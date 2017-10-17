How Much Money Do You Need In Retirement?

One of the questions I get asked by clients the most is how much money do they need for retirement. The answer can be complicated and depends on a significant number of factors and like most financial planning is highly individualized. But, fortunately we have a lot of data to help us out. There have been a number of studies on spending habits of households near and in retirement and fortunately pretty much every study shows the same thing.

What Does the Average Retirement Look Like?

A 2002 BLS study found that in retirement spending on health care rises (big shock, I know) and spending (as a percentage of income) on housing also rises. On the other hand, spending on things like eating out and entertainment decreases. A newer BLS study found the same thing. Health care spending almost doubled while food, clothing, and transportation spending fell. This all makes perfect sense. When you retire you are no longer commuting to work, your no longer purchasing a spate work related wardrobe, and you're eating in more often. Despite the fact that most retirees have their house paid off utilities bills may go up because you are spending more time at home and you may start paying a lawn care service or handyman to do something around the house that you used such as pruning trees or cleaning gutters.

The studies found that retirement tends to breakdown into three distinct phases. The table below shows the average household spending before and during three retirement periods. We've removed pension and Social Security contributions from the data to show only consumption spending.

We can see that total consumption spending rises above the average from ages 55-64. This makes sense as the peak earnings years for most household are when the male member is in his early to mid 50s. It's the age when most couple's children are now adults and are established on their own so no more helping to pay college expenses or helping with the down payment for a house.

Then most households transition to the early years of retirement. Since most people are still in fairly good health during this time this tends to be the highest spending years of a households retirement. This is a time when many people travel or play golf or otherwise stay active and spend money on hobbies and pastimes they enjoy.

As the household ages, spending tends to decline. Aging and deteriorating health makes it harder to travel and get out and spend money.

The decline in spending is fairly steady and regular. One study found that from age 55 to age 75 spending drops by 14% every five years.

All of this seems to point to two conclusions. First, the steady 3% to 5% withdrawal rate of a steady portfolio value that's often used in retirement planning doesn't match up with the real world data. Second, figuring out how much money you need in retirement should be pretty easy. If you are younger than 50 you can use a variety of industry data or salary web sites to figure out a guesstimate of what your peak earnings are. Scale your household budget to that number. Then, just map out a 14% reduction in spending every five years until you reach your life expectancy and your done!

Why Conventional Wisdom May Still Make Sense

Well, here are some reasons that I think the 3% to 5% steady withdraw rate still makes sense.

First, in my experience, most clients goal is to not touch the principal of their investment or at least minimize the drawdown of their principal to the best extent possible. The reason are emotional, not financial, and it's important to take emotions into consideration. Sure, the client may be able to take out an extra $500 or $1000 per month and take another vacation each year. But, how much are they going to enjoy doing that if they are constantly worried seeing their account balances steadily grind down? From a financial perspective, it may make sense to adjust the typical retirement assumptions but from an emotional perspective, it could be terrible.

Second, the problem with using life expectancy tables is that they are showing averages. My goal is to provide sound retirement planning to each and every client, not my just the average of my client base. Some clients will end up not reaching the average life expectancy while some will end up living far past it. The issue is no one knows which ones it will be. If you plan for a client to pass away at say 82 and for their account balance to be drawn down fairly significantly it can pose problems if they end up living to say 92 or even 99 or 100 (Yes, I did have a 100 year old client). There is no alternative if a client outlives their projected life expectancy. You can't very well tell a 90 year old they need to go get a full time job. It usually make sense to plan to live longer then you (or the actuaries) think.

Like I said at the beginning of the article, financial planning is often highly individualized. What's right for one person may not be right for another. For a client that may have seen a parent or grandparent pass away penniless at age 97 planning on saving way more money than they will need will help them sleep well at night and enjoy retirement on their terms. For a different client using the BLS data and matching retirement spending projections to real world data may help them afford the cruises and trips they've always wanted to when they reach their late 60s. In the end you should match your retirement projections to your needs, whether it matches BLS data or not.

