STAG Industrial: A Buy At Under $27

This year the dividend growth is slow, but it should pick up next year as FFO growth gives more room for a dividend increase.

STAG Industrial, Inc.(STAG) is an industrial REIT investing in secondary markets. It has been performing well and the market recognition of that has pushed the price above a good value. The stock is a buy when it drops below $27.

What did I think of STAG last time?

I last wrote about STAG on March 28th. At the time the dividend coverage by FFO had been questioned, so I spent a lot of the article looking at that. I concluded that based on actual reports from STAG that the dividend was adequately covered by FFO. At the time based on the dividend being paid and projections for growth I had a buy target of under $25.

As a dividend growth investor, I very much like to collect dividends. I am currently accumulating the dividends paid to me by STAG and using them to buy other dividend paying shares. Below are all the dividend payments from my STAG position in my IRA as reported by my broker.

At almost 6% of my portfolio, I want a much better valuation to add shares at this time. But I am quite happy to keep collecting the dividends.

What new information do we have now?

Since last time I was worried about the dividend coverage, the first thing I want to check now is the dividend coverage over the last 12 months. Looking at this page to get the dividends paid, the last 12 dividend payments total $1.40 a share. Looking at this page to get the earnings numbers, I see core FFO totals $1.64 for the last 4 reported quarters. So on a TTM (Trailing Twelve Month) basis, the dividend is more than covered. For Q2, core FFO was $0.42 and the dividend was $0.3525. The FFO payout ratio is about 60 basis points higher than for the last year, but I don't think that is a lot to worry about.

Looking at the earnings call slide presentation, I see one slide that provides some interesting information on how STAG is doing.

Peer comparisons are interesting because they can show why an investor should or shouldn't buy this specific company in a line of business. The slide above compares STAG to its peers on 4 metrics, each of which are of interest to me.

The first comparison that caught my eye was the caparison of cap rates. That STAG is getting a cap rate that is about 50% better than its peers is significant. Likely part of that is due to management strategy of investing in secondary markets where there is less competition, so building prices are lower. The other possibility is that STAG has either properties or tenants that have more risk, so it is able to charge higher rents. I will need to dig into the numbers further to figure out which factor has the bigger influence.

The difference in the FFO and AFFO multiple is pretty significant. The market is clearly indicating that the cash flow from STAG is less valuable than the cash flow from other industrial REITs. The question is why is the market making such an assessment and is it correct (or at least mostly correct)? I think the answer to that depends on why STAG has a higher cap rate than its peers.

As a dividend growth investor, I am always interested in the dividends and the yield. So the comparison of yield between STAG and its peers was also of interest to me. Because of the low AFFO/FFO multiple to price, it's clear to me that part of the reason the yield of STAG is higher than its peers, is that its price is lower. But, if it was just low price alone, then the yield for STAG should be around 4.8% instead of 5.2% (as reported at the end of Q2). Given the high payout ratio, that does make some sense.

The slide above provides some answers to questions about how risky are STAG's investments. It's possible that STAG's peers have a lower default rate than 0.1% of revenues, but even so I don't see that as a lot of risk. While I'd like to see more than 1 in 4 tenants having investment grade credit ratings, I think the dedicated credit team mitigates that risk. Also looking at the revenues of the tenants, they all look like fairly substantial companies not likely to quickly disappear. Management also talks a lot about the fact that there aren't any other big players in most of the markets they operate in, so that lends come credence to the idea that its lack of competition that is allowing them to get such good prices for properties. While it also likely that increased risk is responsible for some the better deals STAG is getting, I looks well managed to me and not the biggest driver.

This article from Brad Thomas, while it's always good to hear the Brad likes a company I own, has 3 pieces of valuable information. To make a reasonable estimate of a REITs ability to raise dividends, I need projections for FFO. Brad's article has projections for FFO for 2017, 2018 and 2019. For 2017, FFO is projected to grow 7.6% from the year before, 2018 is projected to increase 6.6% and 2019 is projected to grow 6.5%. I will use the 2 out year increases when figuring out the rate of dividend increase for the next 5 years.

Looking at the FFO for the first 2 quarters of 2017, I see that in the first half of 2017, core FFO increased from $0.77 to $0.82 or about a 6.5% increase. That's a bit behind the 7.6% projection, but H2 in 2016 brought in about 6% more FFO than the first half.

STAG is performing well and has increased its dividend since last I wrote about it. The price has gone up a lot as well. So the next thing to do is to calculate out how the NPV of the dividends has changed.

What's a good price?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel® based DDM calculator (pictured below, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). I also found this discussion of DDM, and note that in the article the author uses a discount rate of 5%.

Looking at the David Fish's CCC List(which contains a data on companies that have raised their dividend each year for 5 or more years) I see that STAG has increased its dividends each year for 7 years and that the annualized amount of the current monthly dividend is $1.41. In the last article I wrote on STAG I used a dividend growth rate of 2.4%. Given Brad's projections of FFO growth of more than 6%, averaging in the higher growth in for those 2 years with my original estimate (I multiple the rates for each 5 years together and take the 5th root), I get a rate of 4.04%. With the projected FFO growth over the next 2 years and no signs of any slowing in growth beyond that, I think that dividend growth rate can be supported. I will also use, as I did last time, a terminal dividend growth rate of 0%. That is likely a bit low, but given where the 4 year average yield is, I don't think it's unreasonably low.

Using those parameters, I get an NPV of the predicted dividend stream of $26.29. That makes my buy price anything below $27. Right now STAG is trading around $29 a share, so it's a bit pricey to buy at this time. It is probably better to wait for a dip.

Can options help?

The $30 strike price call contract looks fairly attractive. It should pay a bit more than half the pro-rated dividend for 2 months and the Delta is below 0.20. Depending on your commission structure you may need to write more than 1 contract for commissions to be a reasonable portion of the trade. My broker charges a base $6.95 plus $0.75 a contract. So with 4 contracts I would pay about $10, so if I put in a limit order around $0.15 a share, the commission would be manageable.

What to watch for going forward?

I expect a dividend increase next year, so I look to see that announcement soon. I also want to see more FFO growth in the next 2 quarters to better align with the 7% or so growth prediction.

Conclusion

STAG is performing nicely. Unfortunately the market seems to have noticed this and pushed the price up quite a lot. While there are far worse problems to have, I'd like to see a bit of a dip so that the shares become a good value again.

Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended. The price I call fair valued is not a prediction of future price but only the price at which I consider the stock to be of value for its dividends.

Disclosure: I am/we are long STAG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.