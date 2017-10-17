For McDonald's, Strong Dividend Growth Means A Strong Future

The Board of Directors at McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) made a strong statement about the future direction of McDonald's earnings by announcing the most robust dividend growth in years. The resurgence of McDonald's is no fluke. On the net profit margin metric McDonald's is more profitable than Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). In this article, we will be looking at the steps McDonald's has taken to become a high-profit machine.

The kind of dividend dreams are made of

McDonald's is by far the King of Restaurants with a market capitalization of nearly $128 billion. The market caps of Restaurants Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (owner of Burger King) and Wendy's (NYSE:WEN) stand at $30 billion and $4 billion, respectively. In McDonald's top five markets (U.S., France, U.K., Germany, and Canada) almost 75% of the population lives about three miles from a McDonald's. McDonald's has been growing their dividend at a high pace over the past 15 years, even with the sub-five percent growth in 2015 and 2016.

On September 21, 2017, McDonald's increased their quarterly dividend by 7.4% to $1.01 from $0.94. The most substantial dividend increase given to shareholders since September 20, 2012, when the quarterly dividend was increased 10% from $0.70 to $0.77. We view the new dividend has a powerful signal that there will be strong earnings per share growth ahead. From 2014-2019 McDonald's will have returned $52 to $54 billion in cash to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks.

McDonald's President and Chief Executive Officer Steve Easterbrook said, "We continue to make progress in building a better McDonald's with our Velocity Growth Plan. Today's dividend increase reflects our confidence in the strength of the business and our ability to deliver sustained, long-term profitable growth for our system and our shareholders.

Earnings per share looking strong

In 2013, diluted earnings per share hit an all-time high of $5.55. The next two years saw diluted EPS fall to $4.82 and $4.80 in 2014 and 2015 respectively. The fiscal year 2016 saw a nice rebound in diluted EPS to $5.44. The addition of the "All Day Breakfast" menu on October 6th, 2015 and expanded in September 2016 has been a boon for profits. Also, at the end of 2015 McDonald's pretty much ended the dollar menu and switched to its "McPick 2" platform to encourage higher per ticket revenue, and it has worked well. In 2016 global comparable sales increased 3.8%. In the U.S. 2016, comparable sales rose 1.7%, despite negative 2.1% customer guest count. China is a high growth market for McDonald's.

The first half of 2017, has seen a sharp increase in profits. For a company the size of McDonald's, it's impressive to see 36% year over year profit growth for 2017 Q2. To drive growth higher this year and beyond McDonald's is thinking high tech, new sandwich's, and delivery service. Adding digital ordering/pay touch screens kiosks to skip the front counter and have your order delivered to your table and to drive-thru's to select locations. In May of this year, three new Signature Crafted Recipe sandwiches launched. McDelivery with UberEATS has generated high customer satisfaction. At nearly 1,000 locations a McDonald's meal can be delivered right to you with ease.

CEO Steve Easterbrook said the following when unveiling McDonald's new long-term growth objectives.

“We have fundamentally changed the trajectory of our business over the past two years. Now, we are fit for purpose, ready to build on our momentum and transition to focus our efforts on profitable, long-term growth,” said Easterbrook. “We are building a better McDonald’s, one that makes delicious feel good moments easy for everyone, and I believe the moves we are making will reassert McDonald’s as the global leader in the informal eating out category.”

Barring an unexpected slowdown, McDonald's is well on their way to earning over $6.00 per share this fiscal year. McDonald's is getting many things right including reducing general & administrative cost through 2019. By 2020, McDonald's plans on having most U.S. restaurants modernized with digital ordering to drive customer growth.

More breathing room to increase the dividend.

In January 2015 when current CEO Steve Easterbrook took over and into early 2016 while working on its turnaround McDonald's didn't have the room to increase the dividend more than the 4.7% in November 2015 and 5.6% increase announced in September 2016. During, this time the dividend payout ratio was hitting +70% of earnings. Then in the second half of 2016, the turnaround took hold taking the dividend payout ratio between 59%-65%.

Ending the first half of 2017 with the momentum of four straight quarters of falling dividend payout ratio the Board of Directors found the confidence to raise the dividend the highest amount in years. The low dividend payout should continue the rest of this year and into 2018 as EPS shows solid gains. The new dividend of $1.01 payable in December will cause the dividend payout ratio to rise a few percentage points, but nothing of concern.

Committed to shareholder return

As you can see below McDonald's has been very busy returning cash to shareholders. McDonald's is one the most shareholder-friendly companies you can own. In 2016, the diluted share count dropped by an average of 23 million shares per quarter. So far in the current year, McDonald's has repurchased an average of 6 million shares per quarter. The current cash return program running through 2019 is $6-$8 billion smaller than the previous plan that successfully ended in 2016. So it should be no surprise that quarterly share repurchases are more modest going forward.

For the current year, we believe McDonald's will pay around $754 million in Q3 dividends and $804 million in Q4. Total dividends paid in 2017 should be around $3,091 billion, slightly more than paid in 2016. Debt financed most of the dividend growth and share repurchases. McDonald's debt has doubled since 2011 to nearly $26 billion. As McDonald's continues to increases average ticket revenue, the added debt should not be a problem.

A very profitable hamburger joint

The fiscal year 2017 is off to the best start in years. Halfway through the year McDonald's is more than halfway to earning $5 billion in profits. At the end of 2Q McDonald's has made $2.610 billion year to date. It's possible McDonald's will earn $5 billion for the first time since 2013. For the 2017 Q2 McDonald's kept $0.23 in profit for every one dollar in revenue. That is being very profitable. Apple by comparison in their most recent 2017 Q3 had a profit of $0.19 for every one dollar in revenue.

McDonald's has around $2.4 billion of cash and cash equivalents on hand. It would be nice to see McDonald's increase its cash cushion as debt has climbed much higher. McDonald's has taken numerous positive steps to become even more profitable.

Risk to McDonald's

As we have seen with Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) a food quality issue can scare away customers for a long while. Intense pricing competition from Burger King and other fast-casual chains introducing new products can limit McDonald's pricing power. An unfavorable National Labor Relations Broad could put in place rules that effect McDonald's business model.

Conclusion

McDonald's is taking the necessary steps to improve food quality, using technology to enhance guest satisfaction, making excellent tasting chicken sandwiches, and hamburgers. McDonald's is a profit machine that will reward investors with dividend growth that will continue well into the future. Markets such as China will provide plentiful growth for McDonald's.

McDonald's will change and adapt with the times. The share price while not cheap has more room to run higher. McDonald's golden arch also stands for "golden money."

