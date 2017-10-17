Is Cheetah Mobile A Buy Now?

Cheetah Mobile is worth $1.16 Billion considering ads and Live.me alone. However, if we consider the other parts of operations, it is worth at least $1.56 Billion.

Note: All monetary figures are given in USD unless otherwise noted.

Cheetah Mobile (CMCM)’s market cap is $1.18 Billion currently ($8.50 per share at the closing on October 10, 2017). However, it is worth at least $1.56 Billion according to our valuation. We will elaborate more on that later in this article. At the moment, we believe Cheetah Mobile is severely undervalued and this is a fantastic opportunity to overweight CMCM before this market inefficiency is gone in a flash.

We use Sum of The Parts method in this article and divide Cheetah Mobile operations into five parts, online marketing services, content driven product, games, other products and investments in affiliates. Relative valuation method is used in most calculations and P/S multiples are used instead of P/E multiples as Cheetah Mobile currently has negative net earnings.

Table 1: SoTP Valuation of Cheetah Mobile

Source: Author estimates

I. Online Marketing Services

Revenue generated from Cheetah Mobile’s online marketing services is around $570 Million for 2016. A public company listed in Oslo Stock Exchange, Opera Software ASA, has market cap of $413 Million as of October 10, 2017 and revenue of $484.2 Million in 2016. If we take Opera Software ASA as the benchmark, Cheetah Mobile’s online marketing service part is worth around $486 Million using P/S multiples.

Chart 1: Valuation for Online Marketing Services Part

Source: Cheetah Mobile’s earnings report and author estimates

The valuation and assumptions above is actually still conservative considering the large growth potential for Cheetah Mobile’s online marketing services. Looking at the mobile Ads industry, growth will be over 20% in the next 5 years while mobile revenue accounts for 86.45% of the Cheetah Mobile’s total revenue.

Chart 2: Online Ads Industry Trend

Chart 3: 17Q2 Revenue Distribution

Source: Kleiner Perkins and Cheetah Mobile’s earnings report

II. Content Driven Product-Live.me

Although Cheetah Mobile has applied new classifications for its revenue since 2017, where revenue for content driven products is no longer listed separately in the income statement, we are still able to estimate that its content driven products (Live.me) generated around $27.6 Million in revenue in 2017 Q2 and $31.09 Million in 2017 Q1, according to data from Live.me app and the date when Live.me went public. Below are the comparison of Cheetah Mobile’s revenues under different classifications since 2015 Q4 (Revenues for content driven products are mainly from Live.me).

Table 2: Different Revenue Classifications for Cheetah Mobile since 2015 Q4

Source: Cheetah Mobile’s earnings report and author estimates

Based on the data we collected so far, Live.me is expected to generate $27.6 Million in the third quarter, same as 2017 Q2. If we chose Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) as the benchmark, revenue for MOMO’s live broadcast in 2017 Q2 was $259 Million and its market cap is $6.32 Billion, as of the closing on October 10, 2017. Utilizing MOMO’s P/S multiple, Live.me is worth around $673 Million.

Cheetah Mobile announced to separate Live.me business as one of its subsidiaries in May 2017. This might be an opportunity for Live.me’s business to grow even further. Live broadcast industry doesn’t have a relatively mature pattern of development in developed countries. Several internet tycoons, Google, Facebook and Twitter, have made their attempts and didn’t manage to succeed in this area. However, Live.me has made its own way and gained some remarkable accomplishments in the overseas market, following the path of success in Chinese live broadcast industry. It is ranked the 1st in the U.S., 2nd in Canada and 1st in the U.K., according to the best seller chart for social applications on Google play.

Graph 1: Rankings for Live.me in Various Countries

Source: App Annie

The celling for live broadcast industry is still in the distant future. Revenue for MOMO’s live broadcast business entered an adjustment period after the initial fast-paced growth, and it entered the next period and continued to grow after the breakthrough. Following this pattern, Live.me’s performance after the adjustment period is definitely worth the wait. Below is the chart for MOMO Live broadcast’s daily revenue from June 2016 to August 2017.

Chart 4: Revenue for MOMO’s Live Broadcast Business from 6/2016 to 8/2017

Source: Eversight.AI

This announcement might cause some fluctuations in Live.me’s revenue in the near future. However, an independent Live.me definitely has more growth potential in the long run.

III. Games

Now let’s move on to games. Cheetah Mobile keeps the light games productions since the acquisition of Piano Tiles team. Every light game it produces was able to make it to the Top 10 of the U.S. downloads rankings. Dancing Line, Piano Tiles and Rolling Sky have taken up the Top 3 positions in worldwide music game genre for a long period of time. If we take Ketchapp, a company solely offers light mobile games and was acquired by Ubisoft for about $109 Million in October 2016, as the benchmark. The mobile games section of Cheetah Mobile is worth at least $109 Million with obviously higher rankings.

Graph 2: Music Game Rankings in Various Countries

Source: App Annie

According to Sheng Fu, Cheetah Mobile’s CEO, “we are trying to deliver some moderate games and heavy games in the next step”. This attempt can also be proven by the recent recruitments in the company. If one of those games becomes a big hit, along with the company’s superiority in promotion, it will bring incomparable profits to the company. Unlike light games, success in any one of the moderate or heavy games will boost the net worth of game part in Cheetah Mobile’s business.

IV. Other Products

Cheetah Mobile is the No.5 app developer according to the worldwide iOS App Store Game Downloads list. It has excellent development capability and many apps have very large market occupancy. Cheetah Mobile has developed close to 500 games and apps, where CM Launcher 3D, one of its apps, always ranks as one of the Top 50 in U.S. Google Play Downloads list. In fact, many of those apps have the potential to become the next Live.me.

Graph 3: Top Companies’ Rankings Worldwide

Source: App Annie

Considering the large number of apps and rapid development speed, it is highly likely for Cheetah Mobile to have another ‘Big Hit’, not to mention its ‘Copycat’ strategy in international market towards Chinese successful apps. Thus we value the other products part at $100 Million, conservatively.

V. Investments in Affiliates

Cheetah Mobile is the only investor in the series A funding of Musical.ly. In 2016, Musical.ly generated $100 Million in the series C funding, thus it is valued at approximately $700 Million, based on industry convention. Cheetah Mobile will hold more than 15% equity interest in Musical.ly, after dilution, so that this part of investment is worth at least $100 Million.

In February 2017, Cheetah Mobile invested Beijing Orion Star Technology Co., Ltd., in exchange for approximately 30% of its equity interest. Beijing Orion Star Technology Co., Ltd. has very mature techniques in face recognition area. In fact, it won the first place in the limited resource category of MS-Celeb-1M challenge, a challenge of recognizing one million celebrities in the real world. If we use Face++, another company of which core business is face recognition and is currently worth at $1 Billion, as the benchmark, Beijing Orion Star Technology Co., Ltd. should be worth around $200 Million to $300 Million, considering the company size. Therefore, this part of Cheetah Mobile’s investment is worth more than $60 Million.

We may conclude that Cheetah Mobile’s investments in Musical.ly, Beijing Orion Star Technology Co., Ltd. and Kika tech are worth at least $187 Million.

Chart 5: Valuation for Cheetah Mobile’s Investments in Affiliates

Source: Author estimates

To conclude, we believe Cheetah Mobile is worth at least $1.56 Billion summing up the five parts of the operations and investments. Considering the other upside potentials it has, a $1.18 Billion current market cap does seem too low.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.