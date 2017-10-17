FuelCell Energy's Capital Needs To Fund Future Growth: The Impact Of Earnings Dilution On Existing Common Shareholders

Now, FCEL’s BVPS is about $1.64 per share. The convertible preferreds will result in more stock issuances at 12.5 percent below the then-current FCEL stock price. If FCEL’s stock price stays at least 12.5 percent above BVPS, that won’t necessarily be a bad thing for existing stockholders.

Going forward, FCEL must be able to sell new common stock at a price above BVPS. Doing so prevents earnings attrition that penalizes existing common stockholders.

Some people talk about FCEL “burning cash.” FCEL needs new equity capital to fund future growth, but that can be an opportunity, not a problem.

Q1. What is the purpose of this article?

A1. The purpose of this article is to examine the question of earnings attrition for existing shareholders resulting from the issuance of common stock at a price below book value per share.

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) continues its transition from an R&D company to a commercial products manufacturer, services provider, and developer. A financial trade press summary of the recent Oppenheimer analyst report said that "[w]e believe FCEL controls its own destiny in a market that has embraced the technology." I think this is about right. FCEL has a great opportunity before them.

FCEL has raised a significant amount of equity capital via new issuances of common stock, warrants, and convertible preferred stock and is likely to continue to do so. Most of these capital raises have been at prices well above book value per share (BVPS). The exception is the issuance of FCEL common stock and warrants in May 2017.

FCELB is an income stock and FCEL is a growth stock. However, both can do well in terms of stock price appreciation over time if Fuel Cell Energy, Inc. is able to succeed in its market niches. Note that as a preferred stock FCELB is not affected by earnings dilution that results from the sale of common stock at a price below BVPS. Earnings dilution is a significant concern for FCEL common stockholders.

Q2. Please discuss the preferred stock FCELB.

A2. FCELB is a preferred stock with a five percent indicated dividend. On May 30, 2017, the date that my first article on FCELB was published, FCELB traded at $180 per share, i.e., an effective dividend rate of 27.78 percent. On October 12, 2017, FCELB closed at $365 per share, an effective dividend of 13.70 percent. FCELB's stock price has increased gradually over the last few months as more attention has been paid to FCELB and as FCEL, the common stock, has strengthened as Fuel Cell Energy's business and financial prospects have improved.

A proximate cause of FCELB's recently-improved stock price and trading volume may be a recent article by Richard Lejeune in his Panick High Yield Report, which states that "FCELB appears to be the best way to participate as the company transitions to a cash flow positive power sales model." Now trading at about 36 percent on the dollar, this stock avoids the common stock dilution problem. Lejeune considers the recent zero percent preferred stock offering that eventually results in the issuance of 18.2 million shares of common stock to be "a discounted and dilutive sale of common stock."

Q3. Please discuss the common stock FCEL.

A3. On October 3, 2017, Oppenheimer began coverage of FCEL with an Outperform rating and a $4 price target. Oppenheimer analysts Colin Rusch and Noah Kaye wrote that:

"We are initiating coverage of Fuel Cell Energy ((NASDAQ:FCEL)) with an Outperform rating and $4 price target based on a 1.5x multiple applied to our 2019 revenue estimate discounted one year at 15%. We believe FCEL is the clear leader in stationary fuel cell applications, which is positioned to reach positive operational cash flow in the next 12-18 months."

The Oppenheimer analysts explain that "We believe the compact footprint and scalability of FCEL's design offer a unique solution for providing clean power and grid management services in densely populated areas."

It is my understanding that FCEL "has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.63."

A Cowen report dated September 19, 2017 on Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) discussed XOM's joint development partnership with FCEL, which pursues fuel cell carbon capture for central generation gas-fired power plants. FCEL is working on a fuel cell power plant at a mixed coal/gas power plant in Alabama, owned by a subsidiary of Southern Co. (NYSE:SO), partly funded by an award from the U.S. DOE. When added to a natural gas plant, this technology could reduce emissions to zero. The Cowen report on XOM views this technology as "material" in the "outer years" for XOM.

The carbon capture technology can also be applied to coal plants. A September 19, 2017 Bloomberg Technology article states that:

For FuelCell Energy, the market opportunity could be huge. Capturing 90 percent of the emissions at just 1 percent of U.S. coal plants would require 2,160 megawatts of fuel cells, equal to about $6.5 billion in sales and $9.7 billion in service revenue, Osborne estimates."

Q4. How can the issuance of common stock at a price less than BVPS harm existing common shareholders?

A4. Issuances of common stock at a price below BVPS can dilute existing common shareholders in a firm.

The common terminology for this is "earnings dilution," i.e., Brealey and Myers (B&M) point out that;

[t]he greater the issue discount, the more shares that have to be sold to raise a given amount of money. That "dilutes" earnings per share. … [S]elling stock below book does decrease book value per share and stock price as well." [B&M, Principles of Corporate Finance (NY: McGraw-Hill, 1981), pp. 306-307.]

B&M note that "[y]ou don't make a pie smaller just by cutting it into smaller pieces" and that new investors won't be "tricked" into paying more for shares than they are worth. B&M recognize that selling common stock at a price below book value can harm existing shareholders relative to new shareholders. Specifically, BVPS, earnings per share or EPS, dividends per share (if any), and earnings growth can be affected.

Conversely, issuances of new common equity capital at prices above BVPS are not dilutive for existing common shareholders. Thus:

A strong case can be made for a market price at least equal to book value. … It is a well known fact noted by several finance scholars that if a company sells stock at less than book value, the book value of the previously outstanding shares will be diluted, and so will the earnings per share, dividends per share, and earnings growth." [Roger Morin, Utilities' Cost of Capital (Arlington, VA: PUR, 1982), p. 242.]

B&M make another point, i.e., "[i]f the firm has good projects and needs equity capital to finance them, then "dilution" should not bar it from going to the market.

Q5. How will you go about evaluating whether FCEL has issued common stock at prices above BVPS?

A5. I will examine the following questions:

Has FCEL maintained a market-to-book ratio (M-to-B ratio) of above 1.00 times in the 2008-2016 period? If yes, then it is unlikely that FCEL has issued common stock at a price less than BVPS. What has happened with FCEL's M-to-B ratio in 2017? How have the May 2017 common stock and warrants affected BVPS? How might the newly-issued convertible stock affect existing common investors?

Q6. Has FCEL maintained a market-to-book ratio (M-to-B ratio) of 1.00 times or higher in recent years?

A6. No. FCEL's M-to-B ratio fell below 1.0x in fiscal years 2011 and 2013. Fuel Cell Energy raised common stock capital during those years at prices well above BVPS. At fiscal year-end 2016, FCEL's M-to-B ratio had fallen to a point just above BVPS.

As a first step in evaluating the question of FCEL common stock issuances and the resulting earnings dilution, if any, I reviewed BVPS and M-to-B ratio data for FCEL for the years 2008-2016.

Data for 2015, 2016, and 2017 reflect the 1-to-12 stock split that went into effect on December 4, 2015. I would note that while the stock split changed the number of shares outstanding, it didn't necessarily have negative consequences in itself. The stock split likely resulted from FCEL's deteriorating fundamentals.

As shown in Table 1, FCEL had M-to-B ratios that were below 1.0x during the 2011 and 2013 period. At FCEL's year-end 2016, FCEL's M-to-B ratio was down to 1.03x, which is just above the 1.0x M-to-B ratio threshold.

Table 1: BVPS and M-to-B ratios for FCEL, 2008-2 016

Total C.S. equity (000) No. of shares outstanding BVPS Stock Price M-to-B Ratio 10/31/2008 $47,058 68,782,446 $0.68 $4.78 7.03x 10/31/2009 $31,342 84,387,741 $0.37 $3.33 9.00x 10/31/2010 $7,687 112,965,725 $0.07 $1.14 16.29x 10/31/2011 ($14,375) 138,400,497 ($0.10) $1.07 NA 10/31/2012 $14,128 185,856,123 $0.08 $0.93 8.60x 10/31/2013 ($13,192) 196,310,402 ($0.67) $1.34 NA 10/31/2014 $98,449 287,160,003 $0.34 $2.02 5.94x 10/31/2015 $94,754 25,964,710 $3.65 $10.56 2.89x 10/31/2016 $114,396 35,174,424 $3.25 $3.35 1.03x

Source: various FCEL 10-Ks.

BVPS was very low during fiscal years 2011 and 2013. During fiscal 2011, Fuel Cell Energy raised $32.9 million of book equity capital by issuing 24,064,924 shares of common stock at an average price of $1.36 per share. During fiscal 2013, Fuel Cell Energy raised $5.548 million of book equity capital by issuing 4,295,800 shares at an average price of $1.29 per share. Thus, this capital was raised at prices well above BVPS. Similarly, during fiscal 2016 FCEL raised: (1) $34.736 million from a single institutional investor from the sale of common stock, prepaid warrants, and warrants, issuing a total of 2,574,000 shares in fiscal 2016; and (2) $36.056 million from the sale of 6,023,372 shares at an average price of $5.986, which was well above BVPS at that time.

Q7. What has happened to Fuel Cell Energy's M-to-B ratio in 2016-2017?

A7. 2017 is the only period in recent years with M-to-B ratios below 1.0x. As shown in Table 2, FCEL's M-to-B ratio has been below 1.0x at the end of the first three quarters of fiscal 2017. This begs the question of earnings dilution for existing shareholders resulting from stock issuances at prices below BVPS during fiscal 2017.

Table 2: BVPS and M-to-B ratios for FCEL, 4/30/2016 to 7/31/2017

Total C.S. Equity ((000)) No. of Shares Outstanding BVPS Stock Price M-to-B Ratio 4/30/2016 $94,166 30,804,069 $3.05 $5.96 1.95x 7/31/2016 $124,764 33,527,673 $3.72 $7.39 1.99x 10/31/2016 $114,396 35,174,424 $3.25 $3.35 1.03x 1/31/2017 $105,682 41,219,345 $2.56 $1.50 0.59x 4/30/2017 $100,502 47,575,606 $2.11 $1.35 0.64x 7/31/2017 $99,813 60,972, 037 $1.64 $1.55 0.95x

Given M-to-B ratios of 1.0x or less, fiscal 2017 has been a bad time to raise new book equity capital for Fuel Cell Energy, Inc.

Q8. Please describe FCEL's May 2017 issuance of common stock and warrants.

A8. On May 3, 2017, FCEL issued 12 million shares of common stock at a price of $1.28 per share, which is well below the $2.11 BVPS at the end of FCEL's second quarter (4/30/2017). Thus, this issuance raises the specter of earnings dilution for existing shareholders. At the same time, FCEL issued Series C warrants (five-year term) at an exercise price of $1.60 per share, and Series D warrants (one-year term) at an exercise price of $1.28 per share. Some common stock has already been issued via the Series D warrants.

Q9. How did the 12 million share May 2017 common stock issuance at $1.28 per share affect BVPS? How would the potential issuance of 12 million additional shares at $1.28 per share affect BVPS?

A9. The "before and after" of the 12-million-share new common stock issuance at $1.28 per share can be summarized as shown in Table 3. There are two scenarios: (1) actual effects of the 12 million common share issuance, before and after the 3Q2017 loss; and (2) hypothetical effects assuming that the warrants at $1.28 per share are exercised during their 12-month term, before and after the 3Q2017 loss.

Table 3: Effects of May 2017 12 million share common equity and one-year warrants issuances at $1.28 per share on BVPS, all other things constant

Actual 12m stock issuance Actual 12m stock issuance Hypothetical if 12m $1.28 warrants are exercised Hypothetical if 12m warrants are exercised Before After Before After Equity Capital $100.50 million $115.86 million $115.86 million $131.22 million No. of Shares 47.58 million 59.58 million 59.58 million 71.58 million BVPS before 3Q2017 loss $2.11 per share $1.94 per share $1.94 per share $1.83 per share 3Q2017 loss $17.80 million $17.80 million BVPS after 3Q2017 loss $1.646 per share $1.58 per share

Issuing common stock at $1.28 per share rather than at a price greater than the book value of $2.08 per share resulted in a decrease in BVPS to $1.94 per share from $2.08 per share before the 3Q2017 loss, compared to what otherwise would have been the case. After the 3Q2017 loss, BVPS dropped from $1.94 per share to $1.646 per share.

Hypothetically, assuming that all the warrants with a strike price of $1.28 are exercised, BVPS would decline further to about $1.58 per share.

Q10. If FCEL becomes profitable in the future, would existing common shareholders have been better off if FCEL had sold stock at BVPS ($2.08 per share) rather than at 62 percent of BVPS ($1.28 per share)?

A10. Yes.

FCEL has been unprofitable for many years so the harm to existing common shareholders is debatable at best. However, existing investors would have been better off if FCEL had been able to sell common stock at a M-to-B ratio of 1.0x or higher.

This can be seen with an example. Let's compare the actual situation, where FCEL has sold 12 million new shares at $1.28 and now has a total of 60 million shares outstanding and equity capital of $115 million, with a hypothetical case where FCEL has sold 7.2 million new shares at $2.08 and now has 55 million shares outstanding and equity capital of $115 million. The difference results from FCEL actually selling shares at $1.28 per share rather than the $2.08 book value per share at that time.

In the actual case, FCEL EPS are $0.30 per share. In the hypothetical, FCEL's EPS is $0.325 per share. Thus, if FCEL had been able to issue common at $2.08 per share instead of at $1.28 per share its 3Q2017 earnings would have been 8.3 percent higher.

Note that all of FCEL's one-year warrants at $1.28 per share are likely to be exercised in the near future. If one assumes that those warrants are exercised, then FCEL's earnings will be further diluted.

The five-year warrants at $1.60 aren't a major concern because FCEL's BVPS is now about $1.60 per share so they won't substantially dilute existing shareholders' share of earnings.

Q11. Is earnings dilution from the zero percent convertible preferred stock a concern for FCEL?

A11. Yes. While FCEL's current stock price is well below BVPS at the present time, if FCEL's goes down below BVPS then the issuance of some or all of the 18.2 million shares of common stock could dilute earnings for existing shareholders. The indicated conversion price of $1.84 is above BVPS, but issuances of common stock at prices below BVPS could occur if FCEL's stock price goes down sufficiently during the period ending in March 2019. The conversion formula sets the conversion price at a 12.5 percent discount to FCEL's current stock price as of certain dates.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FCEL AND FCELB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.