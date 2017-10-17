Dividend Growth Stocks For The Remainder Of 2017

Disney (DIS), Lowe’s (LOW) and Apple (AAPL) are three stocks I like for the remaining two and half months of 2017 (and beyond). Each company deserves a spot in a dividend growth investors portfolio, as each has the potential to continue growing dividends in the near future. We will discuss potential tailwinds and headwinds for that matter that each company faces in the near term and also discuss why I like each going forward.

The Walt Disney Company

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. Since late April, when the stock hit its 52-week high of $116, the stock has been in a downtrend and currently sits at $97, a 20% decrease. Much of the decrease revolves around the negativity around the company’s media networks results, and the chord-cutting epidemic. According to an article published by Business Insider, ESPN has lost nearly 13 million subscribers since reaching its peak in 2011. This is obviously a major concern for investors, but I believe the company is taking steps to resolve this issue going forward. In 2017 the company has seen rising costs from a new NBA contract combined with the subscriber loss, yet they have still posted flat earnings as of Q3. The company is negotiating new contracts with providers in order to offset rising costs, such as the new deal with Altice just a week ago, which increased the cost to carry Disney’s programming channels such as ESPN and ABC. Though terms of the deal are not yet known, UBS estimated that payment for ABC “doubled”, which is a big win for DIS. This was the first of a number of upcoming renewal contracts Disney has expiring, which should serve as a starting point for future deals. This was seen as a positive deal for Disney as they continue to right the media ship. Other ways Disney will look to turn this segment around is through their own direct to consumer streaming service that will launch in 2019.

As we know, Disney is just not a media company, as the parks and resorts segment has climbed over 200 basis points since Q3 2015, accounting for 30% of revenue then to over 32% as of the most recent quarterly report. In the same time period, the media networks segment has decreased from 45% of revenues to 43%. New “Lands” as the company refers to them by, have opened or are set to open within the next 12-months or so at various parks across the globe. In addition, the new Disneyland Shanghai Park welcomed over 10 million guests in their first 12 months of operations. The company’s reliance on media networks is decreasing as they become more diversified through growth in segments such as parks and resorts as well as the company’s studio entertainment. The studio entertainment has continued to release big hit after big hit and has a very strong pipeline of films coming out very shortly, with the much anticipated Star Wars: The Last Jedi set for release in December. Other movies in the pipeline include Frozen 2 and live action remakes of Lion King, Dumbo, Aladdin, and Mulan. Looking ahead, the studio entertainment segment has a lot to be excited about.

Through the negative headlines around ESPN, when you look deeper into the company with a long term focus, there is a lot to be excited about. Just this week RBC Capital Markets made DIS their top pick in the media sector, saying that the company has reached a turning point when it comes to ESPN. This call comes after the deal they struck with Altice. The stock currently trades at a P/E of 17.2x, which is in line with its five year average of 17.6x. In terms of Free Cash Flow, the stock currently trades at 17.5x P/FCF compared to a five year average of 20.4x. The current trading level seems to be a pretty good entry point, especially given that the company appears to be putting together a solid strategy going forward to benefit from growing streaming industry. Content is king, and I standby the Mouse House.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc.

Some may find this selection to be a bit of a surprise. Some may also be saying, Home Depot (HD), is the better pick. The fact of the matter is I like both and could have put either in this position, but since I currently own LOW and feel as if it is trading at a bit of a discount to HD, I felt it was the better route. LOW has increased nearly 15% year to date, and is up over 10% since the start of September. The stock currently trades at a P/E ratio of 22.96x at the time of this article and Forward P/E of only 15.83x. Over the past five years, the stock has traded for an average P/E of 21.17x, which suggests the stock is currently slightly overvalued when looking at the past five years. Looking at the stock from a Price/FCF perspective, LOW currently trades at 13.98x, compared to a five year average of 14.941x. This suggests the stock is undervalued as it currently stands. I have shown in the chart below how both LOW and HD stack up to one another using these metrics. Based on these metrics alone, LOW appears to be the more reasonable priced equity, as HD is trading above its five year average in terms of P/E and P/FCF.

When looking at the two companies in terms of efficiency, HD is and has always been the leader in that space. Home Depot currently operates with an operating margin exceeding 14% compared to Lowe’s at 8.9% based on trailing 12 months data.

You really cannot go wrong with either company right now. Housing in the United States continues to grow, with builders not able to put up homes fast enough. Other recent tailwinds, albeit not ideal for those affected, are related to hurricanes in both Texas and Florida. Consumers rush to home improvement stores prior to hurricanes in order to protect their homes, and then consumers return once they pass through in order to rebuild, so both LOW and HD will see a pickup in next quarter's earnings, which is why I believe LOW is a good stock to own for the remainder of 2017 and beyond.

Source: Lowes.com

Another reason I like LOW is for its dividend potential. Lowe’s has consistently increased their dividend for 55 consecutive years now, placing them in the prestigious Dividend Aristocrat list, which tracks S&P 500 constituents that have increased their dividend payout for 25+ years. Currently, Lowe’s pays a quarterly dividend of $0.41 per share, or 2.01% yield. The Company has a current payout ratio of 46%, which shows just how much growth potential the dividend has. The dividend has a 5-year growth rate over 20% per year. Free cash flow per share has been rising 19% on average over the past five years. Based on the increasing free cash flow, low payout ratio, and rising earnings, this dividend aristocrat should continue to build that dividend for years to come. This is a stock to own for the remainder of 2017 and beyond.

Apple Inc.

Last but not least, Apple. Apple has been the most valuable brand in the world for seven consecutive years and counting. Innovation has always been the key to Apple’s success since the release of the iPhone 1 back in mid-2007. Releasing innovative products with top of the line new technology has been the secret sauce for Apple, but can they keep up with consumer demands. Since 2007, the stock has increased over 700%, thanks to new innovative products ranging from iPhone 1 through recently released 8 and X version, iPad, Mac and MacBook, Apple TV, and iWatch. Since the announcement of the new products in mid-September, the stock has retreated about 5%. Concerns around the sales of the iPhone 8, battery issues with the iPhone 8, LTE connectivity issues with the new iWatch Series 3, and delay of the iPhone X, have all added increase pressure to the stock. However, these are just a few minor glitches that come along every time a new product is released. These items AAPL releases are computers at our fingertips, with so much power, issues tend to arise with the first set of products. Due to Apple’s endless amount of resources, the highly competent engineers at the company tend to resolve the issues in a timely basis, consumers quickly forget, and products continue selling at a rapid pace.

Source: Apple.com

Currently, the stock trades at a P/E of 17x compared to its five year average of 12x. This indicates that at current levels, the stock is overvalued. In terms of free cash flow, the company currently trades at a P/FCF of 15.6x compared to their five year average of 9.8x, again indicating the stock is overvalued. As we have heard for years, AAPL is a cash cow that would benefit greatly from tax reform that would allow for repatriation. This tax policy adjustment has potential to greatly benefit an AAPL investor through a special dividend or share buybacks. As of their latest quarterly filing, AAPL has over $75 billion in cash, with the majority being held overseas in government bonds. If we were to include Level 2 cash items, the company has cash totaling approximately $261 billion. The company currently pays a dividend yielding 1.62% and has a payout ratio of only 29%. The combination of a hoard of cash, earnings set to increase, as well as a low payout ratio, management has plenty of room to grow the dividend over time. I believe the iPhone X will be a big hit with consumers due to the new features and I actually believe the iPhone 8 will sell well also to those consumers not looking to fork over $1,000+ for the X. This is a stock you want to hold in your portfolio for the remainder of 2017 and beyond.

Conclusion

In today’s market, I believe current values are a little stretched, but investors still have great opportunities in quality companies. For investors looking to build upon their dividend growth investment portfolio, I believe these options mentioned above are a great place to start. DIS, LOW, and AAPL are quality companies with top notch management that will be able to weather the storm in any market environment, which is something I am looking for in today’s market. Based on the valuation metrics I provided in each companies section above, LOW and DIS appear to be trading at fair value as compared to their recent five year history, while AAPL appears slightly overvalued based on their recent history. However, the growth opportunity in AAPL, and comparing it to its competitors offsets the premium you are currently paying. Each stock would be a great addition to any DGI portfolio going forward.

All of the stocks mentioned above have catalysts in the near to medium term, but readers should carefully consider their own strategies and planned holding period prior to purchase as well.

