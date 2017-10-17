Manhattan Associates Inc.: Buybacks, New Software, Zero Debt, And Upside Potential

It is not exactly a closely held secret that technology shares have outperformed all other sectors of the market this year. Hidden deep among the small-caps of the tech sector, is a little software maker that stands out from the crowded business software space; Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH). Though not because of sector-beating stock performance, rather, quite the opposite in fact. The Russell 2000, Russell 1000, NASDAQ, NASDAQ Technology, S&P 500, Dow Jones; name the benchmark index and chances are that Manhattan Associates has under-performed.

At this point, as a rational investor, you might be thinking: "if markets are so efficient, why would anyone be bullish on a company that is already trading at 26 times earnings, 20 times book value, and 5.3 times sales?" Well, because contrasting this software company against other technology shares, these multiples may be considered cheap; very cheap. As Benjamin Graham once wrote; "abnormally good or abnormally bad conditions do not last forever."

Continuing with the argument that that markets are efficient, it is curiously motivating to figure out the root cause of the company's share price demise. Digging into the company's history and financials reveals a growth story which around this time last year, started to fade. At least that is what investors appear to be seeing. However unpopular or neglected, the company's financial standing shows a healthy state with a few temporary headwinds. It is the opinion of the author, that all the company must do is achieve one strong quarter with positive revenue growth, and shares should make a robust move higher. There are a number of factors to reach this conclusion and these will be discussed in the thesis which now follows.

What makes a practical investment? Margin of Safety.

As with all companies, temporary setbacks in top-line expansion happen from time to time through various stages of the broader business cycle. In addition, often times certain events may take place in one industry and end up spilling over into other industries through exposure. In the case of Manhattan, the headache-inducing event appears to be directly attributable to the so-called "Amazon effect." Though the actual implications of this phenomenon seem to worry investors more than the company's management.

As a brief summary to the reader, Manhattan Associates Inc. develops and sells software solutions to help retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations manage their supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. Among software benefits are inventory optimization and planning solutions for small retail players. Per company 10-K, the company also provides other supply chain solutions such as distribution management, transportation management, and visualization tools to companies involved in the transportation industry, such as Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) and JB Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT). The company also offers a portfolio of logistics execution software products that facilitate trade partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution. The company is active in North America, Europe, Middle-East and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

Where Manhattan's strength comes into play is in the omni-channel software space. This is a niche market where a retailer can integrate inventory, warehousing, and point of sale information into one software package. This may be especially useful to boutique retailers offering merchandise in small-box locations, as well as online.

The idea here is that for a smaller player to survive the Amazon effect (and similarly Wal-mart effect), they must be willing and able to adapt to the changing environment. In doing so, most of the smaller retail players may be unable to deploy the same technology and logistical operations that Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) and Wal-mart Stores Inc. (WMT) are able to do. What these smaller players can do, however, is tap into and leverage the tools available through software developed by companies such as Manhattan Associates. While this idea is part of the core hypothesis in this long thesis, there other are significant underlying factors which will now be discussed.

First, the company is well-diversified, strategically.

(Source: Pg. 10 of FY 2016 SEC 10-K Filing)

It is important to highlight the qualitative factors that make the company an appealing investment opportunity. One of these qualitative factors in undeniably, a breath of relief that the company does not rely on one significant customer to fund operations. Therefore, it is a safe bet that the company can confidently fund research and development, and has potentially untapped future growth potential.

Second, the company is well-diversified, geographically.

(Source: Pg. 10 of FY 2016 SEC 10-K Filing)

A main reason why the Amazon effect has not had a significant impact on the company's revenue is largely due to geographic diversification. Exposure to developing economies has allowed the company to offset headwinds generated by the shuffling of big box and other retailers in North America. As North American consumers shift to purchasing more products online, most retailers are scrambling to reevaluate their supply chains. In the last two earnings calls, the company's CEO mentioned this as one factor contributing to the decline in the company's revenue.

Third, they develop and sell a sticky bundle of software products.

(Source: Pg. 6 of FY 2016 SEC 10-K Filing)

This third qualitative factor is important because it provides added benefits to the company's business model. As management explains in 10-K filings and earnings calls, software sales lead to recurring services revenue. This recurring revenue is driven by product training the company bills for, and consulting services. This recurring revenue may help offset temporary declines in new software sales, and additionally, expands when new software deals are achieved.

The company maintained a steady R&D spend of $54.7 million in 2016, $53.9 million in 2015, and $49 million in 2014. This steady reinvestment along with a comfortable 90 percent software renewal rate, supports the view that the company has continuously offered quality software solutions.

As a final comment on this factor, the company recently launched new omni-channel software solutions. All software solutions are available in both perpetual and subscription-based payments forms. The pipeline of product offerings is likely to reignite top-line growth as the retail industry stabilizes. With consumer sentiment rising swiftly to its highest level since 2004, retailers will continue to reassess their supply chain efficiencies.

Moving now to the quantitative factors, a few line items from the company's income statement and balance sheet will be presented next.

Second quarter top-line growth may imply that headwinds have stabilized.

(Source: SEC FY 2016 10-K Filing)

The company's decline in sales revenue was significant during the first quarter, but positive revenue growth was notable during the second quarter on both quarter by quarter, and year by year basis. Despite this observation, the company's shares declined further after the earnings report, driven by a downward revision in company full year guidance. While the downward revision was not good news, the guidance still implies only a minor 1 to 2 percent revenue decline is to be expected. The earnings per share outlook is still quite robust. Recently, company shares temporarily rallied on news of "a supply chain system agreement with Esselunga, an Italian supermarket chain." Additionally, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey recently upgraded the company shares from hold to buy, following the deal announcement.

Special attention should be paid to the company's next earnings report, scheduled for October 26th. This next report is key to how the new software launch is going. If sales numbers disappoint and the company's shares decline further, assuming retail headwinds are only minor, the company's valuation will be even more attractive. To further explain why the valuation becomes more attractive, let us move now to the next quantitative factor.

Share repurchases have led to earnings per share expansion.

(Source: SEC FY 2016 10-K Filing)

As noted in the figure above, the company has steadily repurchased over one million shares per year, dating back to at least 2015. Still, the company's share price continued to decline even as the shareholder claim on earnings expanded. The repurchase is appealing because the net effect that revenue declines have had on company margins other than profit, has been trivial. Investors typically tend to view share buybacks positively. For example, in September, Centaur Investments published an article on Adient PLC, a company whose shares rallied ahead of additional share buybacks despite experiencing similar revenue declines this year.

The math is simple, and that is why there is one final quantitative factor in favor of this investment. The company has zero debt on their balance sheet, and has maintained an average one-hundred-million-dollar balance in cash and equivalent investments per year. Unlike most companies in today's market environment, Manhattan can openly boast about being debt-free for over 27 years. This has been possible by avoiding reckless company expansions, and making manageable strategic acquisitions throughout the company's existence. The firm has been committed to their core business-to-business supply chain software market, virtually since its startup in the early 1990s. Now the cash and investment assets found on the balance sheet are generating additional revenue for the company. As interest rates increase and given the ongoing bull-market environment, management's decision to buy their own shares seems highly appropriate.

Before moving into comparable company multiples, let us review institutional ownership which reveals that...

....some relatively notable firms are heavily invested in the company.

(Source: Yahoo Finance, Vickers-stock)

From the image above, the obvious highlight of the list is Renaissance Technologies. Renaissance is well-known for regularly earning their investors abnormally high returns. Other important names are Atlanta Capital Management, and Brown Capital Management from Boston, MA. Brown Capital recently reported added buying activity, with now just above a 10 percent stake in Manhattan. This composition of institutional investment is almost convincing enough, but the assessment of industry peers is even better.

What does the industry imply about Manhattan's current valuation?

In this section we will carefully look at the software industry to explain the appropriate valuation of Manhattan Associates' equity. By looking at the company's margins relative to peers, it becomes more apparent that the company's current valuation is quite attractive. The list found below presents a snapshot of comparable companies and likewise, the current standing of the business software industry.



(Source: Yahoo Finance, Google Finance, and The Wall Street Journal)

From the image above, it becomes clear that Manhattan is trading well below several key comparable multiples. Extrapolating these industry multiples and applying them to Manhattan's shares should adequately assess the company's equity valuation in today's market environment.

The bottom line of the image shows the industry average margins and valuation multiples. These valuation multiples yield a range of price targets from $55 for Enterprise-Value/Sales, $60 for Price/Sales, to $81 for Price/Earnings. These price targets imply that company's market capitalization should be priced within the range of $3.8 to $5.6 billion.

Further, from the average Price/Sales and average Enterprise-Value/Sales perspectives, Manhattan appears undervalued by roughly 20 to 30 percent. Evaluation from the industry's Price/Earnings multiple average, implies that the company may be undervalued by 75 percent. If 75 percent upside seems far-fetched, keep in mind that the technology sector has led the current market rally, meanwhile the shares of a stable, well-diversified, debt-free company have declined.

Concluding Remarks: What can you, the investor, take away from this article?

The company's current market valuation appears to present an attractive opportunity to buy in. The stock price is down about 22 percent in the last 52 weeks, and roughly 40 percent below the company's all-time high of $78.75. Putting the technical analysis aside, the main reason why the stock price is down is because revenue growth appears to have plateaued. However, the company has zero net debt, is consistently free cash flow positive, and complemented by a strategic price structure that generates recurring revenue from initial software sales. Further, the company is profitable and has some of the best margins in the industry. The company's return on equity and return on assets are by far and effectively the best in the industry. Even more appealing, is the persistent annual company share repurchases. So, even after accounting for the slight decline in revenue, earnings per share have grown on quarter by quarter and year by year basis. In a market environment where many highly-levered and recklessly-expanding software companies have led to record highs, Manhattan Associates has remained unpopular and neglected for far to long.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MANH over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Past performance is not an indicator of future performance. This post is illustrative and educational and is not a specific offer of products or services. Information in this article is not an offer to buy or sell, or a solicitation of any offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned herein. Information presented is believed to be factual and up-to-date, but I/We do not guarantee its accuracy and it should not be regarded as a complete analysis of the subjects discussed. All expressions of opinion reflect the judgment of the authors as of the date of publication and are subject to change. Please conduct your own due diligence prior to investing in any of the securities mentioned in this article.