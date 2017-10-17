Middlefield Banc: Performing Well, But Upside Is Limited

Asset quality is high, but coverage has fallen behind and there is less room to increase loans to assets - which has been a major earnings driver.

After more than 100 years of service, Middlefield Banc Corp.’s (MBCN) balance sheet recently passed $1 billion. This major milestone was eclipsed with the help of the company’s $40.8 million purchase of Liberty Bank, and if all goes according to plan, the acquisition will immediately add to EPS.

I continue to look for undervalued financials, and while I don’t think this stock is set to produce above-average returns, it would be hard to find another company performing as consistently as MBCN has. Middlefield has never reported a quarterly loss, and throughout the financial crisis, the dividend was maintained.

Market Rewarding the Company for Consistent Returns.

In addition to the recent acquisition, MBCN opened a new branch in one of Ohio’s fasted growing suburbs one year ago (in Sunbury, north of Columbus). The company would like to remain independent, and the strategic plan depends on growth to leverage technology and new markets to produce higher returns. 2017 returns will reflect integration efforts and merger expenses, but it’s encouraging to find that 2016 non-interest expenses increased only 4% compared to asset growth of 7%.

Shares have consistently advanced (up 23.4% in 2016) and attention for the name is growing. The stock joined the Russell Microcap Index in June of last year, and the Russell 3000 Index a few months ago. I’m a fan of any industry reward, but joining these indexes is a lot more meaningful because the event typically correlates with an increase in demand for shares.

Loan Portfolio and Deposit Review

MBCN has a diversified loan portfolio, but since 2009 the company has put a lot of effort and most of its focus into increasing commercial assets. During this time, 1-4 family first liens have fallen from around 45% of all loans to 24.5% in the 2nd quarter (the percentage is down 17.3% YOY), while nonowner-occupied commercial real estate loans increased from less than 10% of the portfolio to 27.3% (up 26.19% YOY). I said the focus is on commercial assets but a look back has commercial and industrial loans falling to 10.3% of all loans from 17.5% in 2009 – so to clarify, the focus has been on growing nonowner CRE. Compared to regional peers (Croghan Bancshares (CHBH), Heartland BancCorp (HLAN), and Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (OVBC)), MBCN’s portfolio re-balancing has been much more dramatic. With that said, MBCN hasn’t been adding to loans to states and local governments like OVBC has, or to agricultural and farmland assets like HLAN, but it does stand out for maintaining a larger balance of HELOCs (from ~12.5% of the portfolio in 2009 to 10.4% at the end of 2Q17).

A shift into CRE assets is a move we’ve seen a lot of other small financials execute recently. The move is one that leverages the company’s market insight and long-term relationships. In addition, the terms for CRE loans typically range between 5-20 years, making them much more attractive than longer-dated residential assets - considering the current low-rate environment.

To combat lower rates, the company has been successfully growing assets and rotating lower yielding securities into the loan portfolio. This move helped support NIMs in 2014 and 2015 until they leveled down to 3.79% at the end of 2016 – were flat at 3.8% at the end of the 2nd quarter. The deposit mix is attractive with time accounts just below 30% of all deposits, and there’s reason to believe that cost of funds (0.83%) could fall slightly (or stabilize – up 6 bps or 7.8% YOY) in upcoming quarters - $12 million raised from a $16 million private placement in the 2nd quarter will be used to retire higher-cost borrowings.

Nonperforming loans have improved to 1.45% from 1.64% in 2Q16, but are higher than 1.16% at year-end. At the end of 2016, allowances covered 93.26% of nonperforming loans, but due to merger accounting, this ratio has nose-dived to 52.5% - acquired loans are reported net of a built-in allowance. More importantly, though, is that the bank continues to maintain its exceptionally low charge-off ratio (0.08% YTD – below the 3-year average of 0.11%).

Earnings Outlook, Value, and Headwinds

Adjusting for YTD merger expenses, one-time real estate gains, and some (30% - my adjustment) investment gains and loan sales, core earnings in 2017 are on-track to come in between $9.4-9.7 million. On the low-end of this projection, net income will have increased 46%, but due to an increased number of shares outstanding EPS of ~$2.93 would be down 3.6% (semi - forward P/E of 16).

MBCN’s YOY efficiency ratio is trending down (a positive - currently at 63.3%), but it’s higher than it was between 2012 and 2014 when it dipped below 60%. In recent years the efficiency ratio has weakened on higher salaries that could be interpreted as an upfront investment in future assets and a larger customer base. Prior to the recent acquisition, assets per employee were increasing (from $4.8 million in 2014 to $5.6 million in 2016, now at $5.3 million), and hopefully, this positive sign of leverage will start back up once integration efforts are complete.

While we can all hope for future efficiency gains to be made, I’m not so sure it’s realistic to expect the current level of provision charges to continue. The charge-off ratio is a big plus, but when the acquired loan portfolio starts to mature the bank will slowly want to pad coverage that is low at just $6.6 million. YTD provisions total $335K, which is well above the pace set between 2013-16 when the average annual charge was $360K, but still far from the 2009-12 annual average provision charge of $2.85 million. I don’t see any reason to believe the bank is going to need to provision +$2 million a year, but 0.11% (3-year charge-off rate) of $867 million in loans is 42% higher the current pace, and MBCN will need to provision more than that to grow the allowance account.

In addition, the big earnings mover over the past few years has been loan growth that has taken the portfolio from 60% of all assets to 81%. This 35% increase has been highly profitable, but I don’t see any room on the balance sheet to continue this level of incremental earnings growth.

Bottom Line

At $47, and after falling from the 52-week high of $54.10, Middlefield shares are still being valued favorably by the market. The recent acquisition helped grow assets past $1 billion, but dilution will take the better part of a year to recover tangible book value ($30.77, down 5.2% YOY). And, I’m kicking myself now because I can’t find the quote, but while not accretive I believe I read somewhere that the earn back period was projected to be much longer than 1-2 years (again, warning on this last tidbit – I might be wrong).

MBCN is a consistent earner with a very profitable past, but after 2-years of favorable market gains, I don’t like the chances of the stock delivering above-average returns. The dividend has been extremely safe with the current yield down to 2.29%, but I’m going to pass on what I believe will be slow earnings growth. The easy wins are over, and the bank will eventually have to confront what is an uphill battle to grow the allowance account.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CHBH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.