineering drawings until my eyes bleed, I still attempt to stay engaged in the comment section of my articles with the little free time I have. Working a full time job with abundant overtime and travel opportunities while managing rental units, managing a 26 position dividend portfolio, and writing for Seeking Alpha [SA] can really take a toll on the human soul.

"All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy".

However, I am also a self-proclaimed master of time prioritization as I still find plenty of time to go on 5 hour Westworld binges, root for the G.O.A.T. to break another record, check-raise a donkey at the local poker room, beat Mario Kart 8 Deluxe without getting my thumb sore, build a sand castle at the beach, and take the wife out on the town. With some of this free time, I also peruse the comment sections of not just my but other SA articles. I do this because I have realized that I learn the most from the ideas and comments of others who tend to usually be older, smarter, wiser, but most importantly, think differently than me. Not every comment is a gem or a learning opportunity, but some give me great ideas. For instance, in August I wrote an article about an insurance stock Old Republic (ORI) that I believe was undervalued and a top rated dividend growth stock. One of my commenters recommended I do the same analysis on two other insurance dividend growth stocks. These stocks I knew little about but after running a quick screen I am intrigued with what I have found and am happy to share my results.

In this Reader Request, I will compare the financials between American Financial Group (AFG) and First American Financial (FAF) using my "10 Minute System". I will discuss the results and tell you which insurance company I like best at current prices. This Reader Request will be a fun way for me to give back to my readers.

The Numbers

The following table includes all data used in the "10 Minute System" to rate each stock a valuation score. Those unfamiliar with the System can read about it in depth in the article linked in the beginning of this piece. If you are skeptical about this system, I am pleased to inform you that a recent backtest has showed that stocks rating a 100% in the system beat the S&P by 17% annually for the last 17 years. An article about the backtest can be viewed here.

Criteria AFG @ 104.25 AFG Score FAF @ 50.42 FAF Score *Total Assets/Total Liabilities >=1.5 1.10 73% 1.52 100% *Long Term Debt/Net Assets <= 1.10 0.26 100% 0.23 100% Positive EPS Streak of 5 Years 5 100% 5 100% Dividend > 0 1.22 100% 1.36 100% Current EPS > 5 Years Ago 8.91>5.09 100% 3.30>2.77 100% Price/Book <= 1.2 1.73 56% 1.75 54% P/E[ttm] < 10 11.70 83% 15.28 47% Higher Dividend Streak > 4 Years 12 100% 8 100% Current Yield >= 3% 1.17% 39% 2.70% 90% Payout Ratio < 50% 13.7% 100% 41.2% 100% FCF/Dividend Payout >=1 10.82 100% 2.87 100% 5 Year DGR >= 10% 11.7% 100% 38.0% 100% 3 Year DGR/5 Year DGR >= 1 1.09 100% 0.94 94% Final Score: 89% 91%

Sources: Morningstar, David Fish's U.S. Companies with 25+ Straight Years Higher Dividends, & Author Calculations

*Usually my system uses current ratio and long term debt to working capital ratio, but because ORI is a financial services company, they do not report any current assets & liabilities on their balance sheet. Instead I have substituted current assets & liabilities with total assets and liabilities, and working capital with net assets to determine if their balance sheet is strong. I believe this is an adequate substitution because my ratios still show if a financial company has a healthy amount of long term debt in relation to their net asset value.

AFG

AFG returned a high score of 89% in the "10 Minute System". I only consider purchasing stocks that rate above an 80% so at current prices AFG is a stock I would love to purchase.

AFG has room to improve their balance sheet as their assets only outweigh their liabilities by a factor of 1.22. I like to see a factor of 1.5 so that a company can have an easier time eliminating debt during turbulent times. However, AFG has their long term debt in check as it is a very small percentage of their net assets.

The valuation metrics P/B and P/E are mixed as a 1.73 P/B is higher than I'd like, but an 11.70 P/E is favorable and shows the stock is undervalued on an earnings basis. As you can see below, AFG's current P/E is below its 5 year average of 12.8 and has not been this low since 2014.

Source: Morningstar

The profitability of the company is strong consistent and growing, indicated by a 75% increase in EPS over the last 5 years.

The dividend is strong with a 12 year dividend raise streak, extremely low payout ratio of 13.7%, and the ability to easily cover the dividend 10 times over with FCF. However, AFG's dividend is way too small for my liking, and under-performs a S&P 500 index fund on terms of yield. A 1.16% yield is unattractive but at least it is safe. The 5 year dividend growth rate of 11.7% is attractive and hopefully management continues to raise its dividend aggressively so AFG can become a better income stock. The dividend has plenty of room to grow and the company has all the tools to do so without any financial consequences.

I also noticed AFG only has 199 million dollars of goodwill on their balance sheet which is only 0.34% of their asset base. This is important to note because goodwill can be written off against earnings at any time as a company decides it can no longer extract value from its acquired assets. With so little goodwill, a write off will have virtually no impact on future earnings, which gives AFG extra earnings consistency and security.

AFG looks like a bargain because of its 89% rating due to strong financials, a dividend that has almost no risk of shrinking, and a balance sheet that does not set of any alarms.

FAF

FAF scored well with an 91%. At current prices I would also consider purchasing FAF.

FAF's balance sheet is stronger than AFG's on a long term debt and asset to liability relationship but it does have quite a bit of goodwill; 1.11 billion or 11.8% of their asset base. This goodwill figure definitely poses a greater risk than a balance sheet with little to no goodwill.

FAF's P/B is about the same as AFG's but its P/E is a lot higher at 15.28. Buying FAF shares gives you less value as the company is less profitable and more expensive in comparison to its current EPS.

FAF's earnings are steady and consistent but have only grown by 19% over the last 5 years which is a lot less than AFG's 75% EPS growth.

FAF's dividend is very strong with a 2.70% yield, 8 year dividend raise streak, and plenty of FCF coverage. The 5 year dividend growth rate of 38% is attractive and hopefully management continues to raise its dividend aggressively so AFG can become an even better income stock. FAF's dividend yield is much large than AFG's.

FAF's 91% rating is attractive and worth considering for purchase but is held back by slower EPS growth and some questionable goodwill figures in their balance sheet.

Beyond the Numbers

It is a great time to buy insurance stocks. Recent natural disasters such as hurricane Harvey and Irma wrecked havoc on America but their damage was actually less than originally expected. Mostly all insurance companies, even if they had nothing to do with property, flood, or natural disaster coverage, plummeted during the destructive storms as emotions were raised, and investors decided to take their money out of the risk-averse industry. This recent behavior created a wonderful buying opportunity for value investors as the sell off was driven mostly by emotion and not by financial or insurance risk analysis.

Companies such as AFG are well diversified and hold policies all over America and Canada in many different sub-industries and regions so a few major regional storms will not completely sink the company's bottom line.

Companies such as FAF operate in a specialty industry where they provide title, closing, and escrow offerings for residential and commercial real estate transactions. FAF won't be receiving any property damage claims, so we don't have to worry about the storms completely destroying the company's bottom line either.

Insurance stocks have started to recover as people's emotions have calmed, but the buying opportunity still exists for disciplined dividend growth investors seeking extra value.

Conclusion

This week's Reader's Request has discovered two highly rated dividend growth insurance stocks. I would consider purchasing both stocks with their 89% and 91% ratings. Both companies are worth buying at this time due to their financials, dividend, value, and "10 Minute System" score, but have different risks and benefits when purchasing. You receive a better margin of safety with AFG due to its balance sheet, dividend security, high EPS growth, and value metrics but are hindered by a small dividend yield. FAF gives you a higher yield and better dividend growth but is held back with slow EPS growth and higher P/E ratio. I recommend considering purchase of both AFG and FAF and am currently considering if both of these companies have a place in my highly restrictive portfolio. Please perform your due diligence before purchasing any stock.

I enjoy giving back to my readers and participating in the discussion that evolves from my articles and stock recommendations. Please use this opportunity to request other stocks in the comment section that you want me to analyze using my "10 Minute System". Maybe your recommendation will make the cut for my next "Reader Request".

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AFG, FAF over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.